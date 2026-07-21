DraftKings Sportsbook is live in Alberta! Sign up and start betting with DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta.

DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta is officially live, bringing one of North America's most recognized sports betting brands to the province. Albertans now have a new option for wagering on the NHL, CFL, and the 2026 sports calendar. Learn more about DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta, one of the top Alberta sportsbooks available

DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta: Quick Facts

Here are the quick facts to know now that DraftKings Sportsbook is live in Alberta.

✅ DraftKings Sportsbook Live in Alberta? Yes 📱 DraftKings Sportsbook App Ratings: 4.8/5 (Apple App Store) | 4.7/5 (Google Play Store) 📃 Bet Types: Moneylines, Point Spreads, Totals, Parlays, Player Props, Team Props, Futures, Live Bets 🏈 Sports To Bet On: NHL, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLB, Soccer, MMA, eSports 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta Review

DraftKings enters Alberta as one of the most established sportsbook brands in North America, already operating in dozens of jurisdictions across the US and Canada. The platform is known for its deep betting markets, fast-moving live betting product, and a mobile app that consistently ranks among the top-rated sportsbooks. For Alberta, DraftKings has invested heavily in localizing its hockey and CFL coverage, giving Oilers, Flames, Elks, and Stampeders fans a sportsbook built with their teams in mind from day one.

Is DraftKings Sportsbook Live in Alberta?

Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook is live in Alberta as of July 13, alongside its casino product and Golden Nugget Online Gaming. DraftKings was among the first operators to confirm a Day 1 Alberta launch, timing its entry to coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup being co-hosted in North America.

Bet Types at DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta

DraftKings Sportsbook is highlighted by its depth of betting markets. In fact, DraftKings has the most markets available among all Alberta betting apps. Learn more about those bet types here.

Moneylines

A moneyline bet is a straight-up pick on which team or player wins, with no point spread involved. It is the simplest bet type on the board and a common starting point for newer bettors at DraftKings.

Point Spreads

Point spreads level the playing field between a favourite and an underdog by attaching a margin of victory to the wager. DraftKings posts spreads across all of its major Alberta markets, including the NHL and CFL.

Totals (Over/Under)

Totals betting asks whether the combined score of both teams will land over or under a set number. DraftKings updates totals throughout the day as lineups and conditions shift.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple selections into a single wager for a bigger potential payout. DraftKings allows bettors to mix bet types and sports within the same parlay slip.

Player Props

Player props let bettors wager on individual statistical outcomes, such as goals, shots on goal, or passing yards. DraftKings is known for posting player props early and updating them frequently.

Team Props

Team props focus on outcomes tied to an entire team rather than the final score, such as total penalty minutes or first team to score. DraftKings offers a wide selection of these markets on marquee games.

Futures

Futures are longer-term wagers on outcomes like championship winners or division titles. DraftKings keeps futures boards open well ahead of and throughout each season.

Live Bets

Live, or in-play, betting lets bettors wager on a game as it unfolds, with odds adjusting in real time. DraftKings has built its live betting product around fast-moving markets that update play by play.

Sports to Bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta

CFL

The CFL holds a special place in Alberta with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders drawing steady betting interest. DraftKings covers CFL game lines, totals, and Grey Cup futures throughout the season.

MORE: Alberta CFL Betting Guide

NFL

DraftKings offers deep NFL coverage, including spreads, moneylines, totals, player props, and same-game parlays. Live betting and futures, including Super Bowl markets, round out the coverage from kickoff through the playoffs.

MORE: Alberta NFL Betting Guide

NHL

NHL betting at DraftKings covers the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in depth alongside the full 32-team league. Markets include puck lines, moneylines, period totals, player props, and Stanley Cup futures.

MORE: Alberta NHL Betting Guide

NBA

DraftKings offers extensive NBA coverage, from game lines to player props for points, rebounds, and assists. Same-game parlays are a popular way to combine multiple NBA markets into one ticket.

MORE: Alberta NBA Betting Guide

MLB

Baseball season overlaps directly with the Alberta market's July 13 launch, giving bettors an immediate MLB slate. DraftKings typically offers daily moneylines, run totals, and player props throughout the season.

MORE: Alberta MLB Betting Guide

eSports

DraftKings has expanded into competitive gaming markets like League of Legends and CS2 in other jurisdictions. Alberta bettors with an interest in eSports should find similar coverage once fully live.

MORE: Alberta eSports Betting Guide

Soccer

Global soccer coverage, including the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga, is a staple at DraftKings, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup landing right alongside the Alberta launch. Match winners, totals, and prop markets are available across major competitions.

MORE: Alberta Soccer Betting Guide

MMA

MMA and UFC events bring a full card of moneyline, method-of-victory, and round-total markets at DraftKings. Live betting is available throughout each fight card.

MORE: Alberta MMA Betting Guide

How to Sign Up for DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta

Click one of the BET NOW links on this page to go directly to the DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta registration page Create a new account by entering your full name, date of birth, and address Provide your email address and mobile phone number Create a username and secure password for your account. Confirm that you are physically located in Alberta and meet the province's legal betting age requirement of 18+ Complete identity verification by uploading a government-issued photo ID when prompted. Make your first deposit and start betting with DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta

Pros and Cons of DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta

✅ Pros:

One of the deepest selections of betting markets available, spanning niche sports alongside the majors

Fast, frequently updated live betting product across the NHL, CFL, and international soccer

Highly rated mobile app with a clean, intuitive layout

Strong same-game parlay builder that spans multiple sports and bet types

❌ Cons:

Casino and sportsbook share a single app, which can feel crowded for bettors who only want sports betting

Customer support response times have drawn mixed feedback in other markets

Newer to the Canadian market than some competitors, with less Alberta-specific track record

DraftKings App Ratings

DraftKings has built one of the most consistently well-reviewed sportsbook apps in North America, and Alberta bettors can expect the same combined sportsbook and casino experience available in DraftKings' other jurisdictions.

Apple App Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.8 / 5 Google Play Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.7 / 5

Deposits and Withdrawals at DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta

Method Deposits Withdrawals Time Visa Debit ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours Visa Credit ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours Mastercard Debit ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours Mastercard Credit ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours Discover Debit ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours Discover Credit ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours AMEX Credit ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours PayPal ✅ ✅ 1-2 Days Interac ✅ ✅ 1-3 Days Skrill ❌ ❌ N/A Venmo ❌ ❌ N/A Wire Transfer ❌ ❌ N/A Check ❌ ✅ 3-14 Business Days

Fastest DraftKings Sportsbook Withdrawal Time

E-wallet withdrawals, where available, tend to be the fastest option at DraftKings Sportsbook, often clearing within a day of approval. Bettors looking for the quickest turnaround should compare options across the fastest withdrawal betting sites in Alberta.

Responsible Gambling at DraftKings Sportsbook Alberta

DraftKings Sportsbook offers a range of responsible gambling tools for Alberta bettors, including deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion options built to help players stay in control. These tools are integrated directly into the account settings, making it simple to set boundaries before placing a single bet. DraftKings also participates in Alberta's centralized self-exclusion program, giving players a consistent safety net across the province's regulated operators.

Must be 18+ and physically present in Alberta. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with the Alberta iGaming Corporation.