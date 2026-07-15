BetRivers Casino Alberta Is Live: Sign Up and Start Playing Today

BetRivers Casino is now live in Alberta with 700+ casino games, Evolution live dealer tables, RushPay withdrawals, and a shared sportsbook wallet. Read our full review.

BetRivers Casino is officially live after the Alberta online casino launch, bringing Rush Street Interactive's combined casino and sportsbook platform to the province's new regulated market. BetRivers has run in Ontario since April 2022, giving it more Canadian track record than most operators entering Alberta on day one. Sign up to one of the most popular online casinos in the world by clicking on the green "Play Now" buttons on this page

BetRivers Casino Alberta: Quick Facts

📅 Launch Date: July 13, live now 🎰 Slots: 700+ expected, based on the Ontario library 🎲 Live Dealer: Yes, via Evolution Gaming ♠️ Table Games: Yes, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Slingo 💵 Minimum Deposit: $10 ⚖️ Operator: Rush Street Interactive

How to Sign Up for BetRivers Casino Alberta

Click any PLAY NOW button on this page to open BetRivers' Alberta sign up page Choose a username, email and password to start your profile Fill in your legal name, birth date and current address Snap a photo of your ID and submit it for identity checks Let the app verify you're physically located in Alberta Drop in your first deposit and move freely between the casino lobby and sportsbook from one balance

Review Of BetRivers Online Casino In Alberta, Canada

BetRivers built its reputation on running casino and sportsbook off a single account, and Alberta gets that combined product from day one. Moving from a slot spin to a same game parlay takes no extra steps, and the platform carries more than 700 games and pairs that library with fast RushPay withdrawals, a feature the brand leans on heavily in every market it enters.

Games at BetRivers Casino Alberta

BetRivers built its casino library around variety, mixing slots, table games and Slingo titles from a wide roster of providers. Here's what to expect across each category now that the Alberta market is open.

Slots

You should expect BetRivers to carry more than 700 games in total, anchored by slots from providers including NetEnt, IGT, Big Time Gaming, Red Tiger and Scientific Games. Alberta players should find a comparable range to Ontario at launch, including popular titles like Gonzo's Quest Megaways and Starburst.

Table Games

BetRivers runs a solid table game selection, covering blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps and Slingo variants across multiple providers. Alberta players should see the same mix of standard rules and themed formats.

Live Dealer

BetRivers' live dealer section is powered primarily by Evolution Gaming, with more than 35 tables in Ontario covering blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker and game shows like Monopoly Live and Dream Catcher. This setup is expected to be available in Alberta from launch.

Pros and Cons of BetRivers Casino Alberta

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Single wallet across casino and sportsbook Live dealer selection smaller than the slots library Established Canadian track record through Ontario since 2022 App library is smaller than the full desktop site RushPay built for fast withdrawals

Deposits and Withdrawals at BetRivers Casino Alberta

BetRivers runs casino and sportsbook off the same balance, so whatever payment method funds one side funds the other automatically.

Methods You can Use:

Interac e-Transfer

Visa

Mastercard

PayPal

Bank Transfer

Responsible Gambling at BetRivers Casino Alberta

BetRivers gives players deposit limits, session reminders and self exclusion responsible gambling tools to help manage play, covering casino and sportsbook activity together. A player who self excludes through BetRivers loses access to the entire app, betting included. Support is available through 211 Alberta, or by calling or texting 211.