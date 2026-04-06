Blue Jays vs Dodgers Best Bets: BET99 Has Canada's Best Price at +200

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The Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Rogers Centre in a rematch of the 2025 World Series. The Dodgers beat the Jays in seven games last October, and the wound is still fresh in Canada. BET99 is offering +200 on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to record at least one hit and the Blue Jays to win. For a same-game parlay of this caliber on opening week's biggest stage, that's a price worth taking a hard look at.

At +200, a $50 wager returns $150 in profit. It's the kind of number that makes sense when you consider just how consistent Guerrero has been, and how motivated this Blue Jays squad figures to be against the team that ended their championship run.

Blue Jays vs Dodgers Best Bets: Guerrero 1+ Hit & TOR ML

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — A Hit Machine in 2026

Through the first week of the 2026 season, Guerrero is hitting .292 with seven hits, keeping pace with the elite contact rate he's carried throughout his career. After a power-light start, he emphatically broke out on Saturday with a 437-foot home run off the bat at 109 mph – his first long ball of the year and a reminder that he is, without question, the most dangerous hitter in the Blue Jays lineup.

Last season, Guerrero posted a .292 batting average and .467 slugging percentage with 23 home runs and 84 RBIs across 156 games, combining elite contact with consistent plate discipline. That kind of profile means recording at least one hit in a single game is closer to the baseline expectation than a longshot. Over a full 162-game season at that average, a batter records a hit in roughly 65–70% of individual games, making the "1+ hit" leg of this parlay a strong foundation.

That momentum is carrying into tonight. Guerrero's dominant October — which included an ALCS MVP performance with a .385 average, 1.330 OPS, and three home runs against Seattle — took him to a widely acknowledged new level, and he enters this Dodgers series with something to prove on the biggest stage.

The Blue Jays Have Revenge on Their Minds

The Blue Jays claimed their first American League pennant since 1993 last fall before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in the World Series. That near-miss, combined with a returning core hungry to finish the job, gives Toronto genuine edge in this series opener.

The Blue Jays opened 2026 at 4-3 through the first week, showing they're competitive early. Tonight's game at Rogers Centre tips off at 7:07 PM, and with the home crowd rocking for a Dodgers rematch, the environment alone favors Toronto.

The bottom line: A .292 contact hitter getting a hit, combined with a World Series-caliber team playing at home against a rival with grudge-match energy — BET99 is giving you +200 on what amounts to two highly reasonable outcomes. That's Canada's Best Price, and tonight, it might just be Canada's best bet.

Odds subject to change. Max Wager = $50. Must be 19+. Not available in Ontario. Play responsibly.

Claim Canada's Best Price on the Blue Jays vs Dodgers with BET99

New users can claim Canada's Best Price on the Blue Jays vs Dodgers with the BET99 Promo Code RW99, and while you're here, make sure to get the First Bet Encore up to $800 as well! Just sign up with this sportsbook promo code and place a first bet of up to $800. If that bet loses, you'll be credited with bonus bets equal to your stake!

✅ BET99 Promo Code: RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus: First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified: April 6, 2026

Disclaimer: 19+ | Play Responsibly. | Not available to persons in Ontario. | Terms and conditions apply.

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