Casino Days Alberta Is Live: Sign Up And Play On Casino Days Today!

Casino Days Casino is now live in Alberta with 5,000+ games, Evolution live dealer tables, and one of Canada's largest regulated casino libraries. Read our full Casino Days Alberta review.

Casino Days Casino is officially live in Alberta as of today, bringing one of the largest game catalogues in the regulated Canadian market to the province. Unlike most Alberta online casinos, Casino Days runs casino only, with no sportsbook competing for space in the lobby.

Casino Days Casino Alberta: Quick Facts

📅 Launch Date: July 13, live now 🎰 Slots: 5,000+ expected 🎲 Live Dealer: Yes, via Evolution Gaming ♠️ Table Games: Yes, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, crash games 💵 Minimum Deposit: $10

How to Sign Up for Casino Days Casino Alberta

Click any PLAY NOW button on this page to open Casino Days' Alberta sign up page Choose a username, email and password to start your profile Fill in your legal name, birth date and current address Snap a photo of your ID and submit it for identity checks Let the app verify you're physically located in Alberta Drop in your first deposit and start exploring the game library

Casino Days Casino Alberta Review

Casino Days built its identity around sheer game variety rather than a sportsbook tie-in, and that focus shows the moment the lobby loads. With dozens of software providers feeding the catalogue, the platform leans on volume and curated collections to help players find something new without wading through an unsorted list.

In Ontario, Casino Days carries one of the largest libraries of any regulated operator, with more than 5,000 titles across slots, table games and live dealer content. Alberta players should see a comparable catalogue at launch, along with the same category filters and curated slot collections that make browsing a library this size manageable.

Games at Casino Days Casino Alberta

Casino Days built its library around scale, pulling from a wide roster of providers rather than leaning on a small set of exclusives. Here's what to expect across each category now that the Alberta market is open.

Slots

Casino Days in Ontario carries more than 5,000 slot titles from providers including NetEnt, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Play'n GO and Hacksaw Gaming. Alberta players should find a comparable range at launch, including popular titles like Gates of Olympus and Big Bass Bonanza.

Table Games

Casino Days runs a smaller table game selection outside the live casino, with titles like Blackjack Perfect Pairs and roulette variants filling the gap. Alberta players should see the same lean virtual table lineup, with crash games like Aviator adding a faster-paced option most operators don't offer.

Live Dealer

Casino Days' live dealer section is powered primarily by Evolution Gaming, with blackjack, roulette, baccarat and game shows like Crazy Time and Monopoly Live. This setup is expected to be available in Alberta from launch.

Pros and Cons of Casino Days Casino Alberta

✅Pros ❌Cons One of the largest game libraries among Alberta operators No sportsbook for players who want betting under one account Wide provider roster keeps the catalogue fresh Virtual table game selection thinner than the slots library Crash games like Aviator add variety most operators skip No phone support confirmed Curated slot collections make a large library easy to browse Loyalty program structure for Alberta not yet confirmed

Deposits and Withdrawals at Casino Days Casino Alberta

Casino Days supports the same trusted banking options that players use in Ontario, making it easy to fund your account and request withdrawals. Deposits and cashouts can be made using Interac e-Transfer, Visa, Mastercard, and bank transfer, with a $10 minimum deposit to get started.

Deposit Methods Withdrawal Methods Interac e-Transfer Interac e-Transfer Visa Visa Mastercard Mastercard Bank transfer Bank transfer

Responsible Gambling at Casino Days Casino Alberta

Casino Days gives you deposit limits and account verification tools to help manage play. A player who self excludes through Casino Days loses access to the platform entirely, so you know they take responsible gambling seriously. Support is available through 211 Alberta, or by calling or texting 211.