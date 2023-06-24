Bettors are able to wager on college sports in North Carolina upon the launch of legalized sports betting in 2024. This comes after Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 347 into law, setting up North Carolina as the next state to license the best sports betting sites to operate legally within its borders.

College sports are a massive draw in North Carolina and will become even more of a spectacle during the era of legalized sports betting, which will bring in some of the most popular online sportsbooks and sports betting apps offering generous sportsbook promo codes for bettors to access and use next year.

Bettors Are Able To Wager On College Sports In North Carolina Upon Launch In 2024

With HB 347 officially signed into law, bettors are able to wager on college sports in North Carolina upon its launch in 2024, gaining access to some of the best PayPal betting apps in the legalized marketplace.

This means rivalry games between collegiate programs, like the University of North Carolina Tar Heels versus Duke Blue Devils, will gain even more viewers and passionate fans cheering on their favorite team. Some current states that offer legal sports betting do not allow college sports betting markets to exist within their borders, so it's an exciting time to be a college sports bettor in the Old North State heading into 2024, with opportunities to wager on college football betting and college basketball betting.

Bettors Are Able To Wager On College Sports In North Carolina Upon Launch Next Year

Sports bettors are able to wager on college sports in North Carolina upon its launch next year, which is expected to generate significant revenue that will be taxed to fund educational and athletic programs throughout the Tar Heel State.

Several amendments were made to HB 347 when it arrived in the North Carolina Senate chamber, which included raising the tax percentage from 14 percent to 18 percent. This revenue tax will be used to support youth athletic programs throughout North Carolina, while also going toward over a dozen Division I and Division II collegiate athletic programs to continue fostering participation and maintaining infrastructure, such as state-of-the-art facilities.

North Carolina Will Offer Bettors Ability To Wager On College Sports Upon Launch

North Carolina will offer its bettors the ability to wager on college sports upon launch in 2024.

Following Governor Cooper's signing of HB 347 legislation into law on June 14, the North Carolina State Lottery Commission now has until January 8, 2024 to establish regulations and licensing structure for online sportsbook operators seeking access to the sports betting market in the Old North State. The state's Lottery will also have exactly one year, up until June 14, 2024, to set a launch date for sportsbook operators to go live with professional and college sports betting markets.

The top credit card betting sites will be required to pay a $1 million fee to acquire a license and must show interest in fostering job creation and profitable investments throughout North Carolina to be considered for approval. Ultimately, sports bettors in North Carolina will benefit from these requirements, as collegiate athletic programs and their universities will get over $300,000 in annual funds, which will keep attracting athletes while increasing fan and sports bettor interest.

Whether you opt to bet on college football, college basketball, or any of the other North Carolina college sports betting markets set for arrival sometime in 2024, you will have access to claim some of the most prominent online sportsbook promo codes in the market. These include but are not limited to, the DraftKings Promo Code, BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, or the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer using the FanDuel Promo Code, once college sports betting launches next year.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.