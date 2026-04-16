New bettors can get $300 in bonus bets just by winning their first bet with the DraftKings promo code. This is one of the best sports betting promos available right now, that can multiply your first bet by a ton, regardless of the odds. Here, we'll break down all you need to know about the DraftKings promo code.
DraftKings Promo Code Details
The DraftKings promo code rewards $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 wins! Here are the finer details on what to expect.
|✅ DraftKings Promo Code:
|CLICK HERE
|🎁 DraftKings Sign Up Bonus:
|Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins
|📊 Terms & Conditions:
|New Users Only; Bonus Bets Expire After 7 Days; -500 Minimum Odds
|💵 Minimum Deposit:
|$5
|📍 Legal States:
|AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MO, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY
What is the DraftKings Promo Code?
There is no DraftKings promo code needed to claim this offer, new users are automatically enrolled in the sign-up bonus simply by clicking any BET NOW link on this page. The sign-up bonus gives you $300 in bonus bets if your first qualifying $5 wager wins.
How to Claim the DraftKings Promo Code
- Click any of the BET NOW links on this page
- Create your new account by entering your name, email, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number
- Make a minimum deposit of $5
- Select the DraftKings welcome offer token in the promotions section
- Place a qualifying first bet of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer
- If your bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settling
DraftKings Promo Code Terms & Conditions
- New DraftKings users only
- Must be 21+ years old
- No promo code required; just click one of the BET NOW links on this page
- Minimum qualifying deposit of $5
- Minimum qualifying first bet of $5
- Minimum odds of -500
- Bonus bets awarded only if the qualifying bet wins
- Bonus bets are delivered as twelve separate $25 bonus bets (single-use and non-withdrawable)
- Bonus bets expire 7 days after being credited to your account
- Offer is void in Ontario, Oregon, New Hampshire, and other ineligible jurisdictions.
DraftKings Sportsbook Review
DraftKings Sportsbook is consistently ranked among the best sports betting apps in the US, offering an industry-leading combination of competitive odds, a deep market library spanning every major sport, and a slick, user-friendly interface across mobile and desktop platforms.
Whether you're a casual bettor looking to place a simple moneyline wager or a seasoned sharp hunting same-game parlays and player props, DraftKings delivers a feature-rich experience with fast payouts and reliable customer support.
Its daily promotions, odds boosts, and loyalty rewards program through DraftKings Dynasty make it one of the most rewarding betting sites on the market.
DraftKings Key Features
Same-Game Parlays
DraftKings was one of the pioneers of the same-game parlay format, allowing bettors to combine multiple legs from a single game into one high-value ticket. The SGP builder is available across all major sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.
Live In-Game Betting
DraftKings offers a robust live betting experience with real-time odds updates across hundreds of markets, including live spreads, moneylines, totals, and props. The interface is clean and fast, making it easy to find value as games unfold.
Extensive Prop Markets
From player touchdowns and strikeouts to shot attempts and assists, DraftKings offers one of the widest selections of player prop markets in the industry. Props are available pre-game and live across all major US sports leagues.
DraftKings Dynasty Rewards
DraftKings' Dynasty loyalty program rewards regular bettors with crowns for every wager placed, which can be redeemed for bonus bets, free entries, and other perks. Players advance through tiers based on activity, unlocking increasingly valuable benefits over time.
DraftKings Banking Options
Method
Deposit
Withdrawal
|Debit Card
✅
✅
|PayPal
✅
✅
|Online Banking/ACH
✅
✅
|VIP Preferred (eChack)
✅
✅
|DraftKings Prepaid Card
✅
❌
|Apple Pay
✅
❌
|Venmo
✅
✅
|Check
❌
✅
|Wire Transfer
✅
✅
What is the Fastest Withdrawal Time at DraftKings?
PayPal and Venmo are the fastest withdrawal options available, with most transactions processing within 24 hours of the request being submitted. ACH and online banking transfers typically take 3–5 business days.
Where is DraftKings Sportsbook Available?
DraftKings Sportsbook is currently available in the following US states:
Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia and Wyoming.
DraftKings Sportsbook Pros & Cons
✅ Pros
- Industry-leading same-game parlay builder across all major sports
- Competitive odds and frequent odds boosts available daily
- One of the widest player prop libraries in the industry
- Fast withdrawals via PayPal and Venmo
❌ Cons
- The DraftKings welcome offer requires your qualifying bet to win
- High juice on some markets compared to sharp sportsbooks
- App performance can lag during high-traffic periods such as NFL Sunday
How to Sign Up with DraftKings
- Click any BET NOW link on this page
- Enter your personal information, including your full name, email, address, and date of birth
- Provide the last four digits of your Social Security number for identity verification
- Create a secure password and agree to DraftKings' Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
- Make a minimum deposit of $5
- Before placing your first bet, go to the Promotions tab and select the welcome offer Token to activate the promo
- Place a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer