FanDuel Promo Code: Up To $1000 in Bet Resets (8/17)

The FanDuel promo code claims up to $1000 in bet resets when you bet $5 for 5 days! Learn more about FanDuel sportsbook here.
August 17, 2026
FanDuel Promo Code: Up To $1000 in Bet Resets (8/17)
August 17, 2026
Betting Promotions

The FanDuel promo code is one of the top sportsbook promos available right now, rewarding up to $1000 in bet reset tokens when you bet $5 for 5 days. We'll break down all you need to now about the FanDuel promo code below.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

The FanDuel promo code rewards up to $1000 in bonus bets just by betting $5 for 5 days. Here's what you need to know about this offer.

✅ FanDuel Promo Code:CLICK HERE
🎁 FanDuel Welcome Offer:Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only; Must Bet $5 for 5 Days Straight
💵 Minimum Deposit:$5
📍 Where Available:AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, PR, TN, VT, VA, WV

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

The FanDuel promo code is not necessary, instead, new users can place a $5 bet on any sport or market and you'll get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens. Repeat that process for 5 days straight to get your maximum $1000 in Bet Reset Tokens. With no promo code needed, just click any of the BET NOW links on this page to get started and the offer will be applied automatically to your new account.

How to Claim the FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming the FanDuel welcome bonus is quick and simple. Just follow these steps:

  1. Click any BET NOW link on this page
  2. Create your account by entering your name, email address, and a few other basic details
  3. Make a minimum deposit of $5 
  4. Place your first real-money bet of at least $5 on any available market (no odds restrictions)
  5. You'll immediately receive $200 in bonus bet tokens
  6. Repeat that process for 5 days!

FanDuel Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Here's a quick rundown of the key terms attached to the FanDuel promo code:

  • New FanDuel users only
  • Must be of legal betting age (21+ in most states)
  • No promo code required; just click one of the BET NOW links on this page
  • $5 minimum deposit
  • $5 minimum first bet
  • No odds requirement
  • Must repeat process for 5 days to receive the maximum bonus
  • 5 day period begins once you opt into the promo
  • Bonus bets expire 5 days after being issued
  • Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn

Where is the FanDuel Promo Code Available?

The FanDuel welcome bonus is currently available to new users in the following states/regions:

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, DC & West Virginia.

FanDuel Sportsbook Review

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the biggest and most trusted names in the sports betting industry, consistently ranking among the most popular betting apps in every state where it operates. With a clean, easy-to-use interface and an enormous range of betting markets, it's a great home base whether you're placing your very first bet or you're a seasoned sports bettor.

FanDuel Sportsbook Features

Same-Game Parlay

FanDuel was one of the first sportsbooks to popularize Same-Game Parlays, which let you combine multiple bets from a single game into one ticket for a bigger potential payout. You can mix moneylines, spreads, totals, and player props all in one parlay, making everyday games a lot more fun to watch. 

Live Betting

FanDuel's in-game betting experience is one of the best in the business, giving you real-time lines and props that update as the action unfolds. Whether you want to bet the next scoring drive or adjust your position as a game shifts momentum, the live betting tab has you covered.

Daily Fantasy Sports Integration

FanDuel got its start as a Daily Fantasy Sports platform, and that DNA is still very much alive. Users can easily toggle between the Sportsbook and FanDuel's DFS contests, making it a one-stop shop if you enjoy both forms of competition.

FanDuel Banking Options

FanDuel supports a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, making it easy to fund your account and cash out your winnings. Here's a look at what's available:

Banking Method

Deposit

Withdrawal

PayPal

Online Banking

eCheck (ACH)

Check by Mail

Mastercard

Visa

Debit Card

Apple Pay

Venmo

PayNearMe

FanDuel Prepaid Card

Wire Transfer

What is the Fastest Withdrawal Method at FanDuel?

PayPal or Venmo are generally the fastest withdrawal options at FanDuel, with most transactions processed within 24 hours. Alternately, Online Banking (ACH) typically takes 3-5 business days, while check withdrawals can take up to two weeks. 

 FanDuel Sportsbook Pros & Cons

✅ Pros

  • Highly-rated app with a great user interface  
  • Some of the best odds available across multiple sports
  • No minimum odds requirement for the FanDuel welcome offer
  • Massive market selection covering NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, soccer, and much more

❌ Cons

  • The full bonus only pays out if you bet $5 for 5 days straight
  • Bonus bets expire just seven days after being issued
  • Some geolocation issues

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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