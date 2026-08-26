You can pick up a 100 BC No Sweat Token just by signing up with the Betr Social Sportsbook promo code ROTOWIRE1. Learn more about the offer here.

Betr Social Sportsbook allows you to legally bet on sports almost anywhere in the United States under a sweepstakes model, and now you can get in on the action with Betr Social Sportsbook promo code ROTOWIRE1 that grants new users a 100 Betr Cash No Sweat Token.

Learn more about one of the most widely available betting promos on the market today, as well as an overview of Betr Social Sportsbook in this article.

Betr Social Sportsbook Promo Code Details

✅ Betr Social Sportsbook Promo Code: ROTOWIRE1 🎁 Betr Social Sportsbook Sign Up Offer: 100 BC No Sweat Token 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only; Must Be 18+ (19+ in AL & CO; 21+ in MA & VA); 1 Playthrough for Betr Cash 📍 Where Legal: 35 States + DC (Not Available in AZ, CA, CT, ID, IN, LA, ME, MI, MT, NV, NJ, NY, TN, WA and WV)

What Is the Betr Social Sportsbook Promo Code?

The Betr Social Sportsbook promo code is ROTOWIRE1. Using this code during sign up unlocks a 100 BC No Sweat Token, which protects your first bet with Betr.

If that wager doesn't hit, Betr credits your account with Betr Cash equal to your stake, up to 100 BC, so you get a second shot at cashing a pick. This is one of the newest betting promos available, so sign up and clim today!

How To Claim the Betr Social Sportsbook Promo Code

Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this article, or head to the Betr app Enter promo code ROTOWIRE1 while creating a new account Verify your age and confirm you're physically located in a jurisdiction where Betr Social Social Sportsbook operates Place your first wager using Betr Cash If that bet loses, Betr will reimburse your stake in Betr Cash, up to 100 BC!

Betr Social Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions

New users only

No purchase necessary to participate

Must be 18 or older (19+ in AL and CO; 21+ in MA and VA)

Not available in AZ, CA, CT, ID, IN, LA, ME, MI, MT, NV, NJ, NY, TN, WA, and WV

Betr Cash has a 1x playthrough requirement

Betr Cash does not expire

What Is Betr Social Sportsbook?

Betr Social Sportsbook is the free-to-play, sweepstakes-style betting product from Betr, the same company behind the Betr Picks daily fantasy app. Since the brand doesn't require a purchase and the play currency itself has no cash value, Betr Social Sportsbook operates under sweepstakes rules rather than traditional gambling law. That's what allows it to run in almost every state, including those where legal sportsbook apps aren't available just yet.

For users, Betr Social Sportsbook plays like a normal sportsbook. Lines are posted across football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and more, you pick a side, stake your coins, and follow along to see if your pick cashes.

Is Betr Social Sportsbook Legit?

Yes, Betr Social Sportsbook is a legitimate sweepstakes product from Betr Holdings. It follows standard sweepstakes compliance, including a no-purchase entry path, identity verification before redemption, and responsible play tools.

Betr's broader platform, which includes Betr Picks daily fantasy, is backed by high-profile co-founders Jake Paul and Joey Levy and has built a strong reputation among casual bettors for its simple app experience.

Where Is Betr Social Sportsbook Legal?

Betr Social Sportsbook is available in 35 states PLUS Washington, DC. The states where the brand is NOT available are Arizona, California, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia.

What is the Difference Between Betr Cash and Gold Coins?

Instead of wagering real money, users at Betr Social Sportsbook play with two forms of virtual currency:

Gold Coins , which are for entertainment only and carry no cash value.

, which are for entertainment only and carry no cash value. Betr Cash, which can be earned through bonuses or coin purchases and redeemed for prizes once playthrough requirements are met.

How Do You Get Betr Cash?

Betr Cash can be earned a few different ways on Betr Social Sportsbook: