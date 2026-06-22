Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: $150 in Bonus Bets (June 2026)

New users can claim $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins with the Hard Rock Bet promo code!
June 22, 2026
Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: $150 in Bonus Bets (June 2026)
June 22, 2026
Betting Promotions

The Hard Rock Bet promo code can get you $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 bet!

With Hard Rock Bet being available in only a handful of states, you'll want to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code if it's in your state as its one of the best new sportsbook promos on the market!

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Details

You can earn $150 in bonus bets just by signing up and winning a $5 first bet with the Hard Rock Bet promo code! And you don't need a specific promo code to claim this bonus, just click on one of the BET NOW links on this page to get started. 

✅ Hard Rock Bet Promo Code:BET NOW
🎁 Hard Rock Bet Sign Up Bonus:Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Wins
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only, -500 Odds or Longer
💵 Minimum Deposit:$10
📍 Legal States:AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA

How to Claim the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code

Players can register with the Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. Follow these steps to register at one of the top online sportsbooks.

  1. Tap on a "BET NOW" button in this review to go to Hard Rock Bet's new customer sign-up page. 
  2. Register a new online sportsbook account, entering your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. 
  3. You won't need to enter the Hard Rock Bet promo code because the best sports betting bonus will be automatically applied to your account. 
  4. Make a minimum deposit using any banking method available on one of the top sportsbooks that accept credit cards and one of the best sportsbooks that accept PayPal
  5. Make a first bet of $5 on any market with odds at least -500. 
  6. If that bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets!

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Terms & Conditions

As with any sign up promo, Hard Rock Bet has specific terms and conditions: 

  • New users only
  • Bonus bets expire 7 days after issuance
  • -500 odds or longer
  • Bonus bets issued as six separate $25 credits

How to Sign Up with Hard Rock Bet

  1. Click one of the BET NOW links on this page
  2. Register for a new Hard Rock Bet account
  3. Enter your personal information including full legal name, date of birth, email address, and phone number
  4. Choose a username and a password for your account
  5. Provide your residential address and last four digits of your Social Security Number. This is used to verify your location and eligibility to use the platform
  6. Read and agree to the platform's terms of service, privacy policy, and responsible gambling guidelines
  7. Confirm your location
  8. Verify your email or phone number
  9. Make a first deposit (minimum $10)
  10. Claim the Hard Rock Bet sign up offer
  11. Get betting!

Hard Rock Bet App Ratings

Hard Rock Bet flexes as one of the best-rated sportsbooks in the industry. Here's how it stacks up on Apple and Android:

Apple App Store Rating:⭐️ 4.9 / 5
Google Play Store Rating:⭐️ 4.7 / 5

Where is Hard Rock Bet Legal?

Hard Rock Bet currently operates in 9 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio and Tennessee

Florida deserves special mention as Hard Rock Bet is the sole legal sportsbook in the state. 

Top Features at Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet hits the essentials you'd expect from a modern sports betting app:

Rock Rewards Integration 

Link your betting account to Hard Rock's casino rewards program (if you visit their brick-and-mortar properties), earning Unity points on wagers that translate to hotel comps, dining credits, and more. This is genuinely useful if you're already in their ecosystem.

Parlay Boosts

Daily odds boosts on popular same-game parlays, particularly for NFL and NBA. The boosts aren't always the sharpest in the industry, but they're there.

Live Betting Interface

Clean live betting section with real-time odds updates. Not the fastest we've tested (DraftKings still edges it), but responsive enough for in-game action.

Early Cashout

Available on select bet types, letting you lock in profits or cut losses before an event concludes. Standard feature, well-executed.

24/7 Customer Support

Live chat support available around the clock. Response times average under 5 minutes in our experience, which beats some competitors who funnel you to email.

Pros and Cons of Hard Rock Bet

Pros:

  • Generous welcome bonus offering bonus bets
  • Rock Rewards program integration for frequent casino visitors
  • Clean, intuitive mobile app design
  • Competitive same-game parlay options

❌ Cons:

  • Limited state availability compared to top-tier books
  • Odds aren't always the sharpest—shop around for big bets
  • Fewer niche sports markets than industry leaders

Hard Rock Bet Banking Options

Hard Rock Bet supports the usual lineup of deposit and withdrawal methods:

  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • PayPal
  • Venmo
  • Apple Pay
  • Online Banking
  • Direct bank transfers via Play+
  • Cash at Casino Cage

Deposits are instant. Withdrawals typically process within 24-48 hours for e-wallets and 3-5 business days for bank transfers. No withdrawal fees, which is always appreciated. Minimum deposit is $10 in most states. Maximum deposits vary by payment method and your account

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View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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