Bleacher Nation Promo Code ROTO: 50% Deposit Match Up To $100 (May 31)

You can get a 50% deposit match up to $100 with the Bleacher Nation promo code ROTO. Learn more about the BN Fantasy promo code here.
May 31, 2026
Bleacher Nation Promo Code ROTO: 50% Deposit Match Up To $100 (May 31)
May 31, 2026
Betting Promotions

Bleacher Nation Fantasy is the newest daily fantasy sports brand to go live, and now you can claim a 50% Deposit Match up to $100 by using the Bleacher Nation promo code ROTO. This is a great offer for this brand new DFS operator that you simply can't miss, so claim the Bleacher Nation Fantasy welcome bonus today!

This exclusive welcome offer from Bleacher Nation Fantasy is one of the newest betting promos available to new users and allows you to earn a 50% Deposit Match up to $100. Click the PLAY NOW to sign up for the Bleacher Nation Fantasy promo code to get a deposit match bonus from one of the newest betting apps in the DFS industry. 

Bleacher Nation Promo Code Details

✅ BN Promo Code: ROTO
🎁 BN Welcome Offer:50% Deposit Match Up To $100
📊 Terms & Conditions:Must Be 18+, 1.5x Playthrough Requirement, Bonus Expires Within 13 Days
📍 Where Legal:AK, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SD, TX, UT, WV, WI, WY

What is the Bleacher Nation Promo Code?

The Bleacher Nation Fantasy promo code is ROTO and redeems the 50% Deposit Match up to $100 welcome offer. What this means is new users can get their first deposit matched by Bleacher Nation up to $100. Note that like most deposit match bonuses, you'll have to wager 1.5 times the amount that you deposited before receiving the bonus from Bleacher Nation Fantasy. 

How to Claim the BN Fantasy Promo Code ROTO

  1. Sign up for a new account with Bleacher Nation Fantasy by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links on this article
  2. Use Bleacher Nation Fantasy Promo Code ROTO when signing up
  3. Make a first deposit up to $100
  4. Bleacher Nation Fantasy will match your deposit up to $100!

Bleacher Nation Fantasy Promo Terms & Conditions

  • Only available to new users who are 18 years or older; 19+ in AL & NE; 21+ in MA
  • Must deposit at least $10
  • Must wager 1.5 times your deposit before receiving bonus
  • Bonus expires within 13 days after being issued

What is Bleacher Nation Fantasy?

Bleacher Nation Fantasy is a real-money daily fantasy sports platform that specializes in pick'em-style contests where users predict over/under on player stats, competing for cash prizes up to 100x the entry fee. 

Unlike traditional sports betting apps, BN Fantasy bills itself as a skill-based fantasy platform with fast real-time scoring, expert insights from Bleacher Nation writers, and up-to-date data including injury news. 

Where is Bleacher Nation Fantasy Legal?

Bleacher Nation Fantasy is legal in 21 states plus Washington, DC

That full list is: Alaska, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Bleacher Nation Fantasy Betting Markets

Bleacher Nation Fantasy offers betting markets on major US professional and college leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, College Football, and Tennis. It's versatile year-round, with heavy emphasis on football and basketball during their respective seasons.

Supported sports markets at BN Fantasy include:

Sport

Markets Available

NFLPassing/rushing yards, TDs, receptions
NBAPoints, assists, rebounds, 3-pointers
MLBHits, home runs, strikeouts (pitchers)
NHLGoals, assists, shots on goal
UFCSignificant strikes, takedowns, fight outcomes
College FootballPassing/rushing yards, TDs
TennisGames won, aces, sets

Bet Types at Bleacher Nation Fantasy

BN Fantasy offers straightforward pick'em contests where users build entries by selecting 2–8 player props and predicting over/under on projected stats. 

Here's a full overview of bet types at BN Fantasy:

Type

Description

Entry Size

Potential Payout

Classic Pick'emPredict over/under on individual player stats; all picks must hit for full payout.2-8 picksUp to 100x entry fee
RivalsHead-to-head matchups: Pick which player/group outperforms another.2 picks per matchup2-20x entry fee based on the odds
Head-to-Head1v1 contests against another user; winner takes pot based on correct picks.2-6 picksEven split or boosted
Flex/PartialPartial payouts if some picks hit.3-8 picksScaled depending on performance

Banking Options at Bleacher Nation Fantasy

BN Fantasy prioritizes secure, fast transactions with no fees on most methods, though processing times vary. Minimum deposits are $10 while minimum withdrawals are $10. 

Banking options at BN Fantasy include: 

  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • PayPal
  • Venmo
  • Apple Pay
  • Bank Transfer/ACH

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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