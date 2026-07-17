Edmonton Elks vs BC Lions Odds (July 17)

Who is favored to win tonight's game between the BC Lions and Edmonton Elks? Check out the Week 7 odds for the Elks vs Lions.

Week 7 CFL action kicks off tonight with a divisional matchup between the Lions and Elks, as Edmonton will look to keep pace with Saskatchewan for the top of the division. With sports betting in Alberta having launched earlier this week, this will be the first chance for Albertans to bet on the CFL.

Odds for BC Lions at Edmonton Elks

The odds in the table below have been pulled from bet365 as of 3:30 ET. It's always a good idea to check multiple sportsbooks before placing any wagers to see if you can get more favorable odds elsewhere.

CFL Odds - BC Lions vs Edmonton Elks Spread Total Moneyline BC Lions +2.5 -115 O 60.5 -115 +125 Edmonton Elks -2.5 -105 U 60.5 -105 -150

CFL Betting Trends

Here are a few trends for both Edmonton and BC:

BC is 1-3 against the spread (ATS) this season, with its only cover coming in its outright win over Edmonton two weeks ago.

All four of BC's games have hit the over this season.

Specifically against Edmonton, BC is 8-2 ATS over their last 10 meetings.

The Elks are 4-1 ATS this season.

Edmonton's games have leaned toward the under, with only two of five games hitting the over so far.

Resources for Betting on the CFL

Looking for more info to help you out on your CFL slips? We have you covered: