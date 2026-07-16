New Boom Fantasy users can use promo code ROTOWIRE to play a $5 lineup and get $55 in free lineups. Here's how the offer works, who's eligible, and everything else you need to know before signing up.

Boom Fantasy is offering new users who sign up with promo code ROTOWIRE $55 in Free Lineups when you play one $5 lineup. With MLB in full swing and the World Cup just getting started, there's no shortage of slates to put that bonus toward.

Here's the full breakdown of the Boom Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE, how to claim it, and what to know about the platform.

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Boom Fantasy Promo Code: Key Details

✅ Boom Fantasy Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Boom Fantasy Sign Up Bonus: Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10 🧾 Qualifying Play: One (1) $5 lineup 🤷 Who Can Claim? New users, 18+ (where permitted) 📍 Where Available: 25 States + DC 🏈 Sports Available: MLB, soccer, NBA, NFL, and more

What Is the Boom Fantasy Promo Code?

The Boom Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE unlocks the platform's current welcome offer for first-time users: Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups. You enter the code when you create your account, fund your wallet with at least $10, and then submit a single $5 lineup. Once that qualifying lineup is in, Boom credits your account with $55 in free lineups to use across the app.

The way it works is simple. Your $5 entry is a real lineup that can win like any other, and the $55 isn't tied to it hitting. That means you're getting a stack of free lineups on top of whatever your first entry does, which is one of the more straightforward welcome structures in the pick'em DFS space right now.

How to Claim the Boom Fantasy Promo Code

Download the Boom Fantasy app on iOS or Android, wherever you download betting apps. Create your account and verify your name, email, date of birth, and location. Enter promo code ROTOWIRE when prompted during registration. This step is required to unlock the offer. Make a deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom's payment methods. Submit a $5 lineup on any available slate. Once it's in, Boom credits your account with $55 in free lineups.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Offer is for new Boom Fantasy users only -- one per person.

Must be 18+ (or the minimum age required in your state) and physically located in an eligible state.

Minimum qualifying deposit of $10 is required.

A $5 lineup must be submitted to trigger the $55 in free lineups.

Promo code ROTOWIRE must be entered at registration .

. Standard Boom Fantasy terms and conditions apply.

What Is Boom Fantasy?

Boom Fantasy is a daily fantasy sports app that launched in 2015 and operates across a wide swath of the U.S. Instead of building full rosters under a salary cap, you make over/under-style predictions on player stats — points, rebounds, yards, strikeouts, and so on — and group those picks into entries where accuracy determines the payout.

There are five main ways to play: Pick 'Em Toss-Ups, Pick 'Em Longshots, Pick 'Em Favorites, Pick & Spin, and Squad Ride. The pick'em format strips out lineup construction entirely, which makes it faster to get into a slate and easier for newer players to follow. You're betting on whether a player goes over or under a given number, not whether you drafted the right combination of salaries.

Boom covers the major U.S. sports — MLB, NBA, NFL — along with soccer, which makes it a natural fit during a stretch like this one with the World Cup running alongside baseball and the back end of the NBA calendar.

Is Boom Fantasy Legit?

Yes, Boom Fantasy is a legitimate daily fantasy sports platform. Here's why:

It's been operating for a decade. Boom launched in 2015 and has run continuously since, which is a long track record in a space where apps come and go.

It uses geolocation verification. Boom checks your location to confirm you're in an eligible state before you can play, the same compliance step used across the regulated DFS industry.

It has real money in and out. Deposits and withdrawals run through established payment processors, and the platform publishes its banking and withdrawal policies openly.

Where Is Boom Fantasy Legal?

Boom Fantasy is currently available in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, along with Washington, D.C.

It's not currently available in states where paid DFS contests aren't permitted, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and several others. DFS eligibility shifts as state laws change, so Boom's geolocation check is the final word on whether you can play from where you are.

Boom Fantasy Banking and Payment Options

Deposit Methods: Debit and credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover) and PayPal. Deposits process instantly, so funds are available right away.

Debit and credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover) and PayPal. Deposits process instantly, so funds are available right away. Deposit Limits: The minimum deposit is $10.

The minimum deposit is $10. Withdrawal Methods: PayPal, Venmo, debit card, and direct bank transfer (online banking).

PayPal, Venmo, debit card, and direct bank transfer (online banking). Withdrawal Limits: The minimum withdrawal is $10 per transaction, and you can have one successfully processed withdrawal every 48 hours.

Boom Fantasy Fastest Withdrawal Time

Boom generally processes withdrawals within 5–7 business days once a request is approved, though in some cases funds can land within 24 hours. Your cash-out typically routes back to the method you deposited with — deposit via Mastercard, for example, and the withdrawal returns to that card. The 48-hour gap between processed withdrawals is worth knowing if you cash out often, but it's a pacing rule, not a red flag.

Bet Responsibly at Boom Fantasy

Boom Fantasy is committed to responsible gaming. The platform offers deposit limits, session limits, and self-exclusion options accessible through your account settings. If you have questions or concerns about your gaming habits, resources are available at the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) or call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.