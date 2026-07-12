BetRivers Sportsbook has opened pre registration in Alberta, so sign up today to begin betting with BetRivers once Alberta opens!

BetRivers Sportsbook Alberta has opened pre-registration ahead of the province's regulated iGaming market launch on July 13. Albertans who want a head start can create an account now with the Rush Street Interactive-backed operator before wagering goes live.

For a full look at every operator entering the province, check out our guide to the best Alberta sportsbooks.

BetRivers Sportsbook Alberta Details

📅 BetRivers Sportsbook Alberta Launch Date: July 13 📃 Bet Types: Moneylines, point spreads, totals, parlays, player props, team props, futures, live bets 🏈 Sports To Bet On: CFL, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, eSports, Soccer, MMA and more 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

BetRivers Sportsbook Alberta Review

BetRivers brings a track record built in Ontario and more than a dozen regulated U.S. states to the new Alberta market. The brand is known for a clean, no-frills interface, deep live betting menus, and select live streaming on certain events.

Alberta bettors can expect the same core sportsbook experience that's earned BetRivers a loyal following elsewhere in Canada, now tailored to include the province's marquee leagues like the NHL and CFL.

You can check out our full, in-depth overview of BetRivers Alberta here.

Is BetRivers Sportsbook Live in Alberta?

No, BetRivers Sportsbook is not yet accepting wagers in Alberta, but it is currently open for pre-registration ahead of the province's July 13 launch date. BetRivers has already received its AGLC registration, putting it on track to be part of the day-one lineup when the regulated market goes live. Signing up early means your account is ready to go the moment betting opens.

Bet Types at BetRivers Sportsbook Alberta

Moneylines

A moneyline bet is simply a wager on which team will win a game outright, with no point spread involved. It's the most straightforward bet type BetRivers Sportsbook Alberta will offer and a natural starting point for newer bettors.

Point Spreads

Point spreads level the playing field between a favourite and an underdog by attaching a margin of victory to the bet. BetRivers is expected to post spreads across all of its major Alberta markets, including the NHL and CFL.

Totals (Over/Under)

Totals betting asks whether the combined score of both teams will go over or under a set number. This bet type works across virtually every sport BetRivers covers, from hockey to football to soccer.

Parlays

A parlay combines multiple selections into a single wager, with all legs needing to win for the bet to pay out. BetRivers bettors in Alberta will be able to build parlays across sports and bet types in one ticket.

Player Props

Player props focus on individual statistical outcomes, like goals, points, or yards from a specific athlete. Expect BetRivers to offer a healthy player prop menu for NHL, NFL, and NBA games once Alberta wagering opens.

Team Props

Team props shift the focus from individual players to team-level outcomes, such as total team goals or which side scores first. These markets add another layer of options beyond standard game lines.

Futures

Futures are longer-term wagers on outcomes like championship winners, division titles, or award winners. BetRivers typically keeps futures boards open well in advance of and throughout a season.

Live Bets

Live, or in-play, betting lets bettors wager on a game as it unfolds, with odds adjusting in real time. BetRivers has built a reputation for responsive live betting, and that experience is expected to carry over to Alberta.

Sports to Bet on at BetRivers Sportsbook Alberta

CFL

The CFL holds a special place in Alberta with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders drawing consistent betting interest. BetRivers is expected to cover CFL game lines, totals, and Grey Cup futures throughout the season.

NFL

The NFL remains one of the most heavily bet leagues in North America, and BetRivers Alberta should offer full coverage of game lines, props, and futures. Sunday and Monday night matchups typically see the deepest markets.

NHL

Hockey is the backbone of sports betting interest in Alberta, and the Oilers and Flames are sure to draw significant action. BetRivers should offer extensive NHL coverage, including props tied to stars like Connor McDavid.

NBA

NBA betting at BetRivers typically includes game lines, player props, and same-game options across the full regular season and playoffs. Alberta bettors should have access to nightly slates once wagering goes live.

MLB

Baseball season overlaps directly with the Alberta market's July 13 launch, giving bettors an immediate MLB slate to work with. BetRivers usually offers daily moneylines, run totals, and player props throughout the season.

eSports

BetRivers has expanded into competitive gaming markets like Counter-Strike and League of Legends in other jurisdictions. Alberta bettors with an interest in eSports should find similar coverage once the sportsbook is live.

Soccer

Global soccer coverage, including the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga, is a staple of the BetRivers sportsbook. Expect match winners, totals, and prop markets across major international competitions.

MMA

MMA and UFC events bring a full card of moneyline, method-of-victory, and round-total markets. BetRivers typically covers every fight on a UFC card rather than just the headline bouts.

How to Sign Up for BetRivers Sportsbook Alberta

Click one of the BET NOW links on this page Enter your basic personal details, including your name, date of birth, and email address Confirm your address to verify eligibility Create a username and password for your account Agree to the BetRivers terms and conditions Submit your registration to complete pre-sign-up ahead of the July 13 launch

Pros and Cons of BetRivers Sportsbook Alberta

✅ Pros:

Established track record across Ontario and more than a dozen regulated U.S. states

Deep live betting markets with fast-updating odds

Live streaming available on select events

Clean, straightforward interface that's easy to navigate for new bettors

❌ Cons:

Payment methods and limits specific to Alberta have not yet been confirmed

Game library and market depth can lag behind some larger competitors at launch

Customer support hours have historically been more limited than some rivals

Deposits and Withdrawals at BetRivers Sportsbook Alberta

Deposits

Interac e-Transfer

Debit Card

Online Banking

PayPal

Withdrawals

Interac e-Transfer

Debit Card

Online Banking

PayPal

Fastest BetRivers Sportsbook Withdrawal Time

In Ontario, Interac e-Transfer and PayPal withdrawals through BetRivers have been among the fastest options, often landing in an account within hours of approval. For a broader look at payout speed across the province, see our list of fastest withdrawal betting sites in Alberta.

Responsible Gambling at BetRivers Sportsbook Alberta

BetRivers builds responsible gambling tools directly into its platform, including deposit limits, time-based session limits, and self-exclusion options that Alberta bettors will be able to access from day one. Rush Street Interactive, the company behind BetRivers, was the first U.S.-based operator to earn RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council, reflecting an ongoing commitment to player protection. All licensed Alberta operators, including BetRivers, are required to integrate with the province's centralized self-exclusion system and provide activity statements to help players track their play.

Must be 18+ and physically located in Alberta. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.