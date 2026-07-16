BetMGM Casino is now live in Alberta with 3,500+ games, live dealer tables and sports betting on one account. See what's new for AB players.

BetMGM is officially live in Alberta following the launch of the Alberta regulated online gambling market on July 13. Already one of the most recognizable casino operators in North America, BetMGM now brings its full online casino and sportsbook platform to Alberta players through the province's new competitive iGaming framework.

Created through the partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain, BetMGM Casino has established itself as one of the leading brands in North America. You can now access the same platform that has become a popular choice for gamblers from all backgrounds, featuring thousands of casino games, live dealer tables, and a seamless mobile experience.

BetMGM Casino Alberta: Quick Facts You Should Know

📅 Launch Date: July 13, 2026 ✅ Sign Up Code: ROTOCASON 📝 Status: Live in Alberta ⭐️ Casino Games: 3,500+ games expected 📲 Mobile: iOS, Android, and browser play 🏒 Sportsbook: Available through the same account

How to Easily Sign Up for BetMGM Casino in Alberta

Creating an account with BetMGM Casino Alberta only takes a few minutes. New players must be at least 18 years old and physically located within Alberta to register and play.

To get started:

Visit the BetMGM Casino Alberta website or download the mobile app. Click Sign Up or Register. Enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, email address, and residential address. Create your account credentials and verify your identity if prompted. Choose your preferred payment method and make your first deposit. Browse the casino lobby and start playing from thousands of available games.

Once your account has been created, you'll have access to BetMGM's complete Alberta platform, including online slots, table games, live dealer games, and sportsbook wagering, all through a single account.

BetMGM Expands Into Alberta

BetMGM has steadily grown its presence across regulated markets in Canada and the United States, with Ontario serving as its first Canadian online casino launch. Its arrival in Alberta gives players another established option as the province transitions to a competitive online gambling market.

The Alberta platform is expected to closely mirror the Ontario product, offering a modern interface, a large game catalogue, and smooth navigation across both casino games and sports betting. Players can move between the two products using a single account, making it easy to switch from slots to sports wagering without creating separate profiles.

One of Alberta's Largest Casino Libraries

Based on the Ontario platform, BetMGM Alberta is expected to launch with more than 3,500 casino games.

The selection will include:

Online slots

Progressive jackpot slots

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Craps

Video poker

Instant win games

Specialty table games

BetMGM partners with many of the biggest software developers in the online casino industry, resulting in a catalogue that includes both well-known titles and newly released games added throughout the year.

Exclusive Games Join the Lineup

Alongside popular releases from leading game studios, BetMGM also offers a number of exclusive casino titles that are only available on its platform. The exclusive content helps differentiate BetMGM from many other operators while complementing an already extensive game selection.

Live Dealer Games Available

Players looking for a more immersive experience will find a full live casino section featuring professionally hosted table games streamed in real time.

The live casino is expected to include multiple variations of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other classic casino games. High-definition streaming and interactive gameplay allow players to enjoy the atmosphere of a live casino while playing from home or on a mobile device.

Live dealer games have become one of the fastest-growing segments of regulated online gambling, and they remain one of BetMGM's most popular features in Ontario.

Optimized for Mobile Play

BetMGM has developed a platform that performs consistently across desktop computers, smartphones, and tablets.

Browse the casino lobby, launch games, make deposits, request withdrawals, and access account settings from virtually any device. Whether using a web browser or the dedicated mobile app, the experience is designed to remain fast and responsive without sacrificing functionality.

A Fully Regulated Online Casino

With Alberta's new iGaming market now open, licensed operators such as BetMGM are required to comply with provincial standards covering player safety, game integrity, identity verification, and responsible gambling.

The regulated framework provides additional consumer protections while ensuring casino games are independently tested and secure. Alberta's market follows many of the same principles that have guided Ontario's regulated online gambling industry since 2022.

BetMGM Joins Alberta's Day One Operator Lineup

The opening of Alberta's regulated online casino market gives you access to some of the largest names in online gaming, and BetMGM is among the most established operators available at launch.

Its extensive game library, live dealer offering, integrated sportsbook, and polished user experience have already made it a major player in Ontario. Alberta players can now access that same platform as part of the province's newly regulated online gambling market, giving them another trusted option from the first day of legal operation.

If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or

text 211 or visit ab.211.ca