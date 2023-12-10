DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Get $150 Instantly For Browns vs Jaguars Odds

A big AFC matchup is going down this Sunday, and you can use the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code and get $150 instantly for Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars odds. When using one of the top Ohio sportsbook promo codes, you'll get $150 in bonus bets instantly and a free No Sweat Same Game Parlay bet to use on a daily basis. All you need to do is place a first-time wager of at least $5, and the bonus bets and SGP bet are all yours.

The Browns are three-point favorites at home today with -170 moneyline odds to win outright; the Jaguars have +140 moneyline odds and the total is currently at a ghastly 31 points. The status of Jags QB Trevor Lawrence has been a focal point all week, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Ohio Promo Code To Get $150 Instantly For Browns vs Jaguars Odds

New users can sign up with the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code to get $150 instantly for Browns vs Jaguars odds.

To get started at one of the top Ohio sportsbooks, click on the "BET NOW" button located below. This will redirect you to the DraftKings Ohio new-user registration page where you'll need to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. In addition, you will need to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked to do so.

Now, you can go ahead and make your first deposit at one of the most reliable PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at DraftKings Ohio is $5, and that's all you'll need to cover the amount of your first wager for the welcome offer.

Use The DraftKings Ohio Promo Code And Get $150 Instantly For Browns vs Jaguars Odds

Here are some details on how you can use the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code and get $150 instantly for Browns vs Jaguars odds on one of the most popular Ohio sports betting apps.

Go ahead and place your first wager of $5 – once you do that, the $150 in bonus bets and daily No Sweat SGP bet are yours instantly. The bonus bets can be used on any sports betting market and the entirety of them must be used within seven days or they will expire on one of the most trusted credit card betting sites.

Get $150 Instantly For Browns vs Jaguars Odds With The DraftKings Promo Code

Today's game would be a great time to get $150 instantly for Browns vs Jaguars NFL odds with the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code.

This matchup has a lot at stake, with the 7-5 Browns clinging on to the #6 seed currently in the AFC Playoff picture, while the 8-4 Jaguars lead the AFC South by one game over the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

Before you place your first wager on this monumental matchup, be sure to use the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code to get your $150 in bonus bets and the free daily No Sweat SGP bet.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.