Bleacher Nation Promo Code ROTO: 50% Deposit Match Up To $250 (Feb. 18)

Bleacher Nation Fantasy is the newest daily fantasy sports brand to go live, and now you can claim a 50% Deposit Match up to $250 by using the Bleacher Nation promo code ROTO. This is a great offer for this brand new DFS operator that you simply can't miss, so claim the Bleacher Nation Fantasy welcome bonus today!
This exclusive welcome offer from Bleacher Nation Fantasy is one of the newest betting promos available to new users and allows you to earn a 50% Deposit Match up to $250. Click the PLAY NOW to sign up for the Bleacher Nation Fantasy promo code to get a deposit match bonus from one of the newest betting apps in the DFS industry.
Bleacher Nation Promo Code Details
|✅ BN Promo Code:
|ROTO
|🎁 BN Welcome Offer:
|50% Deposit Match Up To $250
|📊 Terms & Conditions:
|Must Be 18+, 1.5x Playthrough Requirement, Bonus Expires Within 13 Days
|📍 Where Legal:
|AK, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SD, TX, UT, WV, WI, WY
What is the Bleacher Nation Promo Code?
The Bleacher Nation Fantasy promo code is ROTO and redeems the 50% Deposit Match up to $250 welcome offer. What this means is new users can get their first deposit matched by Bleacher Nation up to $250 Note that like most deposit match bonuses, you'll have to wager 1.5 times the amount that you deposited before receiving the bonus from Bleacher Nation Fantasy.
How to Claim the BN Fantasy Promo Code ROTO
- Sign up for a new account with Bleacher Nation Fantasy by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links on this article
- Use Bleacher Nation Fantasy Promo Code ROTO when signing up
- Make a first deposit up to $250
- Bleacher Nation Fantasy will match your deposit up to $250!
Bleacher Nation Fantasy Promo Terms & Conditions
- Only available to new users who are 18 years or older; 19+ in AL & NE; 21+ in MA
- Must deposit at least $10
- Must wager 1.5 times your deposit before receiving bonus
- Bonus expires within 13 days after being issued
What is Bleacher Nation Fantasy?
Bleacher Nation Fantasy is a real-money daily fantasy sports platform that specializes in pick'em-style contests where users predict over/under on player stats, competing for cash prizes up to 100x the entry fee.
Unlike traditional sports betting apps, BN Fantasy bills itself as a skill-based fantasy platform with fast real-time scoring, expert insights from Bleacher Nation writers, and up-to-date data including injury news.
Where is Bleacher Nation Fantasy Legal?
Bleacher Nation Fantasy is legal in 21 states plus Washington, DC.
That full list is: Alaska, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming
Bleacher Nation Fantasy Betting Markets
Bleacher Nation Fantasy offers betting markets on major US professional and college leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, College Football, and Tennis. It's versatile year-round, with heavy emphasis on football and basketball during their respective seasons.
Supported sports markets at BN Fantasy include:
Sport
Markets Available
|NFL
|Passing/rushing yards, TDs, receptions
|NBA
|Points, assists, rebounds, 3-pointers
|MLB
|Hits, home runs, strikeouts (pitchers)
|NHL
|Goals, assists, shots on goal
|UFC
|Significant strikes, takedowns, fight outcomes
|College Football
|Passing/rushing yards, TDs
|Tennis
|Games won, aces, sets
Bet Types at Bleacher Nation Fantasy
BN Fantasy offers straightforward pick'em contests where users build entries by selecting 2–8 player props and predicting over/under on projected stats.
Here's a full overview of bet types at BN Fantasy:
Type
Description
Entry Size
Potential Payout
|Classic Pick'em
|Predict over/under on individual player stats; all picks must hit for full payout.
|2-8 picks
|Up to 100x entry fee
|Rivals
|Head-to-head matchups: Pick which player/group outperforms another.
|2 picks per matchup
|2-20x entry fee based on the odds
|Head-to-Head
|1v1 contests against another user; winner takes pot based on correct picks.
|2-6 picks
|Even split or boosted
|Flex/Partial
|Partial payouts if some picks hit.
|3-8 picks
|Scaled depending on performance
Banking Options at Bleacher Nation Fantasy
BN Fantasy prioritizes secure, fast transactions with no fees on most methods, though processing times vary. Minimum deposits are $10 while minimum withdrawals are $10.
Banking options at BN Fantasy include:
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- PayPal
- Venmo
- Apple Pay
- Bank Transfer/ACH