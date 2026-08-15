Looking for legal Florida prediction market apps? I've outlined some of the top prediction markets in Florida that are available today.

Because Florida only has one licensed sportsbook in the state, prediction markets have become a popular alternative for those searching for other trading options. Since prediction markets are federally regulated, these platforms are legal to use across the state. Below, you'll find the best Florida prediction market apps available today.

Prediction Markets in Florida

While there are plenty of options, we believe these prediction market apps in Florida stand out above the competition:

Polymarket

Polymarket is one of the most widely traded on platforms by volume and offers a wide range of markets including political events, sports outcomes, and crypto developments. It is a peer-to-peer prediction market platform built on blockchain technology. Polymarket's decentralized model appeals to users seeking alternatives to traditional financial platforms.

Sign up with our Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE to get a $20 trading bonus after depositing $10. Since Polymarket is built on blockchain, you can only use specific cryptocurrencies to move funds in and out of your account.

Kalshi

Kalshi is one of the longer-standing Florida prediction markets, as it has operated as a CFTC designated contract market (DCM) since November 2020. The platform specializes in event markets across politics, weather, economics, sports, and current events.

Users trade contracts based on whether a specific event will or will not occur. Kalshi markets generally use "Yes" and "No" contracts that settle according to predetermined rules and identified resolution sources.

Get started with our exclusive Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE to get $25 after trading $25.

Novig

If you're only looking at prediction markets in Florida for sports contracts, Novig should be near the top of your list. Prior to its newly launched prediction market app, Novig operated as a peer-to-peer betting exchange and "sweepstakes" site. You'll find trading options for player statistics, game outcomes, futures markets, and other sports-related events.

If you're a new user and tap "PLAY NOW" on the image below, you can get a $25 trading bonus just for depositing $10 or more.

OG.com

OG.com (also called OG Markets) offers event contracts across diverse categories and has straightforward fee structures. The creators have focused on trading on various outcomes without the complexity of some competing platforms. The interface is designed to be beginner-friendly while offering advanced features for experienced traders.

New users can take advantage of the OG.com promo to trade $10 and get $10 today.

ProphetX

Similar to Novig, ProphetX is focused solely on sports event contracts. You'll find an extensive list of markets spanning US and international sports, including the ability to trade on game winners, spreads, player props, and more.

Get started with our ProphetX promo code ROTOWIRE to get $20 after signing up and trading $10.

How to Sign Up for a Florida Prediction Market

Although the process differs by platform, users can generally follow these steps:

1. Compare the Available Platforms

What each Florida prediction market app offers will vary much more than traditional online sportsbooks, so it's always a good idea to compare things like available markets, trading fees, deposit methods, and how contracts settle.

2. Create an Account

After you've decided which Florida prediction market app(s) you want to try out, head to the official website or download the app to create an account. Part of registering includes providing self-identifying information, and you'll have to type in things like your birthdate, address, social security number, etc.

You may also have to submit additional documentation, such as uploading a picture of a government-issued photo ID.

3. Fund Your Account

Choose an available payment method and make your first deposit. I always recommend only depositing an amount that you'd be okay with it going to zero. Never overextend yourself financially, regardless of how confident you are in your trades.

The available methods differ by platform but may include bank transfers, wire tansfers, debit cards, e-Wallets, crypto, and more.

4. Place Your First Trade

Browse the available markets and select an event contract.

Choose the outcome you believe will occur, review the current contract price, and enter the amount you want to trade. Check all potential costs and settlement terms before submitting the order.

Additionally, be sure to follow minimum deposit or trade amounts if you're taking advantage of any prediction market bonuses.

What Can You Trade on Prediction Market Apps in Florida?

Prediction markets can offer contracts across a wide range of subjects. Available categories depend on the platform and its current product listings.

Political and Election Markets

Political prediction markets can include contracts involving:

Presidential elections

Congressional races

State elections

International elections

Cabinet appointments

Legislative outcomes

Government policy decisions

The exact election and political contracts available vary by platform.

Sports Markets

Sports event contracts can include outcomes such as:

Game winners

Point spreads

Totals

Championship winners

Playoff qualification

Player statistics

Season awards

Multi-event outcomes

These contracts are the ones that have caught the attention of legislators across the country because of how closely they resemble the markets found on traditional sportsbooks. However, federally regulated platforms characterize them as derivatives contracts traded through CFTC-regulated exchanges.

Sports event contracts remain legally contested by several states and tribal gaming interests, including parties in Florida. For the time being, however, fans have access to things like MLB prediction markets, NFL prediction markets, and other sports.

Crypto and Financial Markets

Financial and cryptocurrency markets can involve:

Cryptocurrency price levels

Interest-rate decisions

Inflation figures

Employment reports

Stock-market benchmarks

Commodity prices

Federal Reserve actions

Contract settlement is generally tied to a specified data source and deadline.

Entertainment and Current Events

Other markets may cover:

Film and television awards

Music releases

Technology milestones

Weather events

Company announcements

Scientific developments

Other measurable real-world outcomes

Market availability can change frequently as platforms list new contracts and resolve completed events.

How Do Prediction Markets Work?

Prediction markets allow participants to buy and sell contracts tied to the outcome of future events. A typical market presents a clearly defined question with two possible outcomes, such as "Yes" or "No."

For example, a contract might ask whether a particular team will win a game. A trader who believes the event will occur can purchase the "Yes" side, while someone expecting the opposite result can purchase or trade the "No" side.

A typical contract settles at:

$1 if the selected outcome occurs

$0 if the selected outcome does not occur

A contract trading at $0.70 is commonly interpreted as carrying an implied probability of approximately 70%.

That figure is not necessarily a precise prediction. Contract prices can also be influenced by:

Market liquidity

Supply and demand

Trading activity

Available information

Participant behavior

Platform fees

Market structure

Some platforms allow users to sell a position before the market settles. The user may realize a gain or loss based on the price at the time of sale. As an example, let's say you bought a team to win the Super Bowl at $0.10 at the beginning of the season. They get off to a hot start and in the middle of the season that same market moves to $0.20 per contract. You would have a "gain" and could sell shares for a profit if you decide to.

Tips for Users New to Florida Prediction Market Apps

Review each contract carefully before trading. Pay particular attention to the exact wording of the question, closing time, settlement conditions, and designated resolution source.

Start with small amounts while learning how contract prices and order types work. A position can lose its full purchase price if the selected outcome does not occur.

Users should also:

Review all trading and withdrawal fees

Understand whether a position can be sold early

Check whether the market has sufficient liquidity

Keep account and tax records

Never trade more than they can afford to lose

Prediction markets involve financial risk and are not appropriate for everyone.