Guaranteed Sports Betting Wins! 7-Day Free Trial With OddsJam's Arbitrage Betting Finder

The best Arbitrage Betting Finder tool is at OddsJam! Get a 7-day trial to OddsJam today to find arbitrage betting opportunities quickly.





Arbitrage Betting is one of the most profitable forms of sports betting, considering it's a no-lose method, albeit a grind to make money. Arbitrage Betting, the art of placing bets on all possible outcomes of an event across two different sportsbooks to lock in a guaranteed profit, is the savvy bettor's secret weapon.

With OddsJam's cutting-edge Arbitrage Betting Finder tool, you can effortlessly uncover these golden opportunities in real-time, transforming fleeting market inefficiencies into consistent gains. And fortunately, you can get a 7-day Free Trial for OddsJam here. Just click on one of the PLAY NOW links on this page to get started!

Here's a helpful video explaining Arbitrage Betting while using OddsJam.

Get a 7-Day Trial for OddsJam's Arbitrage Betting Tool

You can try out OddsJam's Arbitrage Betting Finder tool for free just by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links on this page. Just click the link, sign up and you'll receive a 7-Day Free Trial.





How to Use the Arbitrage Betting Finder Tool From OddsJam

OddsJam's Arbitrage Betting Tool automates the detection and execution of arbitrage betting opportunities by scanning sportsbooks in real-time, identifying profitable discrepancies and providing those lines and odds. Below is a step-by-step guide based on how the tool operates.

Sign Up and Access the Arbitrage Betting Finder Tool: Start with OddsJam's 7-Day Free Trial. Once signed up, navigate to the "Betting Tools" section and select "Arbitrage Bets." This unlocks the dashboard where you'll see live opportunities sorted by guaranteed profit percentage. Customize Filters for Relevance: Tailor your preferences using built-in filters across state, preferred sports, specific sportsbooks and bet types. Scan and Identify Opportunities: The tool automatically scans real-time odds from major sportsbooks every few seconds, calculates implied probabilities for all outcomes of an event and flags arbitrage betting opportunities. Results display in a sortable table, showing event details, odds from each sportsbook, estimated profit percentage and total potential return. Review the Arb Details and Calculations: Click on an opportunity to expand it. The integrated arbitrage calculator shows exact stake amounts for each side and computes the risk-free profit based on your total bankroll input. All math is handled automatically to balance payouts. Place the Bets Quickly: Follow the tool's one-click instructions to execute. Copy the odds and stakes, then place bets simultaneously across the sportsbooks. Act fast—arbs can vanish in seconds due to odds shifts. The tool includes alerts for opportunities to help you beat the clock. Track and Repeat for Consistent Profits: After the event, collect your winnings from the winning side. Monitor your dashboard for performance metrics, like total arbs hit and cumulative profit.

How Arbitrage Betting Works

Identify differing odds : Find a sports event where different sportsbooks offer varying odds on all possible outcomes.

: Find a sports event where different sportsbooks offer varying odds on all possible outcomes. Calculate implied probabilities : Convert each sportsbook's odds into implied probabilities to ensure the combined probabilities are less than 100%, indicating an arbitrage opportunity.

: Convert each sportsbook's odds into implied probabilities to ensure the combined probabilities are less than 100%, indicating an arbitrage opportunity. Place bets on all outcomes : Bet on every possible outcome of the event with different sportsbooks, allocating stake amounts proportionally to guarantee a profit regardless of the result.

: Bet on every possible outcome of the event with different sportsbooks, allocating stake amounts proportionally to guarantee a profit regardless of the result. Use stake calculations : Determine the exact amount to bet on each outcome using an arbitrage calculator to ensure a balanced payout, covering all possibilities while securing a profit margin.

: Determine the exact amount to bet on each outcome using an arbitrage calculator to ensure a balanced payout, covering all possibilities while securing a profit margin. Leverage OddsJam's Arbitrage Betting Tool : Utilize OddsJam's Arbitrage Betting Finder tool to quickly identify and capitalize on these opportunities by scanning multiple sportsbooks in real-time.

: Utilize OddsJam's Arbitrage Betting Finder tool to quickly identify and capitalize on these opportunities by scanning multiple sportsbooks in real-time. Execute bets efficiently : Place bets swiftly to lock in the odds before they change, as arbitrage opportunities can disappear quickly due to market adjustments.

: Place bets swiftly to lock in the odds before they change, as arbitrage opportunities can disappear quickly due to market adjustments. Collect guaranteed profit: Once the event concludes, collect your winnings from the winning outcome, which will exceed the total amount wagered across all bets, ensuring a profit.

Don't forget to claim sports betting promos while arbitrage betting in order to best maximize your bankroll.

Pros and Cons of Arbitrage Betting

Pros of Arbitrage Betting:

✅ Guaranteed Profit : When executed correctly, arbitrage betting ensures a profit regardless of the event's outcome by exploiting differences in sportsbooks' odds.

: When executed correctly, arbitrage betting ensures a profit regardless of the event's outcome by exploiting differences in sportsbooks' odds. ✅ Low Risk : Since bets cover all possible outcomes, the financial risk is minimal compared to traditional betting, assuming proper calculations and timely execution.

: Since bets cover all possible outcomes, the financial risk is minimal compared to traditional betting, assuming proper calculations and timely execution. ✅ Accessible with Tools: Platforms like OddsJam simplify the process by identifying arbitrage opportunities in real-time, making it easier for bettors to find and act on profitable scenarios.

Cons of Arbitrage Betting:

❌ Time-Sensitive Opportunities : Arbitrage opportunities often disappear quickly due to odds changes, requiring fast action and constant monitoring.

: Arbitrage opportunities often disappear quickly due to odds changes, requiring fast action and constant monitoring. ❌ Sportsbook Restrictions : Some sportsbooks may limit or ban accounts suspected of arbitrage betting, as it reduces their profits, potentially restricting future betting options.

: Some sportsbooks may limit or ban accounts suspected of arbitrage betting, as it reduces their profits, potentially restricting future betting options. ❌ High Capital Requirement: To achieve meaningful profits, significant upfront investment is often needed, as profit margins per arbitrage bet are typically small.



