You can get a free trial of ESPN Unlimited by signing up with our exclusive link. Learn how to claim the ESPN Unlimited free trial promo code today!

Place a bet on any sport today and you can score 1 Month of ESPN Unlimited on us with the DraftKings promo code! In addition to the ESPN Unlimited free trial, new users can also instantly receive $200 in bonus bets instantly by simply placing a $5 bet on any sporting event today.

ESPN Unlimited is ESPN's premium streaming subscription, giving you access to live games, exclusive studio shows, and on-demand content across every major sport – all in one place. Whether you're following March Madness, the MLB season, or live UFC events, ESPN Unlimited puts it all at your fingertips. As someone who bets on sports daily, pairing a top-tier streaming service with one of the best sports betting promos out there makes this a no-brainer. Click the BET NOW link below to take advantage of this ESPN Unlimited free trial promo today!

ESPN Unlimited Free Trial Promo: Get 1 Month Free on DraftKings

🏈 ESPN Unlimited Free Trial Promo Code: CLICK HERE 🎁 ESPN Unlimited Offer: 1 Month of ESPN Unlimited On DraftKings ✅ Terms & Conditions: New & Eligible Returning ESPN Subscribers Only, Qualifying Bet Required, 21+ 📆 Last Day to Claim: January 7, 2027

How to Get 1 Month of ESPN Unlimited Free with DraftKings

There's no specific promo code you need to enter – the only requirements are that you must be a new user of DraftKings Sportsbook, of legal sports betting age, and located within a state where DraftKings legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the top sports betting apps and claim your free month of ESPN Unlimited:

Click on any of the BET NOW buttons on this page. Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering the required information, including your name, email, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number for identification purposes. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a first deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first bet to receive your ESPN Unlimited promo code via the email associated with your DraftKings account, as well as through in-app notification. Check your email for your ESPN Unlimited promo code – it will be issued instantly, or within 72 hours of bet placement in the event of technical difficulties. Click the redemption URL in your email and apply the ESPN Unlimited promo code at checkout on ESPN's website.

ESPN Unlimited Promo Terms & Conditions

Limit one per qualifying customer.

Qualifying bet of $5 required to receive the ESPN Unlimited promo code.

ESPN Unlimited promo code will be delivered via the email associated with your DraftKings account and via in-app carousel and notification.

Only new and eligible returning ESPN subscribers are eligible to redeem the promo code.

Customers who are existing subscribers of ESPN (any plan), the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Bundle, or any Hulu Live TV plan are not eligible .

. Promo code expires January 7, 2027 — failure to redeem prior to expiration voids the reward.

— failure to redeem prior to expiration voids the reward. Upon redemption, you will be enrolled in an auto-renewing ESPN Unlimited subscription at the then-current retail price of $29.99/month (plus tax where applicable) beginning at the end of the promotional period unless you cancel beforehand.

(plus tax where applicable) beginning at the end of the promotional period unless you cancel beforehand. Cannot be combined with Disney+ or Hulu subscriptions as part of a bundle — this is a separate ESPN Unlimited subscription.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts, or promotions.

Valid payment method required to redeem the offer.

ESPN Unlimited is available to users 18+ only.

How Does the ESPN Unlimited Free Trial Promo Code Work?

After placing a qualifying bet with your new DraftKings Sportsbook account, you'll receive a special ESPN Unlimited promo code delivered to the email address on file with DraftKings — typically issued instantly, or within 72 hours if there are any technical delays. You'll also see the promo code surfaced in the DraftKings app via the in-app carousel and notification center.

Once you have the code, simply click the redemption link in your email and apply the promo code at checkout on ESPN's website to activate your complimentary one-month subscription to ESPN Unlimited. Keep in mind that after your free month ends, your subscription will automatically renew at $29.99/month unless you cancel before the promotional period concludes. You can cancel anytime through your account settings or by contacting ESPN directly, effective at the end of your current billing period.

It's worth noting that this offer is available only to new and eligible returning ESPN subscribers — if you currently subscribe to ESPN in any form (including through the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Bundle or a Hulu Live TV plan), you will not be eligible to redeem this reward.