BetVictor Sportsbook is now a betting option in Alberta, so sign up and start betting with BetVictor today!

BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta is now live, bringing one of the best Alberta sportsbooks to the Wild Rose Country. With BetVictor, you're getting a top-notch sportsbook that's been in operation for more than 50 years. So sign up with BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta and find out what makes this brand so great today!

BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta: Quick Facts

Here are the quick facts you need to know about BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta.

✅ BetVictor Sportsbook Live in Alberta? Yes 📱 BetVictor Sportsbook App Ratings: 4.7/5 (Apple App Store) | 2.7/5 (Google Play Store) 📃 Bet Types: Moneylines, point spreads, totals, props, parlays, futures, live bets 🏈 Sports To Bet On: CFL, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, soccer, eSports, MMA, and more 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta Review

BetVictor brings one of the longer operating histories in the betting industry to Alberta, tracing back to 1946. The sportsbook is known for deep soccer and horse racing markets that reflect its European roots, alongside solid coverage of the major North American leagues Albertans care about most.

It runs the same account structure as its Ontario product, where it's operated under iGaming Ontario since gaining entry there, giving it an established Canadian track record heading into Alberta. The mobile app is generally well regarded, particularly on iOS, though experiences vary by platform.

Is BetVictor Live in Alberta?

Yes. BetVictor was one of the 22 Alberta betting apps live from day one when the regulated iGaming market opened on August 13, alongside the province's existing Play Alberta platform.

Top Features of BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta

Bet Builder

BetVictor's same-game parlay tool lets you combine multiple selections from a single match into one bet, covering markets across its major sports.

Live Streaming and In-Play Betting

The platform streams select horse racing and golf events for bettors who've placed a qualifying wager, paired with a live in-play betting section covering the top leagues.

Long Operating History

With roots dating to 1946, BetVictor has more institutional history behind it than most brands entering Alberta's new market, plus an established presence in Ontario's regulated market to point to.

Bet Types at BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta

BetVictor covers the full range of standard bet types Alberta bettors expect:

Moneylines

Point spreads

Over/Under (totals)

Prop bets

Parlays

Futures

Live bets

Sports to Bet on at BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta

BetVictor's sportsbook covers a wide range of leagues and sports, including:

CFL

NFL

NHL

NBA

MLB

Soccer (deep coverage of European and international leagues)

(deep coverage of European and international leagues) eSports

MMA

How to Sign Up for BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta

Click one of the BET NOW links on this page Select "Register" or "Sign Up" and confirm you're 18 or older Enter your personal details, including name, address, and contact information Verify your identity as required for account approval Confirm your location, BetVictor uses geolocation to confirm you're physically in Alberta Make your first deposit using a supported payment method Head to the sportsbook or casino lobby and place your first bet

Pros and Cons of BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta

✅ Pros:

Long operating history dating back to 1946, with an established Canadian presence in Ontario

Deep soccer and horse racing coverage alongside the major North American leagues

Strong iOS app ratings and a Bet Builder same-game parlay tool

Fast Interac e-Transfer withdrawals for Canadian users

❌ Cons:

Google Play app ratings trail well behind the iOS app

Smaller Canadian brand recognition than majors like bet365 or DraftKings

Live streaming is limited mostly to horse racing and golf, with no soccer streaming

BetVictor Sportsbook App Ratings

Apple App Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.7/5 Google Play Store Rating: ⭐️ 2.7/5

Deposits and Withdrawals at BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta

Method Deposit Time Withdrawal Time Interac e-Transfer Instant 1–5 days Visa / Mastercard Instant 2–5 days Apple Pay / Google Pay Instant Not typically supported for withdrawal

Fastest Withdrawal Time at BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta

Interac e-Transfer is generally the fastest withdrawal option for Canadian users, with funds often available within a day once a request is approved. Card withdrawals typically take longer, often several banking days.

Responsible Gambling at BetVictor Sportsbook Alberta

BetVictor operates under Alberta's regulatory framework, which requires tools like deposit limits, time-based limits, and account activity statements to help players stay in control. Alberta also runs a centralized self-exclusion program through the AGLC, and self-excluded individuals should not be receiving marketing from any operator.

18+. Gambling can be harmful. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

See BetVictor's site for full terms and conditions.