Edmonton Elks vs BC Lions Odds (July 17)

Who is favored to win tonight's game between the BC Lions and Edmonton Elks? Check out the Week 7 odds for the Elks vs Lions.
July 17, 2026
Edmonton Elks vs BC Lions Odds (July 17)
July 17, 2026
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Week 7 CFL action kicks off tonight with a divisional matchup between the Lions and Elks, as Edmonton will look to keep pace with Saskatchewan for the top of the division. With sports betting in Alberta having launched earlier this week, this will be the first chance for Albertans to bet on the CFL.

Odds for BC Lions at Edmonton Elks

The odds in the table below have been pulled from bet365 as of 3:30 ET. It's always a good idea to check multiple sportsbooks before placing any wagers to see if you can get more favorable odds elsewhere.

CFL Odds - BC Lions vs Edmonton Elks
Spread
Total
Moneyline
BC Lions
+2.5 -115
O 60.5 -115
+125
Edmonton Elks
-2.5 -105
U 60.5 -105
-150

CFL Betting Trends

Here are a few trends for both Edmonton and BC:

  • BC is 1-3 against the spread (ATS) this season, with its only cover coming in its outright win over Edmonton two weeks ago.
  • All four of BC's games have hit the over this season.
  • Specifically against Edmonton, BC is 8-2 ATS over their last 10 meetings.
  • The Elks are 4-1 ATS this season.
  • Edmonton's games have leaned toward the under, with only two of five games hitting the over so far.

Resources for Betting on the CFL

Looking for more info to help you out on your CFL slips? We have you covered:

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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