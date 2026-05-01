The DraftKings promo code rewards $100 in bonus bets instantly! Learn more in our DraftKings sportsbook review here.

New bettors can get $100 in bonus bets just by placing a first bet of $5 with the DraftKings promo code. This is one of the best sports betting promos available right now, that can multiply your first bet by a ton, regardless of the odds. Here, we'll break down all you need to know about the DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

The DraftKings promo code rewards $100 in bonus bets after you place a first bet of $5! Here are the finer details on what to expect.

✅ DraftKings Promo Code: CLICK HERE 🎁 DraftKings Sign Up Bonus: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only; Bonus Bets Expire After 7 Days 💵 Minimum Deposit: $5 📍 Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MO, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY

What is the DraftKings Promo Code?

There is no DraftKings promo code needed to claim this offer, new users are automatically enrolled in the sign-up bonus simply by clicking any BET NOW link on this page. The sign-up bonus gives you $100 in bonus bets after you place a qualifying $5 first wager.

How to Claim the DraftKings Promo Code

Click any of the BET NOW links on this page Create your new account by entering your name, email, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number Make a minimum deposit of $5 Select the DraftKings welcome offer token in the promotions section Place a qualifying first bet of at least $5 on any market DraftKings will instantly credit your account with four $25 bonus bet tokens

DraftKings Promo Code Terms & Conditions

New DraftKings users only

Must be 21+ years old

No promo code required; just click one of the BET NOW links on this page

Minimum qualifying deposit of $5

Minimum qualifying first bet of $5

No minimum odds

Bonus bets are delivered as four separate $25 bonus bets (single-use and non-withdrawable)

Bonus bets expire 7 days after being credited to your account

Offer is void in Ontario, Oregon, New Hampshire, and other ineligible jurisdictions.

DraftKings Sportsbook Review

DraftKings Sportsbook is consistently ranked among the best sports betting apps in the US, offering an industry-leading combination of competitive odds, a deep market library spanning every major sport, and a slick, user-friendly interface across mobile and desktop platforms.

Whether you're a casual bettor looking to place a simple moneyline wager or a seasoned sharp hunting same-game parlays and player props, DraftKings delivers a feature-rich experience with fast payouts and reliable customer support.

Its daily promotions, odds boosts, and loyalty rewards program through DraftKings Dynasty make it one of the most rewarding betting sites on the market.

DraftKings Key Features

Same-Game Parlays

DraftKings was one of the pioneers of the same-game parlay format, allowing bettors to combine multiple legs from a single game into one high-value ticket. The SGP builder is available across all major sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

Live In-Game Betting

DraftKings offers a robust live betting experience with real-time odds updates across hundreds of markets, including live spreads, moneylines, totals, and props. The interface is clean and fast, making it easy to find value as games unfold.

Extensive Prop Markets

From player touchdowns and strikeouts to shot attempts and assists, DraftKings offers one of the widest selections of player prop markets in the industry. Props are available pre-game and live across all major US sports leagues.

DraftKings Dynasty Rewards

DraftKings' Dynasty loyalty program rewards regular bettors with crowns for every wager placed, which can be redeemed for bonus bets, free entries, and other perks. Players advance through tiers based on activity, unlocking increasingly valuable benefits over time.

DraftKings Banking Options

Method Deposit Withdrawal Debit Card ✅ ✅ PayPal ✅ ✅ Online Banking/ACH ✅ ✅ VIP Preferred (eChack) ✅ ✅ DraftKings Prepaid Card ✅ ❌ Apple Pay ✅ ❌ Venmo ✅ ✅ Check ❌ ✅ Wire Transfer ✅ ✅

What is the Fastest Withdrawal Time at DraftKings?

PayPal and Venmo are the fastest withdrawal options available, with most transactions processing within 24 hours of the request being submitted. ACH and online banking transfers typically take 3–5 business days.

Where is DraftKings Sportsbook Available?

DraftKings Sportsbook is currently available in the following US states:

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia and Wyoming.

DraftKings Sportsbook Pros & Cons

✅ Pros

Industry-leading same-game parlay builder across all major sports

Competitive odds and frequent odds boosts available daily

One of the widest player prop libraries in the industry

Fast withdrawals via PayPal and Venmo

❌ Cons

High juice on some markets compared to sharp sportsbooks

App performance can lag during high-traffic periods such as NFL Sunday

How to Sign Up with DraftKings