Free Sports Bet No Deposit Bonus: Free Pick From Betr After Sign Up

Claim a free pick no deposit bonus with the Betr promo code ROTOWIRE after signing up for a new account! Learn about the no deposit bonus code ROTOWIRE here.
August 13, 2026
Free Sports Bet No Deposit Bonus: Free Pick From Betr After Sign Up
August 13, 2026
Betting Promotions

You can get a no deposit bonus just by signing up with the Betr promo code ROTOWIRE! Just click on one of the PLAY NOW links on this page, sign up and you'll get the free no deposit bonus with Betr. 

However, if you feel like going a little further, Betr is also offering a $200 in No Sweat Entries, so this is a deal that you can't really pass up! So read on below to learn more of one of the few sportsbook no deposit bonuses on the market today.

Free Sports Bet No Deposit Bonus Details

✅ Free Sports Bet No Deposit Bonus Promo Code: ROTOWIRE
🎁 Sports Bet No Deposit Bonus:Free Pick After Sign Up + $200 in No Sweat Entries
📊 Terms & Conditions:Must Be 18+, Bonus Expires After 30 Days
📍 Where Available:31 States + DC (Not Available in CO, CT, DE, HI, ID, IA, LA, ME, MI, MS, MO, MT, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, WA)

Players who sign up for the free sports bet no deposit bonus with Betr will gain access to one of the best betting apps today, including recurring promotions, a great user interface and deposit match bonus, to boot. 

How to Claim the Free Sports Bet No Deposit Bonus

  1. Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this page 
  2. Enter Betr promo code ROTOWIRE while creating a new account
  3. You'll instantly receive a free pick after signing up

Free Sports Bet No Deposit Bonus Terms & Conditions

  • Only available to new users who are at least 18 years old (19+ in AL; 21+ in AZ, MA)
  • Bonus expires in 30 days
  • Bonus is not withdrawable 

How a Free Sports Bet No Deposit Bonus Works

A free sports bet no deposit bonus, like the one offered by Betr, allows new users to receive bonus betting credits without needing to fund their account upfront. Here's how it breaks down:

  • Sign-Up Process: You start by creating a new account using the Betr promo code ROTOWIRE. No initial deposit is required.
  • Instant Credit: Upon successful registration, you immediately receive a fixed amount of bonus credit—here, a free pick—that can be used to place sports bets on the platform.
  • Usage: This credit functions like a free bet, letting you place a wager or pick without risking your own money. Any winnings from picks placed with the bonus may be withdrawable, but the bonus itself typically isn't cashable.
  • Key Restrictions: The bonus credit expires after 30 days if unused, and it can't be withdrawn directly—it's meant purely for betting to encourage platform engagement.

This type of bonus is rare in the sportsbook market, making it an attractive entry point for beginners or those testing a new app without financial commitment.

Added Bonus for the Free Sports Bet No Deposit Bonus

Beyond the no deposit bonus from Betr, remember that you can also claim the $200 in No Sweat Entries. So after claiming that initial free sports bet no deposit bonus, you can make a first deposit and bet up to $200 to be reimbursed if those bets lose!

Make sure to claim this deposit match as well in order to get the most value out of the sign up bonus. So head on over to the sign-up link with promo code ROTOWIRE today to lock it in!

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

Top News

  • Los Angeles Rams
    Puka Nacua
    Working on side at Thursday's session
    NFL
    Los Angeles Rams
  • Minnesota Twins
    Byron Buxton
    Activated from 10-day IL
    MLB
    Minnesota Twins
  • Chicago Bears
    Caleb Williams
    Not in line to play Saturday
    NFL
    Chicago Bears
  • New Orleans Saints
    Jordyn Tyson
    Exits Thursday's practice with injury
    NFL
    New Orleans Saints
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Hunter Greene
    Undergoes second Tommy John surgery
    MLB
    Cincinnati Reds
NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets (8/13)
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets (8/13)
The DraftKings promo code rewards $150 in bonus bets over 14 days! Learn more in our DraftKings sportsbook review here.
Today
TonyBet is Now Fully Legal in Alberta! Sign Up With TonyBet Sportsbook Alberta
TonyBet is Now Fully Legal in Alberta! Sign Up With TonyBet Sportsbook Alberta
TonyBet Sportsbook is now a legal betting option in Alberta, so sign up and start betting with TonyBet Sportsbook Alberta today!
Today