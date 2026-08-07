New Fanatics Casino players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania can turn a $50 cash wager into $250 in casino credits, paid $50 a day for five straight days.

Select new Fanatics Casino players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania can turn a $50 cash wager into $250 in casino credits, paid $50 a day for five straight days. Learn all the details of how to claim and top Fanatics Casino games you can play your credits on.

🚨 Details of Exclusive Fanatics Casino Bonus

Fanatics Offer: Deposit + Wager $50, Get $250 in Credits Bonus Code: None - Claim Here Payout Structure: $50/day for 5 straight days Eligible States: New Jersey and Pennsylvania Rollover Requirement: 1x

Bonus Offer From Fanatics Explained

The Fanatics Casino is running one of the more unique bonuses available the board this weekend. Put $50 in cash wagers (after your first $50 deposit) on any Fanatics Casino game and you get $50 in casino credits dropped into your account each day for five straight days.

That's up to $250 total. Once you get the $50 each day you just have to play it once prior to cashing out, if that's your ultimate goal. The deal is open to eligible new players at the Fanatics Casino online and must be 21 or older in any of the two states I mentioned above. There's no casino bonus code you need to plug in when signing up.

This is your invitation. Opt-in today.

How You Can Claim

Sign up and verify your new Fanatics Casino account in NJ or PA. Make your first $50 deposit utilizing a payment method like PayPal or a debit card. Wager the $50 within seven days of signing up. Over the course of the next five days you must login each day and claim the promo from the promos page. Each of the five days you opt in you'll receive $50 to play, totaling up to $250.

Fanatics Casino Games Worth Playing This Weekend

Fanatics runs its library on a number of software game providers like Light & Wonder and Evolution, the same studios behind some of the biggest casino slots and live tables in the US market. I'm a slots fan and if you are too, you've got over 200 slots to work through.

My advice if you don't have a gameplan? Start with Triple Cash Eruption, the Light & Wonder slot Fanatics features, popular for progressive jackpots that climb as other players spin. Prefer a table game? Evolution powers the full live dealer floor: blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and Three Card Poker.

The sleeper perk is FanCash. Every real-money wager earns some money back which you can convert into more casino credits. Or you can just use it for your next Eagles, Steelers, or Giants jersey or that birthday present for the nephew you keep forgetting to save up for, whatever you want. And up until August 16 you can get 3x FanCash on select Games Global titles such as Zeus

Few Reminders on the Fanatics Casino Promo

Remember to watch the clock: each daily credit expires seven days from the day it's issued. And you must sign in each day and claim the $50 promo for the full value.

As far as withdrawing goes, the rollover requirement is light. Casino credits only need to run through one time before winnings move to your withdrawable cash balance, which is rare for an offer this size. Once you're ready you can cash out with PayPal in just five minutes if you've already gone through the KYC and approval process.

Sign up through RotoWire to claim the Fanatics Casino welcome offer before it ends.

Must be 21 or older and physically present in an eligible state (NJ, PA) to claim. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.