Cleveland Browns Futures Odds for 2026-2027 Season

What do the Cleveland Browns' futures odds indicate about the team's outlook for the upcoming season?

What do the futures betting markets look like for the Cleveland Browns heading into a season with a lot of changes and no clear answer at quarterback? Browns fans can track prices on legal sportsbooks in Ohio from the rest of the offseason and through the regular season as the action unfolds.

Browns Futures Odds: Super Bowl, Playoffs, and More

Here are a few futures markets for the Browns as it stands in mid-August.

Market Odds Win Super Bowl +20000 Win AFC +8600 Win Division +2100 Make Playoffs +570 Miss Playoffs -850

What Futures Odds for the Browns Tell Us

The Browns are priced as one of the league's clearer longshots this season, not a middle-tier team on the fringe of contention. DraftKings lists Cleveland among the worst Super Bowl odds in the NFL, as only the Dolphins and Cardinals have longer odds. Likewise, the Browns' division odds are also the worst of the four AFC North teams.

The Browns' playoff odds are just as bleak. With odds of -850 to miss the playoffs, this comes out to a near 90% implied probability. What stands out is how little separation there is between these markets. Super Bowl, playoff, and win-total pricing all point to the same conclusion about where oddsmakers see this roster.

The numbers above are from DraftKings, but it's worth comparing pricing across multiple sports betting apps in Ohio before placing a futures wager, since even small differences in odds can shift the value of a season-long ticket.

How to Bet on Cleveland Browns Futures

Ohio has a fully regulated online and retail sports betting market, so Browns fans can legally place futures wagers through licensed sportsbook apps like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, and others operating in the state.

Even if you're not in Ohio, as long as your state has legal betting in some capacity (online and/or in person), you can place bets on the Browns futures odds over the next few months, or until the markets are removed.

Sign up with a legal sportsbook. Open the NFL section, then navigate to the Cleveland Browns or the sportsbook's NFL futures tab. Choose your market, whether that is the Super Bowl odds, AFC North odds, playoff odds, or season win total. Add the pick to your bet slip, then review the odds and projected payout before hitting submit.

Before locking anything in, check to see which sportsbook promos in Ohio are available, since bonuses can add extra value to a futures bet.

When it comes to futures and sportsbook bonuses, however, I'd suggest using your betting promo on a nearer-term event and then seeing if there are any odds boosts or other offers available specifically for futures markets. If you use a welcome offer on a futures bet, the bonus (and your wager amount) will be locked up until the market settles. If you use a second-chance bet on the Browns to make the playoffs, for example, you wouldn't get your bonus bets in return until they are officially eliminated or after Week 18.

Key Cleveland Browns Changes to Know For The Season

Cleveland's outlook starts with the unresolved quarterback competition. With Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battling for the job under new head coach Todd Monken, oddsmakers can't confidently price the Browns as a playoff-caliber roster. That uncertainty alone explains much of the longshot pricing across every futures market.

Then you have trading away Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and single-season sack record holder. This removes the foundation that kept Cleveland competitive even during rough offensive seasons. Losing that level of pass-rush production changes the team's floor, not just its ceiling.

Monken's arrival also means a new offensive and defensive coaching staff, adding further uncertainty as the roster adjusts to new schemes. Despite a favorable schedule (the NFL's easiest by opponent winning percentage), this is a team built more around evaluation than immediate contention.