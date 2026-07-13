DraftKings Casino is now live in Alberta, bringing more than 3,200 casino games, live dealer tables, and a shared sportsbook wallet to the province's newly regulated iGaming market.

DraftKings Casino is officially live as Alberta online casinos launch under the province's new regulated iGaming market. Following a successful run in Ontario, DraftKings brings its integrated sportsbook and online casino platform to Alberta, allowing players to access both products through a single account. If you're ready to experience one of the biggest names in regulated online gaming, sign up for DraftKings Casino Alberta today.

DraftKings Casino Alberta: Quick Facts

📅 Launch Date: July 13, live now 🎰 Slots: 3,200+ expected, based on the Ontario library 🎲 Live Dealer: Yes, via Evolution Gaming ♠️ Table Games: Yes - blackjack, roulette, baccarat, sports-themed exclusives 💵 Minimum Deposit: $5 ⚖️ Operator: DraftKings Inc.

How to Sign Up for DraftKings Casino Alberta

Click any PLAY NOW button on this page to open DraftKings' Alberta sign up page Choose a username, email and password to start your profile Fill in your legal name, birth date and current address Snap a photo of your ID and submit it for identity checks Let the app verify you're physically located in Alberta Drop in your first deposit and move freely between the casino lobby and sportsbook from one balance

DraftKings Casino Alberta Review

DraftKings built its name on daily fantasy sports before expanding into a full sportsbook and casino operator, and Alberta gets the combined product from day one. The casino and sportsbook share a single wallet, so moving from a slot spin to a same game parlay takes no extra steps.

In Ontario, DraftKings runs one of the deepest libraries in the province, with sports-themed exclusives like Basketball Blackjack and Baseball Roulette that lean into the brand's identity in a way most competitors don't try to match. Alberta players should see that same approach carry over at launch.

Games at DraftKings Casino Alberta

DraftKings built its casino library around volume and originality, mixing standard slots and table games with branded exclusives that tie back to its sports roots. Here's what to expect across each category now that the Alberta market is open.

Slots

In other markets, DK carries more than 3,200 titles, anchored by Megaways games, bonus buy slots and progressive jackpots from providers including NetEnt and IGT. Alberta players should find a comparable range at launch, along with DraftKings exclusives like DraftKings Digits and DraftKings Rocket.

Table Games

You should expect around 130 RNG table game titles, many of them in-house exclusives that put a sports spin on classic formats, including Basketball Blackjack and Match the Dealer Blackjack. Alberta players should see the same mix of standard rules and themed variants.

Live Dealer

DraftKings' live dealer section is powered by Evolution Gaming, with over 100 tables in Ontario covering blackjack, roulette, baccarat and game shows, plus High Limit rooms for bigger bettors. This setup is expected to be available in Alberta from launch.

Pros and Cons of DraftKings Casino Alberta

✅ Pros ❌ Cons One of the largest game libraries among Alberta operators Live dealer selection is smaller than the slots library Sports-themed exclusive titles not found elsewhere Customer support is chat-first, no phone line Single wallet across casino and sportsbook Dynasty Rewards structure for Alberta still pending

Deposits and Withdrawals at DraftKings Casino Alberta

DraftKings runs casino and sportsbook off the same balance, so whatever payment method funds one side automatically funds the other. No separate setup, no second account to manage.

Deposit Methods Withdrawal Methods Interac e-Transfer Bank Wire Visa Check PayPal PayPal Online banking Online banking Venmo Venmo

Responsible Gambling at DraftKings Casino Alberta

DraftKings keeps deposit limits, time-based reminders and self exclusion settings in one place, covering casino and sportsbook activity together rather than as separate controls. A player who self excludes through DraftKings loses access to the entire app, betting included. Support is available through the Alberta Health Services Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-866-332-2322, or visit AHS.ca.