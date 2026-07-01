FanDuel Sportsbook World Cup Promo: Get $250 if USA Wins

Check out this World Cup FanDuel Sportsbook promo to get $250 in cash if Team USA wins their Round of 32 match versus Bosnia and Herzegovina.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users who believe in Team USA can take advantage of a limited-time offer, returning $250 on a $1 wager if USA advances to the round of 16. The best part? Your winnings are deposited as withdrawable cash and not bet credits.

I'll go over everything you need to know about this new user betting promo.

How to Claim the FanDuel World Cup Promo for Team USA

Tap "BET NOW" in the image at the top or bottom of this page. There is no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code needed for this offer, but our exclusive link automatically applies the offer to your account. Provide the required identity-verifying info to register your account. Deposit at least $5. Place a $1 bet on Team USA to reach the Last 16 OR a $1 bet on their moneyline match vs Bosnia and Herzegovina. Get $250 in cash if your wager wins.

The downside here is that if your USA World Cup bet loses, there is no bonus received.

Terms and Conditions to Know for the USA World Cup Promo on FanDuel Sportsbook

New users, 21+ only

Minimum deposit of $5

Minimum wager of $1+

Must opt in and place your bet prior to the USA vs Bosnia match starting (8:00 pm ET on July 1)

To find the "Last 16" market, click the World Cup box at the top of the app, find "Futures" in the categories below the promo cards, and then find "Reach X Round". Be sure to place the bet on "Last 16" and not a different market or your bonus won't be applied.

If you want to place the bet on the moneyline instead, make sure you choose the correct Round of 32 match vs Bosnia.