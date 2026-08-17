Casinos Like Funrize To Try This Week: Sweeps Alternatives LoneStar & Crown Coins Pack a Punch!

Looking for casinos like Funrize? We review the best sweepstakes casino alternatives, including Lonestar, Crown Coins, and RealPrize Casino, to help you find the right option.
August 17, 2026
Casinos Like Funrize To Try This Week: Sweeps Alternatives LoneStar & Crown Coins Pack a Punch!
August 17, 2026
Betting Promotions

Casinos like Funrize are becoming increasingly popular among players who want online casino style games without wagering real money directly, and Funrize is one of the most recognizable names in this space. As a sweepstakes casino, Funrize allows you to access slots and casino games using promotional currencies that can potentially be redeemed for prizes. However, it's far from the only option available.

If you enjoy Funrize but want more game variety, different promotions, or a new overall experience, there are several strong alternatives worth considering. Below, we review three of the best casinos like Funrize: Lonestar, Crown Coins, and RealPrize Casino.

Casinos Like Funrize Reviewed

CasinoBest ForGame SelectionPlatform Experience
LoneStarSlot-focused play similar to FunrizeWide variety of slots, classic to modern videoClean layout, intuitive navigation, accessible for all levels
Crown CoinsMore polished experience with broader varietySlots plus additional casino-style gamesModern, well-organized UI; easy to browse and manage currencies
RealPrize CasinoTrusted, established sweepstakes playDiverse library of slots and casino-inspired titlesSmooth on desktop and mobile; reliable and consistent

Lonestar Casino

Lonestar is a popular sweepstakes casino that closely mirrors the Funrize model while adding its own personality and game mix. The platform focuses heavily on slots, offering a wide variety of themes and play styles, from classic reels to modern video slots.

One of Lonestar's strengths is its straightforward approach. Players can access free play options regularly, making it easy to try games without committing to purchases. The site is designed to be accessible for both new and experienced sweepstakes players, with a clean layout and intuitive navigation.

Lonestar also emphasizes player rewards through recurring promotions and login bonuses. While the experience remains casual, it still offers enough variety to keep gameplay engaging over time. For players who enjoy Funrize's simplicity but want a slightly different game catalog, Lonestar is a strong alternative.

Best for: Players who want a clean, slot focused sweepstakes casino similar to Funrize.

Crown Coins Casino

Crown Coins stands out among casinos like Funrize due to its polished presentation and expanded game variety. In addition to slots, players can often find other casino style games that add depth to the experience.

The platform uses a dual currency sweepstakes system, allowing players to enjoy games for entertainment while also participating in promotional prize opportunities. Crown Coins frequently offers bonuses tied to logins and special events, which can appeal to players who like consistent engagement.

Another advantage of Crown Coins is its user interface. The site feels modern and well organized, making it easy to browse games and manage currencies. For players who want something that feels a bit more refined than Funrize while still operating under the same sweepstakes framework, Crown Coins is a compelling choice.

Best for: Players looking for a more polished sweepstakes casino with broader game variety.

RealPrize Casino

RealPrize Casino is one of the most established names among casinos like Funrize and is often recommended for players who want a well rounded sweepstakes experience. The platform offers a diverse library of games, including numerous slot titles and other casino inspired options.

RealPrize is known for its structured promotional system, which makes it clear how players can earn and use sweepstakes entries. This transparency is appealing to players who want to understand exactly how the platform works before investing time or money.

The site also performs well across devices, offering a smooth experience on both desktop and mobile. For players who value reliability, consistency, and a strong reputation, RealPrize Casino is an excellent alternative to Funrize.

Best for: Players seeking a trusted, well established sweepstakes casino with clear rules and variety.

Why Look for Casinos Like Funrize?

Sweepstakes casinos operate under a promotional model that allows players to participate without traditional real money gambling. Instead of placing cash bets, users receive virtual currencies through free entries, social play, or optional purchases. These currencies can be used to play casino games, with certain coins eligible for prize redemptions.

Players often look for casinos like Funrize because they want:

  • A wider selection of slots and games
  • Different promotional offers and reward systems
  • Faster redemptions or clearer prize structures
  • A platform that better matches their preferences or location

With that in mind, here are three top alternatives that deliver a similar sweepstakes experience.

Final Thoughts on Casinos Like Funrize

Funrize is a solid entry point into the sweepstakes casino world, but it's far from the only option available. Casinos like Funrize—such as Lonestar, Crown Coins, and RealPrize Casino—offer similar gameplay mechanics while introducing different strengths, game selections, and promotional styles.

Whether you're looking for simplicity, variety, or a more refined user experience, exploring these alternatives can help you find the sweepstakes casino that best matches your preferences. As always, it's important to review each platform's rules and promotional terms to ensure they align with your expectations.

If you enjoy Funrize, chances are one of these top alternatives will be a great fit as well.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

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