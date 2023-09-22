Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code: $100 Pre-Registration Bonus - Use Promo Code ROTOKY

UPDATED: Friday, September 22, 2023

As week 3 in the 2023 NFL schedule is just starting to heat up, Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky has revealed an exclusive pre-registration bonus. Although online sports betting in KY doesn't officially go live until September 28th, Caesars Sportsbook is offering you the chance to earn $100 in Bonus Bets TODAY. Just pre-register with the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code "ROTOKY" today, and $100 in Bonus Bets will be waiting for you when the Caesars Kentucky officially goes live.

How to claim your Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Pre-Launch Bonus Offer:

Click on one the "BET NOW" sign-up links (above or below) to start your quick & easy pre-registration process The "BET NOW LINK" will take you to Caesars Sportsbook's new customer registration platform, where you'll be prompted to input your personal details, such as your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Then supply your date of birth (DOB) and the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN) to complete the identity verification process. Don't forget to manually enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code "ROTOKY" in the designated promo code field during the sign-up procedure.

Additional eligibility to claim this Kentucky pre-live online sportsbook offer from one of the top sports betting sites:

Must be a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook At least 21 years old Physically located in the state of Kentucky while using the Caesars sports betting app/website

Bonus Bet Promotion Details For The Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Pre-Launch Offer

New bettors can claim the best Kentucky sports betting promos for pre-registration as Kentucky prepares to launch online sports betting beginning Sept. 28. As Caesars Sportsbook sets to launch in Kentucky, there is $100 in Bonus Bets up for grabs for new sports bettors. Here's how it works:

Pre-register for Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky from NOW until September 27, 2023 to receive $100 in Bonus Bets. Deposit $20, Get $100 in Bonus Bets after the official launch on 9/28/23 User will receive 1x $25 bonus bet at launch on 9/28 Followed by 3x additional $25 bonus bets each Monday for the following three weeks Bonus bets must be used within 7 days of receipt

Caesar Sportsbook stands as one of the most popular Kentucky sportsbooks to secure a temporary sports betting license in Kentucky. Bettors in the Bluegrass State will soon have access to a pre-live bonus from one of the top sports betting apps in the industry.

Featured NFL Week 3 Matchup: Eagles vs Bucs + Caesars Sportsbook Betting Odds

Monday Night Football | Philadelphia Eagles (-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5)

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) WHEN: Monday, September 25 at 7:15 p.m. EST

Monday, September 25 at 7:15 p.m. EST TV: ABC, ESPN+, NFL+

ABC, ESPN+, NFL+ MONEYLINE: Eagles: -225 | Buccaneers: +185

Eagles: -225 | Buccaneers: +185 O/U: 45

Surprisingly enough, Baker Mayfield might have a better chance of getting a touchdown pass closer than Bill Belichick and Justin Jefferson did of finding the lost city of Atlantis! This QB is armed with a squad of pass catchers so good, they could catch a cold in July. If Tampa's ninth-ranked defense manages to convince Philly's offense to take a leisurely stroll instead of scoring, the Bucs might just seize the moment. But let's be real here, I wouldn't bet my pet goldfish on Baker outperforming Jalen Hurts against the most ferocious defense he's faced all season.

