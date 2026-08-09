The Fliff referral code ROTOWIRE gets new users up to $250 in Free Play. Learn more about the Fliff social sportsbook here.

Fliff is among the best social sportsbooks in the US, and you can join the action now by getting up to $250 in Free Play with Fliff Referral Code ROTOWIRE. This bonus is worth grabbing if you want to try your hand at betting on sports without risking your own money!

This sign up offer is one of the best social sportsbook promos available and gives you a head start with Fliff. Click the PLAY NOW button to sign up and enter the Fliff referral code ROTOWIRE to unlock up to $250 in Free Play at one of the best social betting apps in the industry.

Fliff Referral Code Quick Facts

✅ Fliff Referral Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Fliff Welcome Bonus: Get Up To $250 in Free Play 📊 Terms and Conditions: Must be 18+ (or 21+ Where Required), Fliff Coins Cannot be Redeemed for Cash 📍 Where Legal: 30 States + DC (Excluded in AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, HI, ID, IN, KY, LA, ME, MI, MS, MT, NV, NJ, NY, TN, WA & WV)

What is the Fliff Referral Code?

The Fliff referral code is ROTOWIRE, which claims up to $250 in Free Play for new users. New users who user this code at sign up and make a first purchase up to $250 will receive that same amount in free play!

How to Find the Fliff Referral Code

The easiest way to find a working Fliff referral code is through a trusted sports media partner, such as this page (ROTOWIRE). This code is entered at sign up and unlocks the welcome offer that rewards up to $250 in free play.

Where to Find the Fliff Referral Code

You can find the current Fliff referral code ROTOWIRE right here on this page, along with a direct link to sign up using PLAY NOW. RotoWire keeps this page updated with the latest working referral code (ROTOWIRE) and offer terms, so you always know you are using a valid code before you register.

How to Enter Fliff Referral Code

Download the Fliff app for iOS or Android, or use the Fliff web app Sign up for a new account using one of the links on this page Enter the Fliff referral code ROTOWIRE during registration Verify your phone number and complete the sign up steps Follow the in-app steps to unlock your Free Play, up to $250 in total

Fliff Referral Code Terms and Conditions

Only available to new users who meet the minimum age requirement in their state

Fliff Coins cannot be redeemed for cash prizes

Fliff Cash can be redeemed for prizes once minimum thresholds and identity verification requirements are met

Void where prohibited

What is Fliff?

Fliff is a social sportsbook that rewards real prizes, including cash. You can make picks using virtual currency, called Fliff Coins, on sporting events to earn Fliff Cash, XP, prizes and more. Fliff describes itself as a play for fun alternative to traditional betting. Because it runs on a sweepstakes model rather than real money wagering, it is able to operate in far more states than most licensed sportsbooks.

Where is Fliff Legal?

Fliff is legal in: Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Hampshire, New North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Washington DC.

Is Fliff Cash Real Money?

Fliff Cash is not the same as cash sitting in a bank account, but it does carry real value. It works as a sweepstakes entry rather than a wager, and once you build up enough of it and clear Fliff's identity verification process, you can redeem it for real prizes, including cash payouts through the app. Fliff Coins, on the other hand, never carry real value under any circumstances.

They exist purely so you can make picks for fun, build your XP, and climb the leaderboard, with no path to a cash prize attached to them. If you are trying to figure out whether a pick you are about to make can turn into a real prize, the currency you are using is the deciding factor. Cash can. Coins cannot.

How to Deposit on Fliff

Fliff is a sweepstakes based social sportsbook, so it does not accept deposits the way a licensed real money sportsbook does. Instead of depositing funds into a betting account, you purchase optional Fliff Coins packs directly in the app. These purchases are never required to play, and they do not function as a wager.

Many Coins packs also come bundled with a small amount of bonus Fliff Cash, which is how purchasing Coins can indirectly boost your sweepstakes entries. To buy a Coins pack, open the app, go to the store or cashier section, choose a package, and complete the payment using one of Fliff's supported payment methods.

How to Withdraw on Fliff

There is no traditional withdrawal process on Fliff, since there is never a real money balance sitting in your account to begin with. What you can do is redeem Fliff Cash for prizes once you have enough of it and you have completed identity verification, which includes confirming your government issued ID and a live selfie match.

From there, redemption options typically include gift cards or a cash prize payout, depending on what Fliff currently offers inside the app. Processing times for redemptions can vary, so check the app's redemption section or Fliff's support page for current details before you request a payout.