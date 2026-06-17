Get a No Deposit Bonus Bet on BET99 Today! Log in to Claim Your $10 Bonus

Claim a no deposit bonus worth $10 from BET99 just by signing into your account! Get your $10 no deposit bonus from BET99 today.

BET99 is handing out a $10 bonus bet to existing customers today, and all you have to do is log in. The catch? You need to log in on Wednesday, June 17, and the bonus must be claimed before Thursday, June 18 at 2:59 AM ET.

With Canada vs Qatar kicking off tomorrow evening, grab one of the best sportsbook promos before it disappears.

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BET99 $10 Log In Bonus Bet Details

The Canada vs Qatar $10 Log In Bonus is a promotion exclusively for existing BET99 customers.

Log in to your account today, and BET99 will credit a $10 bonus bet to your account, no deposit required. The bonus bet is locked to the Canada vs Qatar World Cup match and must be placed with odds of 1.5 (-200) or greater.

Like all bonus bets, only the profit from a winning wager is returned to your wallet, not the original $10 stake.

How to Claim the $10 Log In Bonus Bet from BET99

Log in to your existing BET99 account today, Wednesday, June 17 Your $10 bonus bet will be credited to your account automatically Place the bonus bet on the Canada vs Qatar match with odds of at least 1.5 (-200). Use it as a single bet or parlay before it expires

Terms and Conditions of the $10 Log In Bonus Bet from BET99

Here are the key terms to know before you use your bonus:

Must log in on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 to receive the bonus

to receive the bonus Bonus bet must be used on the Canada vs Qatar match with odds of 1.5 (-200) or greater

with odds of Bonus must be claimed by Thursday, June 18 at 2:59 AM ET or it will expire and be forfeited

or it will expire and be forfeited Bonus bet must be wagered as a single bet or parlay before any winnings can be withdrawn

If your bonus bet wins, you receive the profit only

Requesting a withdrawal before using the bonus bet may result in the promotion being cancelled

Use the $10 Bonus Bet on Canada vs Qatar

Canada vs Qatar kicks off on June 18 at 6 p.m. ET at BC Place in Vancouver, in a Group B match that could go a long way toward deciding which teams advance.

Canada drew 1-1 with Bosnia in their opener, while Qatar earned a late 1-1 draw against Switzerland, leaving both sides level on points heading into this fixture. Qatar will look to striker Akram Afif — who has scored at the Asian Cup, Copa América, and Gold Cup — to cause problems for the Canadian defence. The only previous meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 friendly win for Canada back in 2022, giving Jesse Marsch's squad a psychological edge on home soil.

With the clock ticking on this log-in bonus, get into your BET99 account today, lock in your $10 bonus bet, and back Canada when they take the pitch tomorrow night.

Sign up With Bet99 Today

You can claim this $10 bonus bet from BET99 even if you don't already have an account. Just sign up with one of the BET NOW links on this page with BET99 promo code RW99 to claim the $10 bonus bet AND the First Bet Encore up to $800 sign up bonus, where you can place a first bet up to $800, and if that bet wins, you'll be reimbursed with bonus bets from one of the best Canadian betting apps!

✅ BET99 Promo Code: RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus: First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified: June 17, 2026