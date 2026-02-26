FanDuel, DraftKings Get Green Light For Arkansas

FanDuel and DraftKings were approved to operate sportsbooks in Arkansas. Here's the complete breakdown of what you need to know.

Arkansas just became a lot more interesting for sports bettors. FanDuel and DraftKings—the two biggest names in legal sports betting—received official approval from the Arkansas Racing Commission to launch online sportsbooks in the state.

If you've been waiting to use a FanDuel promo code or DraftKings promo code in Arkansas, that day is finally here.

Here's a snapshot of what to expect from these sportsbooks once they go live:

DraftKings Quick Facts

🎁 Sign Up Bonus: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins ⭐️ Top Feature: Breadth of Sports Betting Markets 📱 App Ratings: 4.8 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.3 (Google/Android) 🤝 Arkansas Partner: Southland Casino Hotel

FanDuel Quick Facts

🎁 Sign Up Bonus: Bet $5 Get $100 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins ⭐️ Top Feature: Best Sports Betting Odds 📱 App Ratings: 4.9 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.7 (Google/Android) 🤝 Arkansas Partner: Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

What Just Happened?

The Arkansas Racing Commission granted sports betting licenses to both operators, marking a major expansion for the state's legal sports betting landscape.

Both sportsbooks will operate under partnerships with existing Arkansas casinos—FanDuel through Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort and DraftKings through Southland Casino Hotel.

How Arkansas Got Here

Sports betting in Arkansas has had a slow rollout compared to other states. The state legalized sports wagering back in 2018 through Amendment 100, but it was limited to retail betting at licensed casinos.

For years, Arkansas bettors could only place wagers in person at locations like Oaklawn, Southland Casino Hotel or Saracen Casino Resort. That changed when the state moved to allow online sports betting apps tied to casino partnerships.

The approval of FanDuel and DraftKings is huge as these platforms dominate the national market. Together, they control roughly 80% of legal sports betting market share across the U.S.

What This Means for Arkansas Bettors

If you're in Arkansas, you're about to get access to the same platforms millions of bettors use nationwide—complete with competitive odds, polished mobile apps, and welcome bonuses.

Expect to see sign-up offers including the Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins from DraftKings and Bet $5 Get $100 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins from FanDuel.

What Happens Next

Both operators are in the final stages of technical integration and compliance checks. Launch dates haven't been officially announced, but industry insiders expect apps to be live before March Madness—perfect timing for college basketball fans.

Once live, you'll need to be physically located in Arkansas and you must be 21 or older. As always, do your homework on responsible gambling tools—both platforms offer deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and reality checks.

Arkansas is late to the online sports betting party, but better late than never. Check back soon for launch updates and promo breakdowns.