California Prediction Market Apps: Top Platforms in CA

Because traditional sports betting has yet to be legalized in California, many in the state have turned to prediction markets. These platforms are currently legal despite not being licensed by the state because of their federal designation. Below, you'll find the top California prediction market apps available today.
Prediction Markets in California
While there are plenty of options, we believe these California prediction market apps stand out above the competition:
Polymarket
Polymarket re-launched in the US in January 2026, after receiving its CFTC designation a few months earlier. It is a peer-to-peer prediction market platform built on blockchain technology. Polymarket is one of the most widely traded on platforms by volume and offers a wide range of markets including political events, sports outcomes, and crypto developments. Polymarket's decentralized model appeals to users seeking alternatives to traditional financial platforms.
Signing up with our Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE gets you a $20 trading bonus after depositing $10.
Kalshi
Kalshi is a federally regulated prediction market that has operated as a CFTC designated contract market (DCM) since November 2020. The platform specializes in event markets across politics, weather, economics, sports, and current events.
Users trade contracts based on whether a defined event will or will not occur. Kalshi markets generally use "Yes" and "No" contracts that settle according to predetermined rules and identified resolution sources. Get started with our exclusive Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE to get up to $500 after trading $25.
OG.com
OG.com (or OG Markets) offers event contracts across diverse categories and maintains straightforward fee structures. The creators have focused on trading on various outcomes without the complexity of some competing platforms. The interface is designed to be beginner-friendly while offering advanced features for experienced traders.
New users can take advantage of the OG.com promo to trade $10 and get $10 today.
ProphetX
ProphetX is a sports-focused prediction exchange that received CFTC designation as a contract market on June 11, 2026. The exchange has filed sports event contracts covering areas such as game outcomes, futures, player statistics, multi-event contracts, and professional and college sports
Get started with our ProphetX promo code ROTOWIRE to get $20 after signing up and trading $10.
How to Sign Up for a California Prediction Market
Although the process differs by platform, users can generally follow these steps:
1. Compare the Available Platforms
Review each platform based on:
- Available markets
- Account eligibility
- Trading fees
- Deposit methods
- Withdrawal rules
- Market liquidity
- Contract settlement procedures
Not every platform offers the same contracts or account features.
2. Create an Account
Visit the platform's official website or app and complete the registration form.
You may need to provide:
- Your full legal name
- Date of birth
- Residential address
- Email address
- Phone number
- Social Security number or other identifying information
Use a unique password and enable any available account-security features.
3. Complete Identity Verification
Federally regulated platforms generally require identity verification.
This can involve providing a government-issued photo ID, confirming your Social Security number, or submitting additional documentation. Verification time varies depending on the platform and whether additional review is required.
4. Review the Platform's Rules
Before depositing, read the platform's:
- Fee schedule
- Deposit and withdrawal policies
- Market settlement rules
- Geographic restrictions
- Account terms
- Risk disclosures
Every market should identify the conditions that determine whether a contract settles as "Yes," "No" or another stated outcome.
5. Fund Your Account
Choose an available payment method and deposit an amount you are prepared to risk.
Funding methods differ by platform and may include:
- ACH bank transfers
- Debit cards
- Wire transfers
- Digital wallets
- Cryptocurrency
Not every method is available on every platform. Processing times, fees and withdrawal restrictions can also differ.
6. Place Your First Trade
Browse the available markets and select an event contract.
Choose the outcome you believe will occur, review the current contract price and enter the amount you want to trade. Check all potential costs and settlement terms before submitting the order.
Additionally, be sure to follow minimum deposit or trade amounts if you're taking advantage of any prediction market bonuses.
Prediction Market Payment Methods
Prediction market banking options vary considerably by platform. Operators like Polymarket only accept crypto, where other platforms will take more traditional options.
Depending on the provider, California users may be able to deposit or withdraw through bank transfers, debit cards, wire transfers, digital wallets or cryptocurrency.
Before depositing, check:
- Minimum and maximum transaction amounts
- Deposit fees
- Withdrawal fees
- Processing times
- Identity-verification requirements
- Withdrawal holding periods
- Whether your bank allows the transaction
Some banks or payment providers may decline transactions involving prediction markets even when the platform itself accepts that payment method.
Because banking policies can change, users should verify current information directly through the platform.
What Can You Trade on California Prediction Markets?
Prediction markets can offer contracts across a wide range of subjects. Available categories depend on the platform and its current product listings.
Political and Election Markets
Political prediction markets can include contracts involving:
- Presidential elections
- Congressional races
- State elections
- International elections
- Cabinet appointments
- Legislative outcomes
- Government policy decisions
The exact election and political contracts available vary by platform.
Sports Markets
Sports contracts can cover outcomes such as:
- Game winners
- Point spreads
- Totals
- Championships
- Playoff qualification
- Player statistics
- Season awards
- Multi-event outcomes
These contracts may resemble traditional sportsbook wagers from a consumer's perspective. However, federally regulated platforms characterize them as derivatives contracts traded through CFTC-regulated exchanges.
Sports event contracts remain legally contested by several states and tribal gaming interests, including parties in California. For the time being, however, fans have access to things like MLB prediction markets, NFL prediction markets, and other sports.
Crypto and Financial Markets
Financial and cryptocurrency markets can involve:
- Cryptocurrency price levels
- Interest-rate decisions
- Inflation figures
- Employment reports
- Stock-market benchmarks
- Commodity prices
- Federal Reserve actions
Contract settlement is generally tied to a specified data source and deadline.
Entertainment and Current Events
Other markets may cover:
- Film and television awards
- Music releases
- Technology milestones
- Weather events
- Company announcements
- Scientific developments
- Other measurable real-world outcomes
Market availability can change frequently as platforms list new contracts and resolve completed events.
How Do Prediction Markets Work?
Prediction markets allow participants to buy and sell contracts tied to the outcome of future events.
A typical market presents a clearly defined question with two possible outcomes, such as "Yes" or "No."
For example, a contract might ask whether a particular team will win a game. A trader who believes the event will occur can purchase the "Yes" side, while someone expecting the opposite result can purchase or trade the "No" side.
A typical contract settles at:
- $1 if the selected outcome occurs
- $0 if the selected outcome does not occur
A contract trading at $0.70 is commonly interpreted as carrying an implied probability of approximately 70%.
That figure is not necessarily a precise prediction. Contract prices can also be influenced by:
- Market liquidity
- Supply and demand
- Trading activity
- Available information
- Participant behavior
- Platform fees
- Market structure
Some platforms allow users to sell a position before the market settles. The user may realize a gain or loss based on the price at the time of sale. As an example, let's say you bought a team to win the Super Bowl at $0.10 at the beginning of the season. They get off to a hot start and in the middle of the season that same market moves to $0.20 per contract. You would have a "gain" and could sell shares for a profit if you decide to.
Tips for Users New to California Prediction Market Apps
Review each contract carefully before trading. Pay particular attention to the exact wording of the question, closing time, settlement conditions and designated resolution source.
Start with small amounts while learning how contract prices and order types work. A position can lose its full purchase price if the selected outcome does not occur.
Users should also:
- Review all trading and withdrawal fees
- Avoid trading based only on a market's title
- Read the full settlement rules
- Confirm when the market closes
- Understand whether a position can be sold early
- Check whether the market has sufficient liquidity
- Keep account and tax records
- Never trade more than they can afford to lose
Prediction markets involve financial risk and are not appropriate for everyone.