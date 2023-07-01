College Sports Betting In North Carolina Given Green Light

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper made headlines earlier this month, when he signed House Bill 347 into law, paving the way for the introduction of legal sports betting in the Tar Heel State as early as January 2024.

Cooper's signature opens the door to legal betting on college sports at as many as 12 online sports betting sites, as well as venues hosting professional sports teams like the NFL's Carolina Panthers and the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

College Sports Betting Set To Begin As Early January 2024

North Carolina's sports betting legislation calls for legal online sports betting apps and retail sportsbooks to be taking bets within 12 months. However, according to reports, the North Carolina State Lottery Commission has already started the process to award online sports betting licenses in the state, raising the possibility that college sports betting fans could be placing bets as early as January 2024.

That timing is particularly ideal for college football betting fans eager to place wagers on the odds to win the 2024 college football national championship, which is scheduled to be played on January 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

North Carolina's sports betting legislation will also permit betting on college basketball including the 19 NCAA Division I teams based in the state, highlighted by perennial powerhouses like the Duke Blue Devils and University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

As a result, a January 2024 launch of legal sports betting sites and mobile betting apps would provide North Carolina sports bettors with ample opportunity to make wagers on college basketball lines and March Madness odds, and take advantage of high-value promotions and bonuses offered by top sportsbooks licensed to operate in the Tar Heel State.

How College Sports Betting Will Work In North Carolina

Previously limited to three retail sportsbooks operating at established tribal casinos across the state, North Carolina sports betting fans are set to enjoy an array of college basketball betting options when legal sports betting goes live in the state. An absence of legal sportsbooks has also forced many NC sports fans to make the trip to neighboring states where legal sports betting has already been introduced, including Tennessee and Virginia.

With an entry fee of $1 million, applicants for the 12 online sports betting licenses to be issued are likely to be limited to top sportsbook brands that already enjoy a presence in the US legal sports betting market. That includes Tipico, which has reportedly confirmed its intention to apply for a North Carolina mobile sports betting license. When the top sports betting sites have secured their licenses, you can expect them to offer generous sportsbook promo codes to entice new bettors.

College Sports Betting Will Be Available On North Carolina Betting Sites

Unlike sports betting legislation passed in other US states, House Bill 347 also enables venues hosting pro sports teams to open standalone retail sportsbooks. Those include Bank of America Stadium, home of the Panthers; Spectrum Center, home to the NBA's Charlotte Hornets; and PNC Arena, home of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack men's basketball team.

Under the terms of North Carolina's recently passed legislation, sports bettors must be at least 21 years old and located in the state to place bets when legal sportsbooks and mobile betting apps roll out. New customers signing up at online betting sites must also provide personal information used to confirm their identity when opening an account including their name, address, telephone number, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of their SSN.

This article is part of our North Carolina Sports Betting News series.