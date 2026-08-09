Dabble and ParlayPlay are similar picks brands, but which one should you choose? We compare bonuses, contests and payouts here.

Dabble and ParlayPlay are two of the more popular names in the pick'em style daily fantasy sports space, but they take pretty different approaches to how you play. Dabble leans into its social feed, letting you follow other users and copy picks directly inside the app. ParlayPlay takes a more traditional approach, letting you insure your picks so one wrong leg doesn't wipe out your entire entry.

Both of these top betting apps are available with strong betting sign up bonuses right now. New users can play $5 and get $20.26 in bonus credits with the Dabble promo code ROTO, while ParlayPlay is offering a 100% first deposit match up to $100 plus a $5 free entry with promo code ROTO. Below, we break down how each platform works so you can decide which fits your style best.

Dabble vs. ParlayPlay Compared

Dabble ParlayPlay ✅ Promo Code: ROTO ROTO 🎁 Sign Up Bonus: Play $5, Get $20.26 in Bonus Credits 100% Deposit Match Up To $100 + $5 Free Entry 🏟️ Contest Format: Pick'em with social feed and Copy Cash Higher/Lower (More/Less) 🧾 Picks Per Entry: 2 to 8 (up to 12 in some cases) 2 to 9 💵 Max Payout: Up to 5,000x on largest entries Up to 155x (All-In, 9-pick) 💸 Minimum Deposit: $5 $10 💰 Withdrawal Minimum: $5 $30 📍 States Available: 31 States + DC 27+ states

How Dabble Pays Out

Dabble is built around straightforward over/under entries on player stats, same as most pick'em apps, but the platform's signature feature is its social layer. You can follow other users, see what they're playing, and copy picks directly inside the app, which gives Dabble a more community-driven feel than the analytics-heavy platforms.

Entries typically run from 2 to 8 selections, though Dabble has offered up to 12 picks in some cases, with the multiplier climbing as you add legs. A 5-pick entry that hits in full pays out around 10x, and multipliers can climb into the thousands on Dabble's largest slates. Instead of going all-or-nothing, Dabble also offers a Hedge option, giving you a payout even if one or two picks miss, just at a reduced multiplier.

Dabble covers the major U.S. sports (MLB, NBA, NFL) along with soccer and college hoops, and it's currently legal in 31 states plus Washington, DC.

How ParlayPlay Pays Out

ParlayPlay's Higher/Lower format asks you to predict whether a player goes above or below a projected line, same as Dabble, but the platform's signature feature is its Insured entry option. Here's the difference:

All-In: Every pick in your entry has to hit. This mode has the higher ceiling, with a max payout of 155x on a 9-pick entry.

Every pick in your entry has to hit. This mode has the higher ceiling, with a max payout of 155x on a 9-pick entry. Insured: One pick in your entry can miss and you still get paid, just at a reduced multiplier. The max payout here is lower, topping out around 80x on a 9-pick entry.

Dabble's Hedge and ParlayPlay's Insured mode solve for the same problem in slightly different ways, so if a built-in safety net is what you're after, either app has you covered. The bigger difference comes down to Dabble's higher ceiling on max payouts versus ParlayPlay's smaller, but more consistent, max entry size.

Welcome Bonus Comparison

Here are how these two welcome bonuses compare. Note that these are two of the best betting bonuses for those outside of legal sports betting states.

Dabble (promo code ROTO): New users play a qualifying $5 entry on any available pick'em slate and get $20.26 in bonus credits added to their account. There's no separate deposit required beyond the $5 entry, but the bonus does carry a playthrough requirement before it converts to withdrawable winnings. Must be 18+ (or the minimum age required in your state).

ParlayPlay (promo code ROTO): New users get a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a separate $5 free entry credited within 7 days of signing up. Minimum first deposit is $10, and the promo code has to be entered at registration since it can't be added afterward. Must be 18+ (21+ in some states).

Dollar for dollar, ParlayPlay's offer has the higher ceiling if you're depositing $100 or more, while Dabble's bonus is the lower-commitment option since it only takes a $5 entry to unlock. If you want to test the waters without a bigger deposit, Dabble's offer is the easier entry point. If you're ready to fund a larger bankroll right away, ParlayPlay's deposit match is the better dollar-for-dollar value.

State Availability

Both apps are restricted in certain states, and the list changes as new markets open up. Rather than publish a number here that's likely to be outdated by the time you read this, check RotoWire's DFS legal states tracker for the current list for both Dabble and ParlayPlay. As a general rule, ParlayPlay's DFS format is currently live in 27+ states, and Dabble's contests are available in 31 States + DC.

Which Should You Choose?

Choose Dabble if: you want the social, copy-pick experience and a higher ceiling on your max payout.

you want the social, copy-pick experience and a higher ceiling on your max payout. Choose ParlayPlay if: you'd rather have a familiar, straightforward format with a slightly larger max entry size.

You can also just sign up for both brands! There's nothing stopping you from downloading both apps. Plenty of pick'em players run entries on multiple platforms at once to compare projections and grab whichever platform's welcome offer is stronger that week.

FAQ

Is Dabble legit?

Yes. Dabble is a daily fantasy sports platform originally founded in Australia that has expanded into the U.S. market. It operates under state DFS regulations and runs its pick'em contests only in states that permit the format.

Is ParlayPlay legit?

Yes. ParlayPlay is a licensed daily fantasy sports platform offering Higher/Lower style contests, and it's currently live in 27+ states.

What is a Hedge pick on Dabble?

A Hedge entry lets one or two of your picks miss while still paying out at a reduced multiplier, similar to how ParlayPlay's Insured mode works, instead of requiring every pick to hit.

Which has better payouts, Dabble or ParlayPlay?

Dabble has the higher ceiling, with multipliers reported as high as 5,000x on its largest entries. ParlayPlay's max payout tops out at 155x on a 9-pick All-In entry, but its Insured option offers more consistent, lower-risk payouts.

Can I use both Dabble and ParlayPlay?

Yes. There's no restriction on signing up for multiple DFS pick'em apps, and many users do so to compare lines and take advantage of more than one welcome offer.

Must be 18+ (or the minimum age required in your state) for Dabble; 18+ (21+ in some states) for ParlayPlay. Physically located in an eligible state. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. This post contains affiliate links, and RotoWire may earn a commission if you sign up through them.