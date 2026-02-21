New users can claim $50 in Bonus Picks across the NFL, NBA, NHL and other eligible sports with the DraftKings Pick 6 Promo today! When you sign up with this DraftKings promo code, play a $5 DFS entry and you'll instantly receive $50 in bonus picks, regardless of whether you win your contest or not.
This exclusive offer is one of the best betting promos available right now, allowing you to earn plenty of additional contest entries with DraftKings Pick 6 for whatever sport you want to play!
Click the BET NOW button to sign up for the DraftKings Pick 6 promo to earn $50 in bonus entries from one of the best betting apps available today.
DraftKings Pick 6 Promo Code Details
|✅ DraftKings Pick 6 Promo Code:
|PLAY NOW
|🎁 DraftKings Pick 6 Welcome Offer:
|Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Picks
|📊 Terms & Conditions:
|Must Be 18+; New Customers Only
|📍 Where Legal:
|AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI
What is the DraftKings Pick 6 Promo?
The DraftKings Pick 6 promo is Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Picks. This means that new users can claim $50 in bonus picks just by playing a $5 first entry. The bonus picks can be only used with DraftKings Pick 6 contests and cannot be withdrawn.
How to Claim the DraftKings Pick 6 Welcome Offer
- Sign up for a new DraftKings Pick 6 account by clicking on any of our PLAY NOW links
- Make a minimum deposit of $10
- Play $5 on any DraftKings Pick 6 contest entry
- The $50 bonus will be credited automatically within 72 hours
DraftKings Pick 6 Promo Terms & Conditions
- Bonus issued as six (6) $10 bonus picks
- Bonus picks are non-withdrawable and must be used on DraftKings Pick 6 contests
- Promotion entry must be placed with cash
What is DraftKings Pick 6?
DraftKings Pick 6 is a peer-to-peer fantasy sports platform where players predict whether individual athletes will go over or under specific stat projections, across up to six picks.
The more accurate picks you make, the higher your potential winnings, with entry fees starting as low as $1 and prizes distributed based on how you stack up against other entries.
It's designed for quick action on major sports like NFL, MLB, and more, offering high-upside rewards for nailing multiple props.
For a more conventional prop betting experience, check out RotoWire's story on Week 5 anytime TD scorers.
How to Play DraftKings Pick 6
- Sign up: Click on one of the PLAY NOW links on this page and create a new account.
- Select a sport and slate: Choose from available sports then browse player stat projections for upcoming games.
- Build your Pick Set: Select 2–6 players from at least two different teams; for each, pick "more" or "less" than the projected stat line (you can't select the same player twice).
- Enter a contest: Choose your entry fee amount, submit your picks, and your entry will automatically be matched into peer-to-peer contests based on the number of picks and stake.
- Wait for results and win: After the games conclude, stats are verified against official sources; if your picks hit, earn cash prizes based on accuracy and how you perform against other entries (more correct picks mean bigger multipliers).