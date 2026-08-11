Betr Picks vs. ParlayPlay: Which Pick'em App Should You Use?

Betr Picks and ParlayPlay are similar picks brands, but which one should you choose? We compare bonuses, contests and payouts here.

Betr Picks and ParlayPlay are two of the more popular names in the pick'em style daily fantasy sports space, but they take pretty different approaches to how you get paid. Betr Picks leans into big multipliers, including the industry's first 10,000x payout on its largest entries. ParlayPlay takes a more measured approach, letting you insure your picks so one wrong leg doesn't wipe out your entire entry.

Both apps are available with strong betting sign up bonuses right now. New users can grab a free pick plus $200 in no sweat entries with the Betr promo code ROTOWIRE, while ParlayPlay is offering a 100% first deposit match up to $100 plus a $5 free entry with promo code ROTO. Below, we break down how each platform works so you can decide which fits your style best.

Betr Picks vs. ParlayPlay: Quick Verdict

Betr Picks ParlayPlay ✅ Promo Code: ROTOWIRE ROTO 🎁 Sign Up Bonus: Free pick + $200 in no sweat entries 100% deposit match up to $100 + $5 free entry 🏟️ Contest Format: Perfect Play, Dynamic Play, Group Play Higher/Lower (More/Less) 🧾 Picks Per Entry: 2 to 10 2 to 9 💵 Max Payout: Up to 10,000x on largest entries Up to 155x (All-In, 9-pick) 💸 Minimum Deposit: $5 to $10 depending on method $10 💰 Withdrawal Minimum: $1 $30 📍 States Available: 31 States + DC 27+ states

How Betr Picks Pays Out

Betr Picks is built around straightforward more/less entries. You pick between 2 and 10 players, choose whether each will go over or under a projected stat line, and your payout multiplier climbs with each pick you add. Here's how the lower end of Betr's Perfect Play multiplier scale breaks down:

Picks Multiplier 2 3x 3 5x 4 10x 5 20x 6 30x 7 50x 8 100x

Betr Picks has since expanded its max entry size to 10 picks, and multipliers on those larger 9 and 10-pick entries can climb well beyond the numbers above, with Betr's own marketing citing up to 10,000x on its biggest slates. If you're chasing a life-changing multiplier off a small entry fee, this is Betr's clearest advantage over ParlayPlay.

Betr Picks also runs Dynamic Play, which pays out a smaller amount even if one or two picks miss, and Group Play, a peer-to-peer format offered in states that don't permit standard player-vs-house pick'em contests.

How ParlayPlay Pays Out

ParlayPlay's Higher/Lower format asks you to predict whether a player goes above or below a projected line, same as Betr Picks , but the platform's signature feature is its Insured entry option. Here's the difference:

All-In: Every pick in your entry has to hit. This mode has the higher ceiling, with a max payout of 155x on a 9-pick entry.

Every pick in your entry has to hit. This mode has the higher ceiling, with a max payout of 155x on a 9-pick entry. Insured: One pick in your entry can miss and you still get paid, just at a reduced multiplier. The max payout here is lower, topping out around 80x on a 9-pick entry.

That safety net is the main thing separating ParlayPlay from Betr. If you're newer to pick'em contests or don't like the idea of one bad projection tanking your whole entry, Insured mode gives you some room for error that Betr's standard format doesn't offer.

Welcome Bonus Comparison

Betr Picks (promo code ROTOWIRE): New users get a free pick just for signing up, plus $200 in no sweat entries. That means your first entries up to $200 are protected. If they lose, Betr reimburses you in Betr Bucks. Must be 18+ (19+ in AL and CO, 21+ in AZ, MA and VA).

ParlayPlay (promo code ROTO): New users get a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a separate $5 free entry credited within 7 days of signing up. Minimum first deposit is $10, and the promo code has to be entered at registration since it can't be added afterward. Must be 18+ (21+ in some states).

Dollar for dollar, ParlayPlay's offer is a straight deposit match with a bonus entry on top, while Betr's is a risk-free trial across your first $200 in action. If you want to test the waters without risking your own money right away, Betr's no sweat structure is the more forgiving entry point. If you'd rather have guaranteed bonus funds in your account, ParlayPlay's deposit match is the more predictable value.

State Availability

Both apps are restricted in certain states, and the list changes as new markets open up. Rather than publish a number here that's likely to be outdated by the time you read this, check RotoWire's DFS legal states tracker for the current list for both Betr and ParlayPlay. As a general rule, ParlayPlay's DFS format is currently live in 27+ states, and Betr's contests are available in 31 States + DC.

Which Should You Choose?

Choose Betr Picks if: you want the highest possible multiplier on a given entry and don't mind an all-or-nothing structure.

you want the highest possible multiplier on a given entry and don't mind an all-or-nothing structure. Choose ParlayPlay if: you'd rather have a built-in safety net on your entries, even if it means a lower ceiling on your payout.

OR, you can sign up for both! There's nothing stopping you from downloading both apps. Plenty of pick'em players run entries on multiple betting apps at once to compare projections and grab whichever platform's welcome offer is stronger that week.

FAQ

Is Betr Picks legit?

Yes. Betr is a Miami-based daily fantasy sports and media company co-founded by Joey Levy and Jake Paul. It operates as a legal DFS platform in the states where its contest formats are permitted.

Is ParlayPlay legit?

Yes. ParlayPlay is a licensed daily fantasy sports platform offering Higher/Lower style contests, and it's currently live in 27+ states.

What is an insured pick on ParlayPlay?

An insured entry lets one of your picks miss while still paying out at a reduced multiplier, unlike an All-In entry where every pick has to hit for you to get paid.

Which has better payouts, Betr Picks or ParlayPlay?

Betr has the higher ceiling, with multipliers reaching up to 10,000x on its largest entries. ParlayPlay's max payout tops out at 155x on a 9-pick All-In entry, but its Insured option offers more consistent, lower-risk payouts.

Can I use both Betr Picks and ParlayPlay?

Yes. There's no restriction on signing up for multiple DFS pick'em apps, and many users do so to compare lines and take advantage of more than one welcome offer.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL and CO, 21+ in AZ, MA and VA for Betr; 21+ in some states for ParlayPlay) and physically located in an eligible state. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. This post contains affiliate links, and RotoWire may earn a commission if you sign up through them.