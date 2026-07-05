Fliff Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get $50 in Free Play Today (July 5)

The Fliff promo code ROTOWIRE gets new users $50 in Free Play after spending just $5. Learn more about the Fliff social sportsbook here.
July 5, 2026
Fliff Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get $50 in Free Play Today (July 5)
July 5, 2026
Betting Promotions

Fliff is one of the most popular social sportsbooks in the country, and now you can get $50 in Free Play just by spending $5 using the Fliff Promo Code ROTOWIRE. This is a offer worth checking out if you want to try sports betting without risking your own money, so claim the Fliff sign up bonus today!

This exclusive welcome offer is one of our best betting promos available to new users and gives you a head start on playing with Fliff. Click the PLAY NOW button to sign up and enter the Fliff promo code ROTOWIRE to unlock $50 in Free Play with one of the most downloaded social sportsbook apps in the industry.

Fliff Promo Code Details

✅ Fliff Promo Code:ROTOWIRE
🎁 Fliff Sign Up Bonus:Spend $5, Get $50 in Free Play
📊 Terms and Conditions:Must be 18+ (or 21+ Where Required), Fliff Coins Cannot be Redeemed for Cash
📍 Where Legal:30 States + DC (Excluded in AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, HI, ID, IN, KY, LA, ME, MI, MS, MT, NV, NJ, NY, TN, WA & WV)

What is the Fliff Promo Code?

The Fliff promo code is ROTOWIRE, and it unlocks the Spend $5, Get $50 In Free Play sign up bonus. New users who enter this code during sign up and then spend $5 on the platform will get $50 in Free Play credited to their account, so you can start making picks with Fliff right away.

How to Claim the Fliff Promo Code ROTOWIRE

  1. Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this article
  2. Sign up for a new account 
  3. Enter Fliff promo code ROTOWIRE during registration
  4. Verify your phone number and complete the sign up steps
  5. Spend $5 on any pick 
  6. You'll instantly unlock your $50 in Free Play!

Fliff Promo Terms and Conditions

  • Only available to new users who meet the minimum age requirement in their state
  • Fliff Coins cannot be redeemed for cash prizes
  • Fliff Cash can be redeemed for prizes once minimum thresholds and identity verification requirements are met

What is Fliff?

Fliff is a social sportsbook that turns sports predictions into a free to play social game. Rather than operating like a traditional real-money sportsbook, Fliff lets users make picks using virtual currency, then rewards them with prizes, XP, badges, and leaderboard status. The platform also has a Pick'Em style daily fantasy product built into the same app.

Fliff describes itself as a play for fun alternative to traditional betting. Because it runs on a sweepstakes model rather than real-money wagering, it is able to operate in far more states than most licensed sportsbooks.

Where is Fliff Legal?

Fliff is available in 30 states including Washington, DC

The only states where Fliff is NOT legal are Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia. So if you're not in one of those states, you can sign up and claim the Fliff sign up bonus!

What is the Difference Between Fliff Coins and Fliff Cash?

Fliff runs on two separate currencies, and understanding the difference is the key to using the app correctly.

 Fliff CoinsFliff Cash
Purpose:Free to play currency for fun, no real prizesEntries into Fliff's promotional sweepstakes
Value:No monetary value, cannot be redeemed for prizesCan be redeemed for real prizes once minimums are met
How to Claim:Free claims every two hours, sign up bonus, optional purchaseFree claims, sign up bonus, bonus with select Coin purchases, alternative methods of entry
Usage:Picks made with Coins carry no prize eligibilityPicks made with Cash can lead to redeemable winnings

Fliff Coins can be purchased, but Fliff Cash cannot be bought directly. No purchase is ever necessary to obtain Fliff Cash. Fliff also requires identity verification, including a government issued ID and a live selfie match, before any prize can be redeemed.

How to Get Fliff Coins and Fliff Cash

Since Fliff is not a real money sportsbook, there are no deposits or withdrawals in the traditional sense. Instead, you build your balance through a mix of free claims and optional purchases:

  • Claim free Fliff Coins and Fliff Cash every two hours
  • Collect a daily login bonus
  • Complete in-app challenges for XP, which can be redeemed for gift cards
  • Refer friends to earn XP based on their activity
  • Purchase optional Fliff Coin packs, which often come with a Fliff Cash bonus attached

Fliff Cash won through gameplay can be redeemed for prizes once you meet the minimum redemption level and complete identity verification.

Fliff Markets

Fliff covers a wide range of sports and leagues for making picks, including: NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, UFC, NCAAF, NCAAB, Soccer, and more.

Pick Types at Fliff

Fliff offers pick types similar to what you would find at a traditional sportsbook, including: Moneylines, Point Spreads, Over/Unders (Totals), Parlays, and Player Props.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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