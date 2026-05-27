Canada's Best Price: Jakub Dobes 25+ Saves & Canadiens to Win (+185) at BET99

Get Canada's best price on the Canadiens vs Hurricanes tonight! Jakub Dobes 25+ saves & Canadiens to win is now boosted to +185 with BET99!

With the Eastern Conference Finals series shifting to a pivotal Game 4 at the Bell Centre, BET99 is offering Canadian bettors a boosted same-game parlay at +185: Jakub Dobes to record 25 or more saves and the Montreal Canadiens to win. The max wager is $50, meaning this bet pays out $92.50 in profit on a full wager, and the case for hitting it is stronger than the odds suggest.

Here's why this boosted pick is worth your attention tonight with one of the top betting apps in the business.

The Series So Far

Carolina leads the series 2-1 heading into Game 4, having won Games 2 and 3 by identical 3-2 overtime scores after the Canadiens opened with a dominant 6-2 victory in Raleigh. The Habs have been right there in every game – they simply need to find a way to get one past Andrei Svechnikov and the Canes' overtime magic. Tonight, playing in front of a desperate Bell Centre crowd, the Canadiens have every reason to respond.

Why Dobes Will Rack Up 25+ Saves

This is the easier half of the parlay to break down, and the numbers make it almost a given.

The Carolina Hurricanes lead the entire NHL in both offensive zone time percentage and 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage this postseason. Among their top players in that category, Andrei Svechnikov, Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall, and Shayne Gostisbehere all rank in the top tier league-wide for offensive zone time. Simply put, Carolina generates more shot volume than anyone in the league, and that hasn't changed in this series.

The shot totals against Dobes so far in this matchup back it up directly. In Game 1, Dobes made 24 saves on 26 shots against. That was actually the most controlled game of the series from Montreal's perspective – the Habs won 6-2 and Carolina was never fully locked in after an 11-day layoff. In Game 3, Dobes was called on for 35 saves as Montreal was outshot 38-13, with Carolina holding a 15-4 advantage in high-danger shot attempts alone. Even in a game where the Canadiens struggled to generate offense, Dobes kept them in it deep into overtime.

With Carolina now controlling the series and playing with urgency of their own, expect them to continue pressing. In a tight Game 4 environment, Dobes facing 30+ shots is a realistic baseline, and 25 is a very modest bar to clear.

Why the Canadiens Win

This is where the value in the +185 price comes from, and the underlying stats make a compelling case for the Habs.

The most important number: Dobes is 6-0 with a .942 save percentage and 1.77 goals-against average in games following a loss this postseason. Game 4 is a bounce-back spot by definition – Montreal just dropped back-to-back games for the first time all playoffs. In fact, it was only the second time Dobes had lost consecutive games in this entire calendar year. History says he responds. History also says he's never lost three in a row.

Dobes is 9-6 overall this postseason with a .911 save percentage, including two Game 7 victories on the road, making him the second rookie goaltender in NHL history to win multiple Game 7s away from home in one postseason, joining Ken Dryden in 1971. This is not a goalie who wilts in big moments.

His track record specifically against Carolina also stands out. Going back to the regular season, Dobes is 4-0 with a .923 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average in four games against the Hurricanes this year, including a 41-save performance in a 5-2 win on March 24 in which Carolina held a 43-19 shot advantage. He's beaten them when outshot and beaten them badly. The Canadiens have won six of their past seven games against Carolina dating back to last season, outscoring them 31-16 over that span.

On the other side of the matchup, Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen has a .894 save percentage in 14 career conference final games and has lost six of seven such games with the Hurricanes. The deeper the Canes go in the playoffs, the more Andersen's history works against them and in favor of Montreal.

Finally, consider the home-ice factor. The Bell Centre crowd is electric in this run. The Canadiens are the youngest team to advance to a conference final in 33 years. They play with energy, desperation, and a packed building behind them. With their season on the line down 2-1, expect a full effort.

How to Claim This BET99 Boost

This sports betting promo is available through BET99 for Canadian bettors. New users who register with the BET99 promo code RW99 can also access the First Bet Encore up to $800 welcome offer that adds even more value to your first deposit before placing this wager.

✅ BET99 Promo Code RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified May 12, 2026