Circa Sports Approved to Launch in Arizona

Bettors in Arizona will soon have a new option for online betting as the ADG recently announced Circa Sports was approved for a license.
August 4, 2026
Circa Sports Approved to Launch in Arizona
August 4, 2026
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Circa Sports is officially on its way to Arizona. The Arizona Department of Gaming has approved an online sports betting license to Circa, allowing the Las Vegas-based operator to provide another option for sports betting in Arizona.

The approval does not mean the app is live yet. Circa still has to work through the remaining operational steps with state regulators before Arizona bettors can place wagers on the platform.

Circa Sports Gets Arizona License Through Tribal Partnership

The ADG said the license allocation became effective on July 27, 2026, following Circa's partnership with the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe.

That partnership gives Circa a path into Arizona's regulated sports betting market under the state's tribal license structure. Arizona's 2021 sports betting law allows up to 20 event wagering operator licenses: 10 reserved for Arizona tribes and 10 reserved for sports franchises or qualifying sports entities in the state.

The San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe previously had a partnership with Betway, but the European-based operator hasn't been available as an Arizona betting app since 2024, when the company announced it was leaving the US market entirely.

What Circa Will Bring to Arizona Bettors

Circa's main calling card has been its willingness to allow higher betting limits while also refraining from limiting "sharp" or successful bettors to the same extent as other online betting apps.

That does not mean Circa will only be for sharp bettors. Casual users will still find standard markets like NFL spreads, NBA totals, MLB moneylines, futures, parlays, and live betting once the app launches. But compared with some promo-heavy sportsbook brands, Circa's identity has leaned more toward odds pricing, limits, and a traditional betting-board feel. 

In fact, Circa does not offer new user sportsbook promos in any of the states it is currently legal in. So despite the addition of Circa Sports, bettors in the state should not expect to see an Arizona sports betting promo from the new entrant.

When Will Circa Sports Launch in Arizona?

A launch date has not been announced by the ADG. Circa has been approved for an event wagering license, but regulatory approval and a live app launch are not the same thing.

Reports following the announcement indicate Circa is not expected to be live in Arizona before the upcoming football season and is targeting an early 2027 launch window. Until Circa or the state confirms a specific launch date, bettors should treat that timeline as a target rather than a guarantee.

Once live, Arizona would become the seventh state where Circa is licensed and accepting wagers. The operator is already active online in Nevada, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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