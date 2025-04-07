Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus for NCAA Men's Final Odds

We have come to the end of the NCAA Tournament, and now it's time to tip off the National Championship Game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, as the Florida Gators will lock horns with the Houston Cougars. While the season ends tonight, you can still use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 to earn the Bet $1, Win $150 in Bonus Bets welcome offer.

If you are in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C., you can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 to score $150 in bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds.

to score $150 in bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds. If you are in one of those states or in another location where Caesars Sportsbook operates, you can use the promo code ROTODYW and get 10 100% profit boosts as soon as you make a first bet of $1 or more. Win or lose, you get the profit boosts to use and the chance to double your winnings.

One of the best sportsbook promos is available for new customers who use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1. Just place a bet of $1 or more. If it settles as a winner, you will earn six $25 bet credits.

The national championship game promises to be an epic night. The two No. 1 seeds meet after Florida out-battled Auburn and Houston rallied late to knock off favorite Duke in the Final Four Saturday night. You'll find a variety of betting opportunities on one of the top college basketball betting sites, so don't miss out with a great welcome offer out there for the taking.

So get started today with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW from one of the best sports betting apps in the industry.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Score $150 Bonus or 10 100% Profit Boosts

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all locations) 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified April 7, 2025

New customers, who meet their state's age requirements where Caesars Sportsbook operates can sign up for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1. follow the steps below to guide you through the process of getting a new account at one of the best online sportsbooks for college basketball bets:

Click on the "BET NOW" button located in this article. This will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page, where you will need to enter some basic personal information: name, email address, DOB, and your cell phone number. Next, you will need to take some extra security measures like creating a security question(s) and providing the last four digits of your SSN/home address. To cap off the registration portion of this process, enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW if it doesn't appear – and, if you have one, your Caesars Rewards number. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1: $150 Bonus Terms & Conditions

To claim $150 in bonus bets with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1, you must win your opening (minimum of $1). The wager is available on any team in any game, so find a nice favorite with one of the best college basketball betting promos to give yourself the best chance of winning and getting those six $25 bonus-bet tokens.

If you're using promo code ROTODYW, you can make an initial bet of at least $1 in any qualifying market and get 10 (100%) profit boost tokens to use on of the leading college basketball betting apps. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer profit boosts can be placed on any wager of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. Profit boosts differ from odds boosts in that the bettor selects which wager(s) they want boosted. For instance, when you place a bet of $25 or less and use a profit boost, if that bet wins and pays $50 in winnings, the 100% profit boost means you will receive $100 in winnings instead.

Profit boosts from Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW are active for 14 days before they expire while bonus bets via Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 are good for 30 days. There are no odds restrictions and the 1x playthrough requirement will turn the bet credits into cash profits.

These are two of the best March Madness betting promos available. Just tap any BET NOW to get started and claim your welcome bonus from the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and start wagering on the NCAA Tournament.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for MLB, Masters Betting & More

In addition to the National Championship game there are still plenty of great sporting events coming down the pike, so use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 to get started with your welcome offer today.

MLB odds have been back on the board for a couple of weeks, and there are some pivotal series matchups over the next few days, including Cardinals-Pirates, Rangers-Cubs, and an AL West showdown featuring Astros-Mariners. If all of that wasn't enough, The Masters tees off on Thursday morning, and you can go straight for the green with bonus bets in hand.

Remember to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW when creating your account to get one of these great MLB betting promos for the start of your sports betting journey.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.