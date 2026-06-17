Crab Sports Pauses Operations: What Maryland Bettors Need to Know

Crab Sports is pausing betting operations in Maryland. Here's what you need to know and the next steps forward.

Crab Sports, Maryland's first locally owned and operated mobile sportsbook, announced on June 17, that it will be pausing all wagering operations effective July 12, 2026.

The announcement, shared via an official statement titled "Maryland, We Need to Take a Timeout," caught the state's sports betting community off guard, marking the end — at least temporarily — of the only local Maryland sportsbook to launch in the state.

Here is everything Maryland bettors need to know about the shutdown, why it likely happened, and where to place your bets going forward.

Breaking Down Crab Sports' Announcement

In a statement posted publicly, Crab Sports described the pause as a strategic timeout rather than a permanent closure.

"When we launched Crab Sports, we set out to build something different: a local sportsbook for Maryland sports fans, by Maryland sports fans," the statement read. "Effective July 12, 2026, we will be pausing wagering operations. This isn't goodbye, we're just stepping back to explore what's next for Crab Sports.

Key dates from the announcement:

July 12, 2026: Wagering operations officially pause

Wagering operations officially pause July 19, 2026: Deadline for customers to withdraw remaining account funds via the platform

Deadline for customers to withdraw remaining account funds via the platform Post-July 19: Uncashed balances will be mailed as physical checks to addresses on file; customers have three months to cash them

Uncashed checks will be submitted to the Maryland Comptroller as unclaimed property. Customers with questions are directed to [email protected].

Why Did Crab Sports Pause? The Most Likely Reasons

Crab Sports did not publicly cite a specific reason for the pause beyond exploring "what's next." However, several market-level headwinds have been well-documented and almost certainly played a role.

An Impossible Market to Compete In

Maryland's sports betting market is functionally a two-horse race. FanDuel alone accounts for roughly half of all bets placed in the state while DraftKings holds another large slice of the remaining volume. Crab Sports holds one of the smallest slices of the pie on a monthly basis, so the so-called duopoly's spending power on marketing, odds boosts, and promotions is simply out of reach for a locally-funded startup.

The 20% Tax Hike

In May 2025, Governor Wes Moore signed House Bill 352, raising Maryland's mobile sports betting tax rate from 15% to 20%, effective July 1, 2025. The increase was a compromise — Moore had originally proposed 30% — but the impact on smaller operators with thin margins was disproportionate. Even DraftKings, one of the largest operators in the country, projected a $30 million revenue hit and $26 million EBITDA reduction from the Maryland increase alone. For an undercapitalized local operator like Crab Sports, the math was far more punishing.

A More Crowded Field

August 2025 saw regulators approve bet365 for a Maryland mobile license, launching just ahead of the NFL season. The arrival of one of the world's largest sportsbooks further compressed the already-thin oxygen available to smaller operators.

No Online Casino to Offset Losses

A key structural disadvantage for Crab Sports was its inability to diversify revenue. Maryland lawmakers voted against legalizing online casino gambling in 2025, meaning Crab Sports had no online casino to cross-sell or use to cushion sportsbook losses during slow wagering months. Larger national operators could subsidize sportsbook operations with profits from casino verticals in other states; Crab Sports had no such safety net.

What Maryland Bettors Should Do Now

If you have an active Crab Sports account, act quickly:

Withdraw your funds before July 19, 2026 through the platform as normal

If you miss the July 19 deadline, a physical check will be mailed to your registered address — you have three months from receipt to cash it

Uncashed checks will ultimately be turned over to the Maryland Comptroller as unclaimed property

For your ongoing sports betting needs, Maryland remains one of the better-stocked states in the country with licensed and regulated alternatives. Our Maryland sportsbooks guide ranks every licensed operator currently live in the state, while our Maryland betting apps page covers the top mobile options for iOS and Android users.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Crab Sports shutting down permanently?

Not officially. Crab Sports has described the July 12, 2026 pause as a temporary step back to explore future options. No permanent closure has been announced.

What happens to my Crab Sports account balance?

You have until July 19, 2026 to withdraw your funds through the platform. After that date, Crab Sports will mail physical checks to your registered address. You have three months to cash them before funds are submitted to the Maryland Comptroller as unclaimed property.

Who owns Crab Sports?

Crab Sports was founded by Derek Baker (CEO) and Adele Baker (co-founder). The company is over 50% women- and minority-owned. The sportsbook platform was powered by Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) in partnership with iGaming Cloud Inc.

Where can I bet on sports in Maryland now?

Maryland has 12 licensed online sportsbooks active as of June 2026. Visit our Maryland sportsbooks page for a full ranked comparison, or our Maryland betting apps guide to find the best mobile options available.

Why did Maryland's sports betting tax increase?

Governor Wes Moore signed House Bill 352 in May 2025, raising the mobile sports betting tax rate from 15% to 20% as part of a broader budget package to address a $2.7 billion state budget gap. The measure took effect July 1, 2025.

Related RotoWire Pages: Best Maryland Sportsbooks | Best Maryland Betting Apps | Maryland Sportsbook Promos