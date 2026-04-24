The FanDuel promo code claims $250 in bonus bets if your first bet wins! Learn more about FanDuel sportsbook here.

The FanDuel promo code is one of the top sportsbook promos available right now, rewarding $250 in bonus bets just by winning a $5 bet. We'll break down all you need to now about the FanDuel promo code below.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

The FanDuel promo code rewards $250 in bonus bets just by winning a $5 first bet. Here's what you need to know about this offer.

✅ FanDuel Promo Code: CLICK HERE 🎁 FanDuel Welcome Offer: Bet $5, Get $250 If Your Bet Wins 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only; Must Win First Bet 💵 Minimum Deposit: $5 📍 Where Available: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, PR, TN, VT, VA, WV

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

The FanDuel promo code is not necessary, instead, new users can place a $5 bet on any sport or market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel will hand you $250 in bonus bets. With no promo code needed, just click any of the BET NOW links on this page to get started and the offer will be applied automatically to your new account.

How to Claim the FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming the FanDuel welcome bonus is quick and simple. Just follow these steps:

Click any BET NOW link on this page Create your account by entering your name, email address, and a few other basic details Make a minimum deposit of $5 Place your first real-money bet of at least $5 on any available market (no odds restrictions) If your bet wins, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours

FanDuel Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Here's a quick rundown of the key terms attached to the FanDuel promo code:

New FanDuel users only

Must be of legal betting age (21+ in most states)

No promo code required; just click one of the BET NOW links on this page

$5 minimum deposit

$5 minimum first bet

No odds requirement

$250 bonus bets issued ONLY if your first bet wins

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn

Where is the FanDuel Promo Code Available?

The FanDuel welcome bonus is currently available to new users in the following states/regions:

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, DC & West Virginia.

FanDuel Sportsbook Review

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the biggest and most trusted names in the sports betting industry, consistently ranking among the most popular betting apps in every state where it operates. With a clean, easy-to-use interface and an enormous range of betting markets, it's a great home base whether you're placing your very first bet or you're a seasoned sports bettor.

FanDuel Sportsbook Features

Same-Game Parlay

FanDuel was one of the first sportsbooks to popularize Same-Game Parlays, which let you combine multiple bets from a single game into one ticket for a bigger potential payout. You can mix moneylines, spreads, totals, and player props all in one parlay, making everyday games a lot more fun to watch.

Live Betting

FanDuel's in-game betting experience is one of the best in the business, giving you real-time lines and props that update as the action unfolds. Whether you want to bet the next scoring drive or adjust your position as a game shifts momentum, the live betting tab has you covered.

Daily Fantasy Sports Integration

FanDuel got its start as a Daily Fantasy Sports platform, and that DNA is still very much alive. Users can easily toggle between the Sportsbook and FanDuel's DFS contests, making it a one-stop shop if you enjoy both forms of competition.

FanDuel Banking Options

FanDuel supports a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, making it easy to fund your account and cash out your winnings. Here's a look at what's available:

Banking Method Deposit Withdrawal PayPal ✅ ✅ Online Banking ✅ ✅ eCheck (ACH) ✅ ✅ Check by Mail ✅ ✅ Mastercard ✅ ❌ Visa ✅ ❌ Debit Card ✅ ❌ Apple Pay ✅ ❌ Venmo ✅ ❌ PayNearMe ✅ ❌ FanDuel Prepaid Card ✅ ❌ Wire Transfer ✅ ❌

What is the Fastest Withdrawal Method at FanDuel?

PayPal or Venmo are generally the fastest withdrawal options at FanDuel, with most transactions processed within 24 hours. Alternately, Online Banking (ACH) typically takes 3-5 business days, while check withdrawals can take up to two weeks.

FanDuel Sportsbook Pros & Cons

✅ Pros

Highly-rated app with a great user interface

Some of the best odds available across multiple sports

No minimum odds requirement for the FanDuel welcome offer

Massive market selection covering NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, soccer, and much more

❌ Cons