Claim the best College World Series betting promos for the 2026 CWS in Omaha. Get more than $5,000 in sportsbook bonus bets to use on every game day at Charles Schwab Field.

The 2026 College World Series is in full swing at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, and with it comes a stack of promos for College World Series betting offering more than $3,500 in sportsbook bonuses and profit boosts.

Whether you're backing SEC powers Georgia and Texas, the North Carolina Tar Heels at the top of the odds board, or a Cinderella like Troy or West Virginia, you can sign up with these top sportsbook promos and have bonus bets ready for every CWS game day in Omaha.

Here's the full breakdown of the best College World Series betting promos, plus the 2026 CWS schedule, championship odds, and how to bet on college baseball.

Best College World Series Betting Promos in June 2026

Claim one of these College World Series betting promos below. Double-check the offer is available in your state before you sign up. Each offer is a new-user welcome bonus you can put to work on any CWS game in Omaha.

Most sportsbooks will offer College World Series profit boosts, which we've outlined in each section below.

College World Series Promos, Profit Boosts and More

Here's a deeper look at each College World Series promo, CWS profit boost, how to use them on the bracket in Omaha, and where to grab the full promo codes.

DraftKings College World Series Promo

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly.

CWS Promo: Place a $5 wager on any College World Series game — take Texas on the moneyline, the run line in a Georgia matchup, or the over in a high-scoring Omaha slugfest — and you get $200 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose.

CWS Boosts: None available yet today. Check the app to see if one is available in your region.

MORE: DraftKings promo code

FanDuel College World Series Promo

Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 Days.

CWS Promo: FanDuel's welcome offer is built for an event like the CWS that runs every day. Bet $5 on each of seven straight days and you unlock $50 in bonus bets per qualifying day for $350 total. The College World Series gives you a ready-made reason to log a small wager every game day.

CWS Boosts: None available yet today. Check the app to see if one is available in your region.

MORE: FanDuel promo code

BetMGM College World Series Promo

Bet $10, Get $150 If Your Bet Wins

CWS Promo: Use promo code ROTOSPORTSBG150 at sign-up, and put your first bet on a College World Series game, say a run-line wager in a tight bracket matchup, and if it wins, you get $150 in bonus bets.

CWS Boosts: Use the Any Sport Parlay Boost Token for a random boost that's typically between 20-30%. You can use it on any College World Series bet.

MORE: BetMGM bonus code

Caesars College World Series Promo

Bet $1, Double Your Winnings on Your Next 10 Bets.

CWS Promo: Caesars hands you 10 profit-boost tokens after a $1 first bet, meaning you can double the winnings on your next 10 College World Series bets. Just use promo code ROTODYW. Spread those tokens across individual Omaha games, futures on the title winner, or run-line plays and squeeze extra value out of the bets you already like.

CWS Boosts: None available yet today. Check the app to see if one is available in your region.

MORE: Caesars promo code

bet365 College World Series Promo

Bet $5, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Instantly.

CWS Promo: Wager just $5 on any College World Series game and collect $365 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of whether your first bet wins. That's a fast, low-risk way to bankroll a full day of CWS action in Omaha.

CWS Boosts: bet365 is anticipated to add College World Series bet boosts and parlay specials. Check the app for confirmed offers.

MORE: bet365 bonus code

Fanatics Sportsbook College World Series Promo

Get Up To $1,000 Matched in FanCash.

CWS Promo: Fanatics matches your first bets in FanCash up to $1,000, a good fit for an event like the College World Series that plays out across roughly two weeks. Bet the bracket games as they come and stack FanCash you can redeem on the next round in Omaha.

CWS Boosts: Fanatics is anticipated to offer College World Series profit boosts. Check back closer to each game.

MORE: Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Hard Rock Bet College World Series Promo

Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins.

CWS Promo: Bet $5 on a College World Series game and, if it wins, collect $150 in bonus bets. Back a confident moneyline pick in an Omaha matchup and you can turn one good read into a bonus-bet bankroll for the rest of the CWS.

CWS Boosts: Hard Rock Bet is anticipated to add College World Series boosts. Check the app for confirmed details.

MORE: Hard Rock Bet promo code

2026 College World Series Schedule: Every Game Day in Omaha

The 79th Men's College World Series runs June 12–22 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Two four-team, double-elimination brackets feed into a best-of-three national championship series. Below is where things stand and every College World Series game day still to come.

College World Series Bracket Results So Far

Bracket 1: West Virginia 7, Troy 5 · North Carolina 6, Ole Miss 2

West Virginia 7, Troy 5 · North Carolina 6, Ole Miss 2 Bracket 2: Georgia 7, Texas 1 · Oklahoma 9, Alabama 0

Remaining College World Series Schedule (June 15–18)

All games on ESPN; times listed in ET and subject to change. Later-round matchups depend on each day's results.

Mon, June 15: Texas vs. Alabama (Bracket 2 elimination), 2 p.m. · Georgia vs. Oklahoma (Bracket 2 winners' game), 7 p.m.

Texas vs. Alabama (Bracket 2 elimination), 2 p.m. · Georgia vs. Oklahoma (Bracket 2 winners' game), 7 p.m. Tue, June 16: Troy vs. Ole Miss (Bracket 1 elimination), 2 p.m. · West Virginia vs. North Carolina (Bracket 1 winners' game), 7 p.m.

Troy vs. Ole Miss (Bracket 1 elimination), 2 p.m. · West Virginia vs. North Carolina (Bracket 1 winners' game), 7 p.m. Wed, June 17: Bracket 1 and Bracket 2 elimination games, times TBD

Bracket 1 and Bracket 2 elimination games, times TBD Thu, June 18 (if necessary): Bracket final "if necessary" games to decide the two World Series finalists

College World Series Championship Series Schedule (June 20–22)

Game 1: Sat, June 20 — 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sat, June 20 — 8 p.m. ET on ESPN Game 2: Sun, June 21 — 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sun, June 21 — 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC Game 3 (if necessary): Mon, June 22 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Where to Watch the College World Series

Every College World Series game airs on ESPN, with Game 2 of the championship series on ABC. You can stream the CWS through the ESPN app and ESPN+ (with a TV provider login), or via live-TV services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo.

2026 College World Series Odds: Who Will Win in Omaha?

North Carolina opened as the College World Series favorite, with SEC heavyweights Georgia and Texas right behind on the odds board. Here's a representative look at the futures to win the 2026 national championship — odds shift after every game day, so check your sportsbook for the live number before betting.

Team Odds to Win 2026 CWS North Carolina -105 Oklahoma +315 Georgia +550 Texas +650 West Virginia +1400 Troy +5500

Odds as of June 15, 2026 and subject to change. Lines vary by sportsbook.

📲 MORE: Check out our top betting apps available today

How to Bet on the College World Series

New to college baseball betting? The College World Series offers the same core markets you'll find on an MLB game, just on the biggest stage in Omaha. Here are the main ways to bet the CWS:

Moneyline

The simplest College World Series bet: Just pick which team wins the game outright. Favorites carry a negative price (you risk more to win less) and underdogs a positive one. In a single bracket game, the moneyline is where most CWS action lives.

Run Line

Baseball's version of a point spread, almost always set at 1.5 runs. The favorite has to win by two or more to cover, while the underdog cashes by winning outright or losing by exactly one. Run-line value is real in Omaha, where pitching depth and bullpen usage can keep games tight.

Totals (Over/Under)

Bet whether the combined runs in a College World Series game land over or under the sportsbook's posted number. Totals are a popular option when you have a read on the pitching matchup but not the winner. Wind and weather at Charles Schwab Field can swing the over/under too.

College World Series Futures

Futures price every team still alive to win the College World Series title in Omaha. North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas sit atop the board, but bracket survivors like West Virginia or Ole Miss offer longer-shot value if you think a sleeper makes a run.

Player Props and Same-Game Parlays

Many sportsbooks post College World Series player props – strikeouts, hits, total bases – along with same-game parlays for individual CWS games. Availability varies by book and by matchup, so check the app on each game day.

What is the best College World Series Betting Promo?

The best College World Series promo depends on your style. For pure value, bet-and-get offers like bet365 (Bet $5, Get $365) and DraftKings (Bet $5, Get $200) deliver the most bonus bets fastest. If you want a safety net on your first CWS wager, BetMGM's up-to-$1,500 first-bet offer is hard to beat.

Responsible Gambling While Using College World Series Betting Promos

It's important to remember to gamble responsibly. RotoWire, along with the sportsbooks featured in this article, are committed to promoting safe and responsible gambling. If you have any questions or concerns about your ability to gamble responsibly, please consider reaching out to the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) or the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG). Both organizations are dedicated to providing support and advocacy for individuals who may need it.