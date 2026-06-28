BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta is taking pre registration, so sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook AB and learn all about the brand today!

BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta is open for pre-registration now, ahead of the province's regulated sports betting market going live on July 13. Already one of the most established legal sportsbooks in North America, BetMGM brings deep betting markets, same-game parlays, live in-game wagering, and a highly rated mobile app to Alberta bettors for the first time.

Sign up early today through any link on this page and explore more at our Alberta sportsbooks hub.

BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta: Quick Facts

📅 BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta Launch Date: July 13 📃 Bet Types: Moneylines, spreads, totals, parlays, props, futures, live bets and more 🏈 Sports To Bet On: NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA, CFL, Soccer, MMA, Golf, Tennis and More 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta Review

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most established legal online sportsbooks in North America, operating as a joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain. BetMGM Sportsbook brings competitive odds, deep pre-game and live markets, a polished same-game parlay builder, and a highly rated app to Alberta bettors ahead of the July 13 launch.

Is BetMGM Sportsbook Live in Alberta?

BetMGM Sportsbook is not yet live in Alberta, but early sign-up is open now ahead of the July 13 market launch. BetMGM is expected to be a Day 1 operator when Alberta's regulated sports betting market opens. Register for a BetMGM Alberta account today through any BET NOW link on this page, and browse all confirmed Alberta betting apps launching on July 13.

What is Pre-Registration for BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta?

Pre-registration, or early sign-up, is your way to get a head start with BetMGM Sportsbook once Alberta's regulated market goes live. By pre-registering with BetMGM, you have your account already created, and can start betting immediately once sports betting launches on July 13!

Bet Types at BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

Moneylines

Moneyline betting is the most straightforward bet type at BetMGM Sportsbook — a straight-up pick on which team or player wins a game or match with no spread involved. BetMGM offers moneylines across all major sports and most minor markets, with competitive odds and live moneyline betting available in-game as the action develops.

Point Spreads

Point spread betting at BetMGM Sportsbook levels the playing field between two unevenly matched teams by applying a margin of victory that the favoured side must cover. Spread betting is available across football, basketball, hockey, and baseball markets.

Totals (Over/Under)

Totals betting at BetMGM Sportsbook involves wagering on whether the combined score of both teams will go over or under a number set by BetMGM's trading team. Game totals are available across all major sports, and player totals extend this format to individual stats, making it one of the most versatile bet types on the platform.

Parlays

Parlays at BetMGM Sportsbook combine two or more selections into a single bet for a higher potential payout, with all legs needing to win for the ticket to cash. BetMGM supports standard multi-game parlays as well as same-game parlays, which let bettors combine multiple markets from the same event into a single ticket. Live same-game parlays are also available during in-progress games.

Player Props

BetMGM Sportsbook offers one of the deepest player prop menus in North America, covering individual performance markets across all major sports.

Team Props

Team props at BetMGM Sportsbook go beyond the final score to cover specific team-level outcomes within a game, such as first team to score, total team touchdowns, first-half result, team to score in a specific period, and total team hits or strikeouts. Team props are available across football, hockey, basketball, and baseball, adding depth to the available markets on any given game slate.

Futures

BetMGM Sportsbook offers futures betting on long-range outcomes across all major sports and leagues. Alberta bettors can wager on Stanley Cup winner, Grey Cup champion, Super Bowl winner, World Series, and NBA Championship odds well in advance of the season, as well as individual player award markets including Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, MVP, and Cy Young. Futures odds are available from before the season opens through to the final rounds of the playoffs.

Live Bets

BetMGM Sportsbook's live betting platform lets bettors place wagers on games already in progress, with markets updating in real time as the action develops. Live markets include adjusted moneylines, in-game spreads and totals, live same-game parlays, and next-score or next-period props depending on the sport.

Sports to Bet on at BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

CFL

BetMGM Sportsbook will offer full CFL coverage for Alberta's two franchises — the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders — from the regular season through to the Grey Cup. Available markets include game spreads, moneylines, and totals, as well as player props for passing, rushing, and receiving yards, live betting throughout games, and Grey Cup futures. BetMGM's CFL coverage is among the deepest of any operator entering Alberta.

MORE: Best CFL Betting Sites in Alberta

NHL

NHL betting at BetMGM Sportsbook covers the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in depth alongside the full 32-team league. Markets available include puck lines, moneylines, period totals, player props, same-game parlays, in-game live betting, and Stanley Cup futures. The Oilers' postseason relevance makes NHL one of BetMGM's most important Alberta markets at launch.

MORE: Best NHL Betting Sites in Alberta

NFL

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most established legal NFL betting platforms in North America, with extensive market depth that extends well beyond the standard game lines. Pre-game markets include spreads, moneylines, totals, player props, alternate lines, and same-game parlays. Live betting covers adjusted lines and in-game props throughout each game, and futures markets include Super Bowl odds, division winners, and individual award lines available from the preseason through to the playoffs.

MORE: Best NFL Betting Sites in Alberta

NBA

BetMGM Sportsbook's NBA coverage includes full regular season and playoff betting across spreads, moneylines, totals, and an extensive player props menu covering points, rebounds, assists, steals, and three-pointers made. Same-game parlays are available on all games and live betting updates in real time throughout each quarter, making it one of the more complete NBA betting experiences among operators entering Alberta.

MORE: Best NBA Betting Sites in Alberta

MLB

MLB betting at BetMGM Sportsbook covers the full regular season and playoffs with moneylines, run lines, first-five-inning lines, totals, and a player props section covering strikeouts, hits allowed, total bases, RBI, and home runs. Live betting is available on all games and futures markets include World Series winner, division winner, and individual award odds for Cy Young, MVP, and Rookie of the Year from opening day through the postseason.

MORE: Best MLB Betting Sites in Alberta

eSports

BetMGM Sportsbook includes eSports markets covering major competitive gaming titles and tournaments, including League of Legends, CS2, Dota 2, and Valorant. Map lines, match winners, tournament outright betting, and live in-match wagering are available on major events, giving Alberta bettors a dedicated destination for competitive gaming wagers within the same sportsbook platform.

MORE: Best eSports Betting Sites in Alberta

Soccer

BetMGM Sportsbook covers soccer extensively, with the FIFA World Cup expected to be one of the platform's most active markets at launch in July 2026. Beyond the World Cup, the sportsbook covers the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, MLS, Serie A, La Liga, and Bundesliga with full pre-game and live markets including match result, both teams to score, correct score, first goalscorer, and Asian handicap lines.

MORE: Best Soccer Betting Sites in Alberta

MMA

BetMGM Sportsbook's MMA coverage centres on UFC events, with markets available for every main card and prelim bout. Bet types include fight winner, method of victory (KO/TKO, submission, decision), round betting, and round-by-round props. Live betting is available during bouts and futures markets cover UFC championship odds across weight classes. Boxing coverage is also available for major televised fight cards.

MORE: Best MMA Betting Sites in Alberta

How to Sign Up for BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

Click one of the BET NOW links on this page to go to the BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta pre-registration page Tap Sign Up and enter your email address and create a password Provide your personal details including full legal name, date of birth, and mobile number Enter your address and confirm your residency Accept BetMGM Sportsbook's Terms and Conditions to complete your registration Upload a government-issued photo ID and a proof of address document dated within the past three months to verify your account Make a deposit of $10 or more Start betting on July 13!

Pros and Cons of BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ✅ One of the deepest player props menus ❌ Withdrawal processing can delay withdrawals ✅ Live same-game parlays ❌ Occasional geolocation issues ✅ Highly rated mobile app ❌ Live betting odds can move quickly ✅ MGM Rewards integration

Deposits and Withdrawals at BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

Deposits

All deposits at BetMGM Sportsbook are transacted in Canadian dollars with a minimum deposit of $10. Deposits are credited instantly and BetMGM does not charge deposit fees. Expected deposit methods include:

Interac e-Transfer

Debit Card

PayPal

Apple Pay

MuchBetter

Online banking / bank transfer

BetMGM Gift Card

Withdrawals

All BetMGM Sportsbook withdrawals use the same method as the original deposit and are subject to an internal review before funds are released. Post-review processing times by method:

Interac e-Transfer

PayPal

MuchBetter

Debit Card

Apple Pay

Online banking

Fastest BetMGM Sportsbook Withdrawal Time

Interac e-Transfer is the fastest withdrawal method at BetMGM Sportsbook, with most players receiving funds within 8 hours after the internal review clears. PayPal and MuchBetter are next at within 24 hours post-review. Note that BetMGM's standard internal review applies to all withdrawals before payment processing begins. For a full comparison of fastest withdrawal betting sites in Alberta, visit our dedicated guide.

Responsible Gambling at BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

BetMGM Sportsbook provides Alberta bettors with a comprehensive set of responsible gambling tools designed to support safe play. Deposit limits, loss limits, wagering limits, session time reminders, cooling-off periods, and self-exclusion options are all accessible from account settings at any time without requiring contact with customer support. BetMGM Sportsbook is integrated with Alberta's centralized self-exclusion register, automatically blocking access for any player who has self-excluded through the provincial system. If gambling is causing you concern, free and confidential support is available 24/7 through 211 Alberta — call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

See BetMGM.com for Terms. 18+ only. Bet Responsibly. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.