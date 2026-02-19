FanDuel Picks Promo Code: $60 in Entries Instantly For NBA, NHL & More (Feb. 19)

Get $60 in bonus entries INSTANTLY today with the FanDuel Picks promo code! Just sign up with this FanDuel promo code, play $5 on your favorite sport, and you'll receive the bonus instantly.

This exclusive offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available and allows you to earn plenty of additional entries with FanDuel Picks for the NBA, NHL and more. 

Click the PLAY NOW button to sign up for the FanDuel Picks promo code to earn $60 in bonus entries from one of the best sports betting apps in the game. 

FanDuel Picks Promo Code: $60 in Bonus Entries

✅ FanDuel Picks Promo Code: PLAY NOW
🎁 FanDuel Picks Welcome Offer:Play $5, Get $60
📊 Terms & Conditions:Must Be 18+
📍 Where Legal:AL, AK, GA, MN, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SD, TX, UT & WI

What is the FanDuel Picks Promo?

The FanDuel Picks promo is Play $5, Get $60. This means that new users can receive $60 in bonus entries just for playing $5 for your first lineup. The bonus entries can be exclusively used on FanDuel Picks contests and cannot be withdrawn. 

How to Claim the FanDuel Picks Welcome Offer

  1. Sign up for a new FanDuel Picks account via the app or website by clicking on any of our PLAY NOW links
  2. Make a minimum deposit of $10 (via credit card, PayPal, or bank transfer)
  3. Play $5 on any FanDuel Picks contest entry
  4. The $60 bonus will be credited automatically within 72 hours

FanDuel Picks Promo Terms & Conditions

  • Bonus entries are non-withdrawable and must be used on FanDuel Picks contests
  • Winnings from bonus entries cannot be withdrawn
  • Offer void if bonus funds are used before a real-money deposit

What is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer daily fantasy sports platform where players build lineups by predicting whether selected athletes will exceed or fall short of their projected stat lines in real-world games. It's designed to be quick and mobile-friendly, focusing on player props rather than traditional salary-cap DFS.

How to Play FanDuel Picks

  1. Sign Up/Log In: Create or access your FanDuel account (existing users can jump right in).
  2. Select Sport and Slate: Choose from available sports like NFL, NBA, MLB, or NHL, and pick a specific game slate.
  3. Build Your Lineup: Select 3–6 players from different teams within the same sport/slate. For each, predict "more" or "less" on a key stat (e.g., passing yards for a QB, receiving yards for a WR).
  4. Enter Contests: Entry is $1 per lineup (e.g., $15 buys 15 entries of the same lineup). You're matched against others with similar lineup sizes.
  5. Scoring and Payouts: Earn 1 point per correct prediction. Top scorers split the prize pool; perfect lineups get bigger multipliers (e.g., up to 20x entry for a 3-pick lineup, guaranteed by FanDuel if the pool falls short). Prizes scale with entries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

