Canada to Win Gold, Boosted by 99%! BET99 Boosting Men's Olympic Hockey

BET99 is boosting Canada's odds to win Gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics to +300. In fact, BET99 has Canada's best price on Team Canada to win Gold, with most other sports betting apps offering this market at negative odds. With Men's Olympic Hockey set to start Friday, make sure to claim this boost at BET99 before the action begins!

BET99 Review: Canada's Home-Grown Sportsbook

If you're looking for a sportsbook that actually understands Canadian bettors, BET99 deserves your attention. This homegrown operator launched in 2020 and has quickly become a favorite among hockey fans and casual bettors alike—and for good reason.

Let's break down what makes BET99 worth your time, from their industry-leading Team Canada odds to their surprisingly smooth user experience.

Is BET99 Legit and Safe to Use?

Absolutely. BET99 is a reputable sports betting and online casino operator. Here, your funds are protected, games are fair, and there's actual regulatory oversight. Your winnings are secure, and you've got recourse if something goes wrong.

What Makes BET99 Stand Out?

**Canada's Best Price on Team Canada Gold**

Here's where BET99 really shines. They consistently offer the best odds in Canada on Team Canada men's hockey to win gold at major tournaments. While competitors might list Team Canada at -100 or +200, BET99 has the best odds at +300.

For a $100 bet, that difference could mean an extra $300 in your pocket. If you're betting on Canadian hockey—and let's be honest, who isn't?—that's significant value you won't find elsewhere.

**Hockey-First Mentality**

BET99 gets hockey. Their NHL markets go deeper than most books, with extensive prop offerings on Canadian teams. You'll find player props, period betting, and puck lines with competitive juice. They also cover junior hockey leagues and international tournaments that other books ignore.

**Clean, Canadian-Focused Interface**

The app feels purpose-built for Canadian users. Everything's in CAD (no currency conversion headaches), hockey front and center, and navigation that doesn't require a tutorial. Both iOS and Android apps run smoothly without the lag you'll experience on some competitors.

BET99 Pros and Cons

Pros:

✅ Best-in-market Team Canada hockey odds

✅ Strong NHL and hockey coverage overall

✅ Fully licensed and regulated in Ontario

✅ Fast payouts (Within 12 hours for Interac/MuchBetter)

✅ Competitive welcome bonuses for new users

✅ Responsive customer support with Canadian staff

Cons:

❌ Only available in Canada

❌ No cryptocurrency options

How to Sign up for BET99

Getting started takes about five minutes. Here's the process:

Visit BET99.com or download the BET99 app from the App Store or Google Play. Click "Join Now" and enter your basic information—name, email, date of birth, and address. You must be 19+ and physically located in Ontario. Verify your identity. BET99 uses instant verification through your phone number and email, though you may need to provide additional ID documentation for larger withdrawals down the line. Make your first deposit. BET99 accepts Interac e-Transfer, credit/debit cards, and various e-wallets. Minimum deposit is $20. Claim your welcome offer if available, then start betting. The entire process is straightforward, and if you hit any snags, their support team can walk you through it.

Banking and Payouts at BET99

Deposits are instant across all methods. Withdrawals via Interac e-Transfer typically hit your account within 12 hours, though first-time cashouts may take slightly longer due to verification checks. Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Instant Bank Transfer and InstaDebit take 1-5 days.

There's no fee from BET99's side for deposits or withdrawals, though your bank might charge for Interac transactions depending on your account type.

Should You Bet at BET99?

If you're in Canada and you bet on hockey—especially Team Canada—BET99 should be in your rotation. Their odds on Canadian hockey are genuinely better than the competition, and the platform delivers a solid overall experience. For casual bettors who want a clean interface without overwhelming options, BET99 hits the sweet spot. More experienced bettors will appreciate the hockey depth, though you might still want accounts at multiple books to line shop across other sports.