Canada's Best Price on Canadiens ML vs Blue Jackets: Claim with BET99 Promo Code RW99

BET99 is offering Canada's Best Price on the Montreal Canadiens moneyline at +100 for tonight's home clash against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bell Centre (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+). The Habs are the small market favourite in this Atlantic Division showdown, and at even money the value is hard to ignore. Below, we break down three supporting picks that reinforce the case for Montreal and pair neatly with BET99's best-price offer.

Canadiens vs Blue Jackets Best Bets

Pick Odds Montreal Canadiens — Moneyline +100 Cole Caufield — Anytime Goalscorer -115 Jakub Dobes — Over 30.5 Saves -115 Juraj Slafkovsky — Anytime Goalscorer +140

Montreal Canadiens Moneyline (+100)

The Canadiens (39-21-10) enter tonight riding a three-game home winning streak and carrying genuine Atlantic Division playoff momentum. Bell Centre has quietly become one of the more difficult buildings to win in over the second half of the season — Montreal is 11-4-1 at home since January 1. The Blue Jackets (38-22-11) have been impressive themselves, second in the Metropolitan Division, but they are 2-7 straight up in their last nine trips to Montreal. Computer projection models call for a 4-3 Canadiens win, which aligns with the offensive form both clubs are showing right now.

Columbus fired six goals past Philadelphia in their last outing, but Jet Greaves' starter status is not confirmed — if Elvis Merzlikins gets the call instead, that shifts the value further in Montreal's favour. Meanwhile, Jakub Dobes is expected to start for the Habs and posted a .953 save percentage in his last outing, stopping 41 of 42 shots against Carolina. At +100 on BET99, you're getting even money on a team that has won three straight at home and owns the head-to-head edge in this series.

Cole Caufield — Anytime Goalscorer (-115)

Cole Caufield is simply the hottest goal scorer in the NHL right now. He enters tonight with 43 goals on the season — the most by a Canadiens player in a single season since Stephane Richer scored 51 in 1989-90. Caufield recently recorded a hat trick and two assists in a 7-3 blowout of the Islanders, and he has been on the scoresheet in four of his last five home games. Montreal's power play is operating at 25.0%, giving Caufield frequent looks in his natural habitat on the man advantage. Columbus allows 3.8 penalties per game over their last 10 outings, which means Caufield should see prime opportunities tonight. At -115, this is one of the sharper value plays on the board.

Jakub Dobes — Over 30.5 Saves (-115)

Columbus is one of the league's top shot-generating teams. Over their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have been averaging 29.4 shots on goal per game, and their physical, north-south style travels well on the road. Against Montreal specifically, they'll look to establish territorial pressure early through Zach Werenski and Adam Fantilli. In his last start, Dobes made 41 saves on 43 Columbus shots against a Carolina team that also fires with volume — so the blueprint is there. With the Blue Jackets likely to push the pace all night, clearing the 30-save threshold feels well within range. The -115 price on the over is fair and fits naturally into a single-game parlay alongside the Canadiens moneyline.

Juraj Slafkovsky — Anytime Goalscorer (+140)

Juraj Slafkovsky enters tonight riding a six-game point streak, having recently reached the 25-goal milestone for the season. The big Slovak winger scored twice in the 5-2 win over Carolina on Tuesday and has been one of the most consistent secondary producers on the Habs' roster down the stretch. His combination of size, release, and net-front presence makes him a genuine threat every time he steps on the ice. At +140, you're getting value on a player who has found the back of the net in back-to-back games. Pairing this with the Canadiens moneyline builds a compelling SGP at a boosted price.

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