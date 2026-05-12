Canada's Best Price: Cole Caufield Anytime Goalscorer +170 With BET99

Get Canada's best price on the Sabres vs Canadiens tonight! Cole Caufield anytime goalscorer is now boosted to +170 with BET99!

BET99 is offering Canada's best price on Cole Caufield to score a goal tonight, boosting the Canadiens winger to +170 for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal against the Buffalo Sabres.

With Montreal holding a 2-1 series lead and the Bell Centre crowd fully locked in, this is a compelling spot to back the most prolific goal-scorer in Canadiens history since the Guy Lafleur era, and this boost gives you a big number to do it with.

Caufield Coming in Hot

The biggest knock on this bet coming in has been Caufield's slow postseason start. Through nine games before Game 3, he had just one goal, drawing scrutiny given that he finished second in the entire NHL with 51 regular-season goals – the most by a Canadiens player since Stephane Richer in 1989-90.

But that drought ended in a big way on Sunday night. Caufield scored in Game 3 to help Montreal pull away for a convincing win, and it wasn't just a lucky bounce. Per Daily Faceoff, analysts noted his game was trending in the right direction beyond just the goal itself – he was more involved, harder to contain, and finding his game at exactly the right moment in the series. Even better context: that goal was Caufield's historic 30th go-ahead goal of the season (regular season and playoffs combined), making him just the fifth player in NHL history to reach that mark in a single campaign, joining Brett Hull, Leon Draisaitl, Wayne Gretzky, and Joe Sakic.

Momentum matters in the playoffs. A shooter who's been working through a cold spell and finally breaks through is often at his most dangerous in the very next game – and Caufield has the skill set to make defenses pay.

Great Regular-Season Track Record Against Buffalo

This series isn't Caufield's first look at the Sabres, and he's been the most dangerous offensive player in the matchup all year. He led all players in the four-game regular season series between these teams with five goals. Buffalo's defense knows he's coming – they just haven't been able to stop him.

Over the past two regular seasons combined, Caufield ranks second in the entire NHL in even-strength goals with 67, trailing only Tage Thompson (71). He also leads all U.S.-born players over that same span with 88 goals. The volume and diversity of his goal-scoring – he had 12 multi-goal games this season, second in the league – means he doesn't just rely on one situation or one line combination to produce.

Montreal Holds a Clear Advantage on Home Ice

Game 4 is at Bell Centre, where the Canadiens posted a 24-15-2 record this season. The atmosphere in Montreal during this playoff run has been electric, and the home crowd has been a genuine factor. The Canadiens have looked sharper and more structured in front of their fans, and Caufield in particular thrives in that environment.

Montreal leads this series 2-1 and is pushing for a commanding 3-1 lead. The motivation is there for the full lineup to come out firing, and BET99's boosted number means you're getting better-than-even money on one of the NHL's most dangerous finishers in a spot where the Canadiens have every reason to push the pace.

How to Claim This BET99 Boost

This sports betting promo is available through BET99 for Canadian bettors. New users who register with the BET99 promo code RW99 can also access the First Bet Encore up to $800 welcome offer that adds even more value to your first deposit before placing this wager.

✅ BET99 Promo Code: RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus: First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified: May 12, 2026