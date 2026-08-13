DraftKings Pick 6 Promo: Get $25 in Bonus Picks PLUS a 100% Boost for August 2026

Claim $25 in bonus picks when you sign up and deposit using the exclusive DraftKings Pick 6 promo. Claim the DraftKings Pick 6 promo for today's games & more.
August 13, 2026
DraftKings Pick 6 Promo: Get $25 in Bonus Picks PLUS a 100% Boost for August 2026
August 13, 2026
Betting Promotions

New users can claim $25 in Bonus Picks across the NBA, NHL and other eligible sports with the DraftKings Pick 6 Promo today! When you sign up with this DraftKings promo code, deposit $5 and you'll instantly receive $25 in bonus picks, regardless of whether you win your contest or not. PLUS, you'll receive a 100% winnings boost token!

This exclusive offer is one of the best betting promos available right now, allowing you to earn plenty of additional contest entries with DraftKings Pick 6 for whatever sport you want to play! 

Click the BET NOW button to sign up for the DraftKings Pick 6 promo to earn $25 in bonus entries from one of the best betting apps available today. 

DraftKings Pick 6 Promo Code Details

✅ DraftKings Pick 6 Promo Code: PLAY NOW
🎁 DraftKings Pick 6 Welcome Offer:Deposit $5, Get $25 in Bonus Picks + Up To 100% Winnings Boost
📊 Terms & Conditions:Must Be 18+; New Customers Only
📍 Where Legal:AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI

What is the DraftKings Pick 6 Promo?

The DraftKings Pick 6 promo is Deposit $5, Get $25 in Bonus Picks PLUS Up To 100% Winnings Boost. This means that new users can claim $25 in bonus picks just by making a first deposit of $5 The bonus picks can be only used with DraftKings Pick 6 contests and cannot be withdrawn.

How to Claim the DraftKings Pick 6 Welcome Offer

  1. Sign up for a new DraftKings Pick 6 account by clicking on any of our PLAY NOW links
  2. Make a minimum deposit of $5
  3. The $25 bonus will be credited automatically within 72 hours
  4. Additionally, you'll receive up to a 100% Winnings Boost

DraftKings Pick 6 Promo Terms & Conditions

  • Bonus issued as five (5) $5 bonus picks
  • Bonus picks are non-withdrawable and must be used on DraftKings Pick 6 contests
  • Promotion entry must be placed with cash

What is DraftKings Pick 6?

DraftKings Pick 6 is a peer-to-peer fantasy sports platform where players predict whether individual athletes will go over or under specific stat projections, across up to six picks. 

The more accurate picks you make, the higher your potential winnings, with entry fees starting as low as $1 and prizes distributed based on how you stack up against other entries. 

It's designed for quick action on major sports like NFL, MLB, and more, offering high-upside rewards for nailing multiple props. 

How to Play DraftKings Pick 6

  1. Sign up: Click on one of the PLAY NOW links on this page and create a new account.
  2. Select a sport and slate: Choose from available sports then browse player stat projections for upcoming games.
  3. Build your Pick Set: Select 2–6 players from at least two different teams; for each, pick "more" or "less" than the projected stat line (you can't select the same player twice).
  4. Enter a contest: Choose your entry fee amount, submit your picks, and your entry will automatically be matched into peer-to-peer contests based on the number of picks and stake.
  5. Wait for results and win: After the games conclude, stats are verified against official sources; if your picks hit, earn cash prizes based on accuracy and how you perform against other entries (more correct picks mean bigger multipliers).

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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