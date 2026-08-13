ESPN BET is now theScore Bet! Up To $1000 Back With theScore Bet Promo Code ROTO

ESPN BET has shut down and been replaced by theScore Bet! Learn about theScore Bet promo code and app review here.
August 13, 2026
ESPN BET is now theScore Bet! Up To $1000 Back With theScore Bet Promo Code ROTO
August 13, 2026
Betting Promotions

ESPN BET has rebranded as theScore Bet! Now, new users can claim theScore Bet promo code ROTO that grants up to $1000 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Read on to learn all about theScore Bet, including the sign up bonus, app review and more. 

theScore Bet Promo Code ROTO Details

Here are the finer details on one of the best new sportsbook promos available today.

✅ theScore Bet Promo Code:ROTO
🎁 theScore Bet Sign Up Bonus:Bet Reset Up To $1000
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only, Bonus Bets Distributed as Five Equal Tokens
📱 App Ratings:4.7 (Apple/iPhone) | 4.2 (Google/Android)

What is theScore Bet Promo Code?

theScore Bet Promo Code is ROTO, which claims the Bet Reset Up To $1000 sign up bonus. All you have to do is enter the promo code when creating a new account and bet up to $1000 as your first wager. If that bet wins, you'll win your bet, however, if the bet loses, you'll be reimbursed in bonus bets equal to your stake. Make sure to follow the terms and conditions to ensure you've fulfilled the requirements to claim the sign up offer from theScore Bet. 

And if you're in Missouri, make sure to claim theScore Bet Missouri Promo now that sports betting is live in the Show-Me State!

How to Claim theScore Bet Promo Code

Claiming the sign up bonus from theScore Bet is a simple process, similar to other sports betting apps

  1. Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page
  2. Complete the sign-up process by filling in all necessary information
  3. Enter theScore Bet Promo Code ROTO
  4. Deposit at least $10
  5. Place a qualifying first bet of up to $1000
  6. You'll be reimbursed if that bet loses

theScore Bet Promo Terms and Conditions

  • New users only
  • Former ESPN BET users not eligible
  • Must deposit at least $10
  • Bonuses distributed as five (5) equal bonus bet tokens
  • Bonus bets are non-withdrawable

What Happens to my ESPN BET Account?

If you have (or had) an ESPN BET account, no worries! Everything including your funds will transfer over from your ESPN BET account to theScore Bet once you log in, and fortunately, your login details for theScore Bet will be the same as they were for ESPN BET.

Where is theScore Bet Legal?

theScore Bet is legal in every state where ESPN BET once was, including Missouri, where sports betting just went live! Here is the complete list of states where theScore Bet is available:

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, DC

theScore Bet App Ratings

Despite being seemingly new to the US sports betting scene, theScore Bet has actually been in operation in Canada for years, with a stellar reputation to boot. The app speaks for itself, as theScore Bet has high app ratings on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

theScore Bet Apple App Store Rating:⭐️ 4.7 / 5
theScore Bet Google Play Store Rating:⭐️ 4.2 / 5

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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